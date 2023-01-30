Read full article on original website
Denmark sets aside $294 mln to bring down waiting lists at hospitals
COPENHAGEN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Denmark's government said on Friday it has set aside an additional 2 billion Danish crowns ($293.7 million) to help alleviate acute challenges in the country's healthcare system towards 2024. The money will partly be spent to reduce long waiting lists accumulated at hospitals following the...
IMF giving Pakistan tough time in 'unimaginable' economic crisis - PM
Foreign reserves down less than three weeks import cover. Local currency at record low after being in free fall. (Updates with rupee devaluation) ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday the International Monetary Fund was giving his country a tough time over unlocking stalled funding from a $6.5 billion bailout, at a time of "unimaginable" economic crisis.
People under domestic violence orders can own guns -U.S. appeals court rules
(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday declared unconstitutional a federal law making it a crime for people under domestic violence restraining orders to own firearms. The decision by a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is the latest victory for gun rights advocates since a Supreme Court decision last June granting a broad right for people to carry firearms outside the home.
WRAPUP 11-Zelenskiy wants tougher Europe, Putin evokes victory over Nazis
(Adds Ukrainian comment on Russia's commemoration of Stalingrad) Recalling victory over Nazi Germany, Putin rallies Russia. Russia making incremental gains in east Ukraine fighting. *. Russian missile destroys apartment building, kills 3. By Tom Balmforth and Tatiana Gomozova. KYIV/VOLGOGRAD, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged European leaders...
WRAPUP 6-Ukraine raids home of billionaire in war-time anti-corruption crackdown
(Adds details, defence minister comment) Security services make sweeping raids before EU summit. Homes of billionaire, former interior minister searched. New U.S. weapons would nearly double Ukraine's range. *. Ukrainian soldier says fighting Russian forces in Bakhmut. By Tom Balmforth and Olena Harmash. KYIV, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Security services...
Ukraine will fight to hold 'fortress' Bakhmut as long as it can - Zelenskiy
KYIV (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday Ukraine would fight to hold on to the eastern "fortress" city of Bakhmut for as long as it could, and urged the West to supply long-range weapons to help Kyiv push Russian forces out of the Donbas region. "Nobody will give...
WRAPUP 7-Air raid sirens sound in Kyiv during visit by European leaders
(Adds EU visits, sanctions impact, Berlin confirms Leopard 1 plan) EU leaders to convene talks with Zelenskiy in Kyiv. EU offers more military, financial, political support. Zelenskiy stresses unity to defend Ukraine against Russia. By Tom Balmforth and Dan Peleschuk. KYIV, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Air raid sirens sounded across...
