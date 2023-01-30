ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

abccolumbia.com

Richland Co. actively investigates high speed chase

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County investigators are still trying to piece together the circumstances behind the driver of a vehicle they say led them on a high speed chase. Deputies tell ABC Columbia News they tried to make a traffic stop of the vehicle along Two Notch...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: gunshot death of male found in woods ruled a suicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the suspicious death of a 26 year-old found with a single gunshot wound in the woods has been ruled a suicide following an autopsy. Authorities say a citizen contacted the Department on Jan. 29 after seeing the male’s body...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

1 dead, 1 injured after crash with tree in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A driver was killed and one other person was injured following a single-vehicle crash southeast of Orangeburg on Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver and a passenger were traveling north on Big Buck Boulevard in a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe. At...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Man found dead at car crash died from gunshot wound, deputies say

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — A man found dead in a car crash on Friday died from a gunshot wound, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to a one-vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County late Friday evening. Minutes prior to receiving a 911 call related to the crash, the deputies say they received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of May Branch Road.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Blythewood student charged with bringing gun to school

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WACH) — A Blythewood High School student has been charged after a school employee found a gun in their bookbag. The student, a 15-year-old, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after a school administrator notified the school resource officer about the weapon, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
wgac.com

Fatal Crash in Saluda County Ruled a Homicide

The death of a man who died in a car accident in Saluda County over the weekend has been ruled a homicide. The coroner’s office says 26-year-old Alex Donaldson of Orangeburg was behind the wheel of a car that veered off May Branch Road Friday night, hit a mailbox, then flipped in a ditch.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Update: Missing Sumter teenage girl found

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Update: The Sumter Police Department reports Aaliyah Moore has returned home and is safe. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The Sumter Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Officers and family members are searching for 14-year-old Aaliyah Moore. She was last seen walking north on South Harvin...
SUMTER, SC

