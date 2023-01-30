Read full article on original website
Prep Basketball: Top ranked Shady Spring trounces Bluefield
The high powered Shady Spring boys basketball team comes at opponents in waves. Tuesday night the waves hit like a tsunami. Welcoming Class AA No. 2 Bluefield to the Tiger Den, the Class AAA No. 1 Tigers started fast and never trailed in a decisive 96-65 win. Shady Spring head...
In-State Quarterback Commits to West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier this morning, Neal Brown and the Mountaineers landed an in-state commitment in Ryan Wolfe, a Quarterback from Cabell Midland High School. Wolfe, a 6’4 quarterback, is the #15 ranked player in the state of West Virginia according to MaxPreps. Wolfe will be a...
David Jones named football coach at Mingo Central
LENORE — As rumored and expected, Mingo Central High School will have David Jones as its new head football coach. The hiring was made official Jan. 30 at the Mingo County Schools Board of Education meeting at Lenore K-8 school, pending certification. Jones, a Red Jacket native, most recently...
Local HS players moving on to college
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On National Signing Day for college football, many local high school stars made it official on where they will continue to pursue their dream. Hurricane’s Mondrell Dean signed with Big Ten member Purdue while a trio of Huntington High stars announced their intentions to those in attendance. Gavin Lochow is heading to Dayton, Donovan Garrett will be playing at the University of Charleston while Gavin Adkins is going to Thomas More.
Woodrow Wilson High School students sign to play at the next level
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– High school athletes all over the country made their decisions on where to continue their playing careers on National Signing Day held February 1, 2023. Woodrow Wilson High School football seniors were among those signing their letters of intent. Connor Mollohan made his decision to play special teams at Concord University while […]
Hatfield-McCoy Shootout to tip off next weekend at Williamson
WILLIAMSON – The historic Williamson Fieldhouse will be alive and jumping again next weekend as the 22nd-annual Hatfield-McCoy Shootout is set to be played. The yearly tradition continues on Feb. 3-4 with 12 games set to be played over two days. The Shootout resumed last year after the 2021...
Final split of WV wild boar archery/firearms season opens Feb. 3
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The final split of West Virginia’s residents-only firearms and archery/crossbow seasons for wild boar will be open in Boone, Logan, Raleigh and Wyoming counties Feb. 3–5. To hunt wild boar, hunters must possess a Class X, XP, X3, XP3, XS, XJ, AH+BG+CS, AHJ, AB-L, A-L or A+BG+CS license or be exempt from purchasing a license. To purchase a hunting license, visit WVhunt.com or one of 175 license retailers around the state.
Marshall University announces Thundering Herd Football Class of 2023
Marshall University has announced the Thundering Herd Football Class of 2023 as part of National Signing Day.
St. Francis on the move
CHRLESTON, W.Va. — A transition for WVU Medicine’s Thomas Health System Tuesday with the previously announced closure of the emergency department at St. Francis Hospital in downtown Charleston. The ER services are being transferred to Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston. “We are expanding our offerings here, expanding...
3-month-old baby among the latest to die from COVID-19 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A three-month-old baby is among the latest of those who have died from COVID-19 in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia DHHR on Wednesday, a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County also died from COVID-19 in addition to the baby from Kanawha County.
Power restored, road back open after downed power lines in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE (5:54 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2): Metro 911 officials say that power is restored to Alum Creek residents and the road is back open. UPDATE (1:02 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2): According to Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies on the scene, a truck lost control and ran into a utility pole in the area. The […]
Reconstruction of W.Va. Turnpike travel plazas set to start
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers on the West Virginia Turnpike may need to make additional stops for food or the restroom starting this month. Gov. Jim Justice announced in November that two turnpike plazas will shut down and are set to be demolished and reconstructed for new modern, facilities to make visitors feel more welcome to the area.
Three COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; hospitalizations increase
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were added in West Virginia as hospitalizations from the virus ticked up Wednesday. The deaths – a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 3-month-old girl from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County – raised the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,852, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
State Police executes warrant on Hot Cup in downtown Logan
LOGAN, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant on the Hot Cup coffee shop in downtown Logan late Friday morning after social media posts alleged sexual misconduct against the shop’s owner, Michael Cline. Troopers entered the building, located at 201 Stratton St. in downtown...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Ritchie County, McDowell County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
DEP determines diesel not spilled after Mingo County, West Virginia crash involving 2 tractor-trailers
Editor’s Note: New information from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has determined that diesel was not one of the materials spilled during a crash involving two tractor-trailers in Mingo County. This article has been updated to reflect that information. UPDATE: (7:30 p.m. Feb. 1, 2023) – A West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection […]
Crews responding to crash in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are responding to the scene of a crash on US 119 in Mingo County. According to 911 dispatchers, it happened near 22 Mine Road around 12:30 p.m. Dispatcher said the crash is believed to involve two trucks. There is no word on any injuries...
Woman taken to hospital after hitting downed tree in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A pregnant woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after hitting a downed tree in the Loudendale area. Kanawha County Metro 911 says that a downed tree is blocking both sides of Cane Fork Rd. on the 2100 block. Officials with the Davis Creek Volunteer Fire Department told 13 News crews […]
Missing 12yo found safe in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE: (11:40 a.m. Jan. 31, 2023) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Brooklynn Washington has been found safe and is now home. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen. KCSO says that 12-year-old Brooklynn Washington was reported missing on Monday. They say she […]
Mobile home slides from trailer on I-64 exit
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mobile home slid from a trailer on an Interstate 64 exit ramp in the Nitro area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported after 5 p.m. Tuesday on the westbound Nitro exit ramp. The exit ramp was closed for about two and a...
