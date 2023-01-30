Read full article on original website
One of the most important aspects of traveling is having the right luggage. Nothing is more frustrating than running out of space in your bags or having to lug heavy luggage around the airport. With this deal from Amazon, you can get a three-piece American Tourister luggage set with for only $145 while it's 56% off.
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
Seattle-based startup Jetoptera is designing vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) vehicles with bladeless propulsion systems — potentially making the future of urban flight quiet, safer, and faster. The challenge: The proportion of the global population living in cities is expected to increase from 50% today to nearly 70% by...
A luxury resort brand announced last week that it plans to open a new location on the 3,000-acre property in Pope Valley, 20 miles northeast of Santa Rosa. The property includes the site where the historic Aetna Springs Resort, which operated there for a century starting in the 1870s. The landscape is full of lore — Ronald Reagan announced his plans to run for governor of California there in 1966 — and water from its springs was bottled and sold throughout the American West as Aetna Mineral Water. The new hotel will feature indoor and outdoor bathing facilities featuring water from the property's mineral springs, along with 95 hotel rooms and 16 units for permanent residences.
My daily commute includes a portion of e-bike riding to and from the commuter rail station so most of my e-bike testing has focused on street riding. I enjoy exploring the outdoors too so I was excited when I was approached about testing out the Cyrusher Ranger all-terrain fat tire electric bike. My test period included the month of December so I've spent time riding the bike in light snow and the pouring rain on streets and trails through the woods.
Audrey was a nurse and Brad had come to the States from Australia for school. When they met, pursuing their dream of traveling the country in a converted shortbus. They just recently found a place they want to settle down, so the bus is for sale. It has a beautiful long countertop with a big sink and two-burner cooktop. There’s a lot of bench seating, a pull-out table, and a full-sized bed against the back of the bus. Let us know what you think!
If you had a never-ending supply of money, you would most likely entertain this electric yacht called the Silent 60 from Silent Yachts. First, why is it called the Silent 60? Not to be too obvious, but this 60ft electric-powered water vessel is silent in operation, with no engine noise, fumes, vibrations, and emissions of any kind.
