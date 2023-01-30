Read full article on original website
Related
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
If Mushrooms Are Growing in Your Lawn, This Is What It Means
Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon writes: “Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?”
The Kitchen Paint Trend That May Just Help You Sell Your Home Faster
As you prepare to sell, strip away the safety net, starting with your kitchen, and find the little things that will genuinely make your home memorable.
Amazon's bestselling women's walking shoes for every foot type
Whether you’re an avid power walker, someone who stands all day on the job or is always running after your kids, a sturdy, slip-resistant shoe that’s supportive and comfortable is a must. Experts tell us that if you have the time, it’s best to first get fitted at...
Woman Uses Thrifted Fabric as Makeshift Wallpaper and It Looks So Good
Plus, it’s way easier to put it up!
Four Places To Buy Engagement Rings
You don’t always have to go straight to a jewelry store to find the perfect ring. You have finally found the perfect girl and are ready to propose. However, the prospect of looking for an engagement ringcan be very daunting. Though most people hurry straight to the jewelry store, the truth is that there are plenty of places where you could consider buying the perfect ring for the love of your life.
Get Ready to Live in This Loungewear Set for the Foreseeable Future
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. And the award for the coziest, chicest fashion trend goes to… matching loungewear sets! To absolutely no one’s surprise. Co-ord sets have become extremely popular over the past couple of years, and there’s just no catching up to […]
money.com
10 Ways to Transform Your Home for Less Than $10
We all want to transform our homes into something fresh and inviting. But with the rising costs of home improvement projects, it's difficult to get the look we want without breaking the bank. That’s why we’ve rounded up 10 everyday products to transform your home for less than $10. From kitchen upgrades to cleaning products and more, you can make simple and cost-effective changes to your home without going over your budget.
Apartment Therapy
Sustainable South African Home Decor Brand Mo’s Crib Is Now Available at Target
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from...
Woman Comes up With Genius Kitchen Storage Hack Using Magnetic Shelves
Her cabinets just got a little relief.
Daily Beast
Interior Decor on the Cheap: How I Beautified My Home With $6 Vintage Illustrations
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Collecting artwork is a passion of mine, however, sometimes my budget is tight; and bare walls can be–well, too bare. Museum art prints are glorious but can be pricey too, especially in larger sizes. While looking to cover a lot of space with little dough, I stumbled across a fantastic way to upgrade the whole look of a room on the cheap, while looking like I spent much more.
Cleaning expert shares three things you should bin in your house immediately
A group of cleaning experts have shared some pretty decent ideas to help make your home more eco-friendly. The TikTok account Purdy & Figg, a company who makes environmentally friendly cleaning products, has urged viewers to dispose of these three items in your home 'immediately'. Watch below to learn more:
Family Handyman
44K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
The Family Handyman empowers DIYers to maintain and improve their homes, with inspiring projects, expert advice and clear, step-by-step instructions.https://www.familyhandyman.com/
Comments / 0