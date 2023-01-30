Read full article on original website
Related
WIS-TV
Deputies: Body found in woods with gunshot wound ruled a suicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Following an autopsy, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports the suspicious death of a 26-year-old male has been ruled a suicide. Deputies saw the body on Jan. 29, in the woods near an abandoned building at the 1000 block of Bush River Road. Investigators further...
abccolumbia.com
Richland Co. actively investigates high speed chase
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County investigators are still trying to piece together the circumstances behind the driver of a vehicle they say led them on a high speed chase. Deputies tell ABC Columbia News they tried to make a traffic stop of the vehicle along Two Notch...
wach.com
Dead man found in the woods reportedly shot himself, Richland County deputies say
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies say a man found dead off of Bush River Road in late January had reportedly killed himself. The 26-year-old man's body was found in the woods near an abandoned building on Bush River Road back on January 29, officials said. Deputies...
wach.com
"He had to make a decision": Sheriff talks about deputy's actions before deadly crash
LUGOFF, S.C. (WACH) — WACH Fox News has learned new information about acrash that killed Camden High School student, Laila Houser. The 17-year-old died after she sped away from a Kershaw County deputy early Sunday morning. On Wednesday night, Sheriff Lee Boan released dashcam video of what led up...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: gunshot death of male found in woods ruled a suicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the suspicious death of a 26 year-old found with a single gunshot wound in the woods has been ruled a suicide following an autopsy. Authorities say a citizen contacted the Department on Jan. 29 after seeing the male’s body...
wach.com
Two Sumter County men charged with two burglary at gunpoint incidents
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Two Sumter County men will be charged have been arrested for two separate burglary incidents. Officials say Andrew Scurry 41, and Travis Pollock, 31, were both charged for their 2-day burglary spree in late January. In the first incident, both men are accused of...
abcnews4.com
1 dead, 1 injured after crash with tree in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A driver was killed and one other person was injured following a single-vehicle crash southeast of Orangeburg on Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver and a passenger were traveling north on Big Buck Boulevard in a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe. At...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police: 70 year-old victim in Garner’s Ferry hit-and-run collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police says a hit-and-run collision that happened at the 7500 block of Garner’s Ferry Road last night, Jan. 31, led to the death of a 70 year-old male. The victim was using the crosswalk at the time of the incident when a vehicle...
swlexledger.com
Lexington County Sheriff’s Department asking the public to help them find an armed and dangerous
Lexington, SC 02/01/2023 (Paul Kirby) - Detectives with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are turning to the public in hopes that someone will know where a man they says may be armed and dangerous is located. The have multiple warrants for Orlando Rodriquez Green, 34. According to a spokesperson...
Fatal hit and run on Garners Ferry road say police
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a hit and run on Garners Ferry road according to Columbia Police. A tweet a little after 9:00pm says that a man was hit by a vehicle in the 7500 block of Garners Ferry road. This is near the Walmart and Chick-fil-A area.
Dead inmate found with blood around body at Richland jail, report states
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A report is giving some new detail into the death of an inmate at the Richland County jail last week. Antonius Randolph, 29, was found dead last Friday afternoon. He was there on charges of sexual assault and kidnapping. At present, Richland County deputies and the...
Man found dead at car crash died from gunshot wound, deputies say
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — A man found dead in a car crash on Friday died from a gunshot wound, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to a one-vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County late Friday evening. Minutes prior to receiving a 911 call related to the crash, the deputies say they received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of May Branch Road.
S.C. man allegedly fatally shot wife, stepdaughter, and self while another child was home
RED BANK, S.C. (TCD) -- A 55-year-old man reportedly fatally shot his 48-year-old wife and 23-year-old stepdaughter before turning the gun on himself while a minor was also in the house. According to a news release from the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting took place at a home on...
wach.com
One dead, one injured in single vehicle Orangeburg County crash
One person is dead and another is injured after a single vehicle crash in Orangeburg County. According to officials, the accident took place around 11:20 Wednesday morning on Big Buck Blvd. and One Oak Ln. Two people were in a truck as it was traveling on Big Buck Blvd. The...
wach.com
Blythewood student charged with bringing gun to school
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WACH) — A Blythewood High School student has been charged after a school employee found a gun in their bookbag. The student, a 15-year-old, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after a school administrator notified the school resource officer about the weapon, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
wgac.com
Fatal Crash in Saluda County Ruled a Homicide
The death of a man who died in a car accident in Saluda County over the weekend has been ruled a homicide. The coroner’s office says 26-year-old Alex Donaldson of Orangeburg was behind the wheel of a car that veered off May Branch Road Friday night, hit a mailbox, then flipped in a ditch.
WIS-TV
Update: Missing Sumter teenage girl found
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Update: The Sumter Police Department reports Aaliyah Moore has returned home and is safe. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The Sumter Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Officers and family members are searching for 14-year-old Aaliyah Moore. She was last seen walking north on South Harvin...
WLTX.com
Camden High senior who died in wreck following alleged chase identified
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has released the name of a teen girl who died in a crash on U.S. Highway 1 following what the sheriff's office described as a chase. Coroner David West said that 17-year-old Laila Rose Houser from the Camden area was...
High-speed pursuit in Kershaw County ends in teen's death
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office said that a 17-year-old driver died after taking a sudden unexpected turn while being pursued by a deputy on Sunday morning. According to a statement released a few hours later, the sheriff's office said the pursuit began sometime after 1...
Comments / 0