Avs loom large as Pacific-Central All-Stars meet
It is a three-on-three dream line for Saturday's All-Star Game, and the Colorado Avalanche are represented by every piece. As the luminaries hit the ice at Sunrise, Fla., the Central Division All-Star squad has a notable advantage when facing its Pacific Division foes in the first semifinal. The Central Division has instant chemistry with an all-Avalanche line of Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar.
Hurricanes thrash Sabres, enter break on 7-game win streak
Sebastian Aho scored in his sixth consecutive game to begin Carolina's three-goal first period and the Hurricanes went on to beat the host Buffalo Sabres 5-1 on Wednesday night. Stefan Noesen, Brent Burns, Derek Stepan and Jordan Martinook also scored for the Hurricanes, who have a seven-game winning streak and...
