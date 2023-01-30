ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon luggage deal: Save 56% on a 3-piece American Tourister set today

One of the most important aspects of traveling is having the right luggage. Nothing is more frustrating than running out of space in your bags or having to lug heavy luggage around the airport. With this deal from Amazon, you can get a three-piece American Tourister luggage set with for only $145 while it's 56% off.
Freethink

Startup’s bladeless flying car is designed to reach Mach 0.8

Seattle-based startup Jetoptera is designing vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) vehicles with bladeless propulsion systems — potentially making the future of urban flight quiet, safer, and faster. The challenge: The proportion of the global population living in cities is expected to increase from 50% today to nearly 70% by...
SEATTLE, WA
SFGate

TravelSkills 02-01-23 Abandoned Northern Calif. resort will finally be reborn

A luxury resort brand announced last week that it plans to open a new location on the 3,000-acre property in Pope Valley, 20 miles northeast of Santa Rosa.  The property includes the site where the historic Aetna Springs Resort, which operated there for a century starting in the 1870s. The landscape is full of lore — Ronald Reagan announced his plans to run for governor of California there in 1966 — and water from its springs was bottled and sold throughout the American West as Aetna Mineral Water. The new hotel will feature indoor and outdoor bathing facilities featuring water from the property's mineral springs, along with 95 hotel rooms and 16 units for permanent residences.  
POPE VALLEY, CA
ZDNet

This heavy-duty e-bike had me flying off-road, grinning from ear to ear

My daily commute includes a portion of e-bike riding to and from the commuter rail station so most of my e-bike testing has focused on street riding. I enjoy exploring the outdoors too so I was excited when I was approached about testing out the Cyrusher Ranger all-terrain fat tire electric bike. My test period included the month of December so I've spent time riding the bike in light snow and the pouring rain on streets and trails through the woods.
tinyhousetalk.com

Four-Window Short Bus Becomes Beautiful Home

Audrey was a nurse and Brad had come to the States from Australia for school. When they met, pursuing their dream of traveling the country in a converted shortbus. They just recently found a place they want to settle down, so the bus is for sale. It has a beautiful long countertop with a big sink and two-burner cooktop. There’s a lot of bench seating, a pull-out table, and a full-sized bed against the back of the bus. Let us know what you think!
Inyerself

The Electric Silent 60 is Luxury Yachting at its Best!

If you had a never-ending supply of money, you would most likely entertain this electric yacht called the Silent 60 from Silent Yachts. First, why is it called the Silent 60? Not to be too obvious, but this 60ft electric-powered water vessel is silent in operation, with no engine noise, fumes, vibrations, and emissions of any kind.
San Francisco, CA
