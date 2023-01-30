ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Best Amazon Deals on Ninja and KitchenAid Appliances To Score Just In Time For The Super Bowl

By Wesley Horvath Brittany Romano
ETOnline.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

If You Haven’t Yet Bought the Super-popular ‘Amazon Coat,’ It’s on Sale Today

Everyone and their little sister likely owns the most popular Amazon coat by now. Oh, you know it. It's the hot, ridiculously popular quilted puffer loved by influencers, fashionistas and just about everyone with a pulse, It's the one winter staple just about everyone needs in their closet. With that in mind, all this is probably old hat to you, but just in case you never locked in your purchase and brought one home, now is a great time to go ahead and do so. That's because the already very affordable coat is on sale right now. Yes, right now.
ETOnline.com

The 20 Best Super Bowl TV Deals Available This Week: Shop Savings On LG, Samsung, TCL and More

The 2023 Super Bowl is just a couple weeks away and online retailers are offering huge TV deals across your favorite brands ahead of the big game. Whether you are hosting this year's Super Bowl party or just want to upgrade your living room's viewing setup, highly rated TV models from Samsung, LG, TCL, Sony and more are on sale right now. There are plenty of Super Bowl TV deals available at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy that are certainly worthy of your attention.
CBS News

Amazon Valentine's Day kitchen essentials sale: Save on heart-shaped waffle makers, Keurig coffee brewers and more

Amazon is currently having a sale on Valentine's Day kitchen essentials, including festive waffle makers, coffee makers, popcorn machines and more. Check out our favorite deals below to save up to 32% on these adorable Valentine's Day kitchen items.  Amazon Valentine's Day kitchen essential deals Looking for a special gift to make Valentine's Day extra special for your partner? Check out these Valentine's Day kitchen deals. ...
CBS News

Best online clearance deals at Walmart in February 2023: Save up to 65% on tech, home, kitchen and more

Looking for a great deal? Then you need to check out Walmart's clearance section in February 2023.There are a ton of online clearance deals to shop at Walmart this week. You can score a new laptop or mountain bike for a great price, along with savings on plenty more top-selling products you'll actually use. For a limited time, you can get these great online clearance items for up to 65% off -- while they last. Here are all the top Walmart online clearance deals available to shop right now. ...
CBS News

Best deals at Walmart this week

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are a ton of great deals to shop at Walmart today. You can score a new TV or new...
CBS News

Walmart is practically giving away this 18-piece Pioneer Woman mixing bowl set

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This adorable 18-piece mixing bowl set from The Pioneer Woman is on sale now at Walmart for only $23. The...
GOBankingRates

8 Best Deals at the Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree is a popular go-to store for frugal shoppers, but many customers might not realize just how much they can actually save by shopping there. From household items and party supplies to pantry...
CBS News

Walmart is offering a huge discount on this comforter set from The Pioneer Woman

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to refresh your bedding for the new year? Then check out this unbeatable deal on The Pioneer Woman 4-piece...
ETOnline.com

The North Face Jackets Are Majorly On Sale at Zappos: Shop The Best Women's Styles Up to 45% Off

With another couple months of snow days ahead, you might be wishing your over-worn cold-weather wardrobe was warmer and trendier. A warm, protective layer is essential, but is typically a pricier purchase — especially when the jacket is a coveted puffer or down parka from The North Face. Luckily, Zappos is having a huge outwerwear sale where The North Face jackets are marked down by as much as 45% off.
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling a Gorgeous Sur La Table Espresso Maker For Almost 50% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Every so often, we see a sale at Costco that’s so good, it makes us fully stop in our tracks — and wonder how anyone survives without a Costco membership securing them sale prices like this at all times. (If you aren’t yet aboard the membership train and you’d like to change that, you can get one here.) If you’ve been in the market for a new espresso machine, Costco has a special gift just for you: a gorgeous Sur La...
ETOnline.com

Save Up to $3,500 On Samsung's Best Neo QLED 8K TVs To Watch the Super Bowl In Style

If you spend a lot of your time in your living room, it's possible you've been wishing you'd taken advantage of the many Black Friday TV deals and upgraded to the latest Samsung TV. To kick off the Super Bowl with a better TV setup, Samsung is currently offering incredible deals on top-rated Neo QLED 8K TVs.
Allrecipes.com

Where's the Cheapest Place to Buy Groceries? Trader Joe's vs. ALDI vs. Costco

Finding affordable groceries is becoming a bigger challenge every day with rising food prices, and it usually takes some shopping around to find the best deals. But it's another level of exhausting to check prices at multiple stores, whether you're filling up your tank with expensive gas to drive around or using up valuable hours hoofing everywhere on public transit. You might spend more money trying to find the best deals than actually saving money on them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

The Best Deals on Amazon Devices: Save on Kindles, Fire TVs and More

Among the thousands of discounts at Amazon, you can always count on the retailer to have Amazon device deals worth shopping. With deals on Amazon's latest hardware from Kindle e-readers to Fire TVs and Ring Security Cameras, shoppers can make their homes smarter than ever without breaking the bank. Historically,...
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Latest Kindle Paperwhite Is Already On Sale: Save $40 On The Best-Selling E-Reader

Amazon's latest Kindle Paperwhite 5 launched in 2021, but two new colors were just announced yesterday. To make the reveal even better, both the agave green and denim blue versions of the Kindle Paperwhite are on sale now. You can grab Amazon's best-selling e-reader with 16GB of storage for 27% off. If you prefer your Kindle without ads, that option is also $40 off.

Comments / 0

Community Policy