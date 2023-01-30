ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matewan, WV

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmotown.com

In-State Quarterback Commits to West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier this morning, Neal Brown and the Mountaineers landed an in-state commitment in Ryan Wolfe, a Quarterback from Cabell Midland High School. Wolfe, a 6’4 quarterback, is the #15 ranked player in the state of West Virginia according to MaxPreps. Wolfe will be a...
ONA, WV
mountaincitizen.com

David Jones named football coach at Mingo Central

LENORE — As rumored and expected, Mingo Central High School will have David Jones as its new head football coach. The hiring was made official Jan. 30 at the Mingo County Schools Board of Education meeting at Lenore K-8 school, pending certification. Jones, a Red Jacket native, most recently...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Local HS players moving on to college

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On National Signing Day for college football, many local high school stars made it official on where they will continue to pursue their dream. Hurricane’s Mondrell Dean signed with Big Ten member Purdue while a trio of Huntington High stars announced their intentions to those in attendance. Gavin Lochow is heading to Dayton, Donovan Garrett will be playing at the University of Charleston while Gavin Adkins is going to Thomas More.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

Woodrow Wilson High School students sign to play at the next level

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– High school athletes all over the country made their decisions on where to continue their playing careers on National Signing Day held February 1, 2023. Woodrow Wilson High School football seniors were among those signing their letters of intent. Connor Mollohan made his decision to play special teams at Concord University while […]
BECKLEY, WV
lootpress.com

Final split of WV wild boar archery/firearms season opens Feb. 3

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The final split of West Virginia’s residents-only firearms and archery/crossbow seasons for wild boar will be open in Boone, Logan, Raleigh and Wyoming counties Feb. 3–5. To hunt wild boar, hunters must possess a Class X, XP, X3, XP3, XS, XJ, AH+BG+CS, AHJ, AB-L, A-L or A+BG+CS license or be exempt from purchasing a license. To purchase a hunting license, visit WVhunt.com or one of 175 license retailers around the state.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

St. Francis on the move

CHRLESTON, W.Va. — A transition for WVU Medicine’s Thomas Health System Tuesday with the previously announced closure of the emergency department at St. Francis Hospital in downtown Charleston. The ER services are being transferred to Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston. “We are expanding our offerings here, expanding...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Reconstruction of W.Va. Turnpike travel plazas set to start

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers on the West Virginia Turnpike may need to make additional stops for food or the restroom starting this month. Gov. Jim Justice announced in November that two turnpike plazas will shut down and are set to be demolished and reconstructed for new modern, facilities to make visitors feel more welcome to the area.
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

Three COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; hospitalizations increase

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were added in West Virginia as hospitalizations from the virus ticked up Wednesday. The deaths – a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 3-month-old girl from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County – raised the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,852, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Williamson Daily News

State Police executes warrant on Hot Cup in downtown Logan

LOGAN, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant on the Hot Cup coffee shop in downtown Logan late Friday morning after social media posts alleged sexual misconduct against the shop’s owner, Michael Cline. Troopers entered the building, located at 201 Stratton St. in downtown...
LOGAN, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Ritchie County, McDowell County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

DEP determines diesel not spilled after Mingo County, West Virginia crash involving 2 tractor-trailers

Editor’s Note: New information from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has determined that diesel was not one of the materials spilled during a crash involving two tractor-trailers in Mingo County. This article has been updated to reflect that information. UPDATE: (7:30 p.m. Feb. 1, 2023) – A West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Crews responding to crash in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are responding to the scene of a crash on US 119 in Mingo County. According to 911 dispatchers, it happened near 22 Mine Road around 12:30 p.m. Dispatcher said the crash is believed to involve two trucks. There is no word on any injuries...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing 12yo found safe in Kanawha County, West Virginia

UPDATE: (11:40 a.m. Jan. 31, 2023) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Brooklynn Washington has been found safe and is now home. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen. KCSO says that 12-year-old Brooklynn Washington was reported missing on Monday. They say she […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Mobile home slides from trailer on I-64 exit

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mobile home slid from a trailer on an Interstate 64 exit ramp in the Nitro area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported after 5 p.m. Tuesday on the westbound Nitro exit ramp. The exit ramp was closed for about two and a...
NITRO, WV
Mingo Messenger

Mingo Messenger

Williamson, WV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mingo Messenger, serving Mingo County West Virginia.

 https://mingomessenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy