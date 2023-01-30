ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

WSFA

Man receives nearly 21 year sentence in father’s murder

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County man has been sentenced to nearly 21 years in prison for the murder of his father. According to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey, Douglas Scarborough was sentenced by Judge James Anderson Wednesday to 20 years and 10 months in prison. On...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Man sentenced to 30 years in 2015 Montgomery Burger King murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of four suspects charged with capital murder in a 2015 deadly armed robbery has been sentenced. According to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey, Travon Williams was sentenced to life in prison by Judge James Anderson on Wednesday. The deadly robbery happened on Sept. 27th,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

12-year-old killed in shooting in Russell County

Authorities in Russell County have confirmed a 12-year-old boy has died following a shooting on Wednesday night. Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. pronounced the victim dead at 8:53 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of U.S. highway 80. The victim’s body will be sent for an autopsy on Thursday. Stay with WRBL […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery officer dismissed after domestic violence charge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery police officer has been charged with domestic violence and relieved of duty after an incident Wednesday. According to police, Daniel Webster III, 37, was charged with domestic violence- harassment third-degree. Police say Webster was placed on administrative leave Thursday after the department was notified...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

ADOC: Kilby inmate dies after ‘erratic’ behavior in prison dorm

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate serving time at Kilby Correctional Facility has died after Alabama Department of Corrections officials say he began to behave “erratically” and then stopped breathing. Inmate Roderick Demarcus Lee, 33, was serving a 2-year sentence out of Mobile County for second-degree burglary conviction.
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Montgomery Cold Case Update – Latricia McDade – $5,000 Reward Offered

This year will mark five years since Latricia McDade, 31, a dedicated mother of four, was fatally shot while heading home to iron her children’s clothes, as the McDade family continues searching for answers without avail. McDade’s family says Latricia was a wonderful and loving mother who worked hard...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Hospital warns of tianeptine drug use in Alabama

Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station. First Alert: Heavy rain arrives late Thursday into Thursday night. Get ready, Alabama - its about to turn much wetter, then much colder. Josh Johnson updates the forecast...
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

2 charged with capital murder after body found in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a body found in the 3000 block of Simmons Drive Tuesday morning prompted a homicide investigation. Police identified the victim as Eric Stewart, 54, of Montgomery. Maj. Saba Coleman said two suspects were taken into custody within hours of learning about the crime....
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man in life-threatening condition after Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday morning. Details are limited, but police responded to an area hospital around 9:35 a.m. on reports that a person had been shot. Investigators have since determined the shooting happened in...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are shedding light on the case surrounding a Montgomery man who has been in the Elmore County Jail for more than a week in connection to the alleged attempted sexual assault and robbery of a gas station employee. Roddrecius Goldsmith was booked into...
WETUMPKA, AL
oppnewsonline.com

Covington County, Opp arrest reports for January 17-27

January 17- 27 Justin Lamar Booker, 37, arrested for alias writ of arrest. Jessie Franklin Williams, 59, arrested for public intoxication. Kenneth Ray Sasser Slawson, 53, arrested for bail jumping II. Natassia Shanquella McGee, 38, arrested for assault III. Everett Young Mock, 42, arrested for failure to appear. Chad L...
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Millbrook man charged in Auburn man’s Montgomery murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Millbrook man has been charged in the shooting death of an Auburn man, Montgomery police say. According to police, the victim has been identified as Quayshon Williams, 29, of Auburn. Police have charged Jaleel Foster, 21, of Millbrook. The shooting happened on Carter Hill Road...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

1 dead in Wednesday morning north Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened its 10th homicide investigation of 2023 after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound Wednesday morning. Police and fire medics responded to the 100 block of Kiwanis Street at 9:25 a.m. on reports of a person having been shot. First responders found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Suspect charged in Monday’s deadly Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have announced an arrest in a fatal shooting investigation. Maj. Saba Coleman said officers found the victim - an adult male - in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Coleman said...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery police charge Georgia man with trafficking meth

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a Georgia man with trafficking following a traffic stop early Monday morning. According to court records, Randy Levi Johns, of Nahunta, Ga., is charged with trafficking illegal drugs, methamphetamine. An arrest affidavit indicates the arrest happened on Interstate 85 southbound at Taylor...
MONTGOMERY, AL

