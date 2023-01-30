Read full article on original website
WSFA
Man receives nearly 21 year sentence in father’s murder
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County man has been sentenced to nearly 21 years in prison for the murder of his father. According to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey, Douglas Scarborough was sentenced by Judge James Anderson Wednesday to 20 years and 10 months in prison. On...
WSFA
Man sentenced to 30 years in 2015 Montgomery Burger King murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of four suspects charged with capital murder in a 2015 deadly armed robbery has been sentenced. According to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey, Travon Williams was sentenced to life in prison by Judge James Anderson on Wednesday. The deadly robbery happened on Sept. 27th,...
East Alabama woman charged with Murder in shooting death of male acquaintance
HURTSBORO, Ala. (WRBL) – A 26-year-old east Alabama woman allegedly shot and killed a man early Wednesday morning and is now charged with Murder. Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says the suspect, Deshondra Shawnese Green, was an acquaintance of the alleged victim Sammie Pritchett. Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. pronounced the 36-year-old Hurtsburo man […]
12-year-old killed in shooting in Russell County
Authorities in Russell County have confirmed a 12-year-old boy has died following a shooting on Wednesday night. Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. pronounced the victim dead at 8:53 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of U.S. highway 80. The victim’s body will be sent for an autopsy on Thursday. Stay with WRBL […]
Greenville Advocate
Christopher Bradley Bush convicted in 2018 murder of “JJ” Mount
Christopher Bradley Bush, 48, of McKenzie was found guilty Thursday of murder for the 2018 shooting death of Butler County resident Joshua James “JJ” Mount at Hazelet Bridge located in Covington County on Aug. 3, 2018. A Covington County jury deliberated less than 35 minutes before handing down...
WSFA
Montgomery officer dismissed after domestic violence charge
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery police officer has been charged with domestic violence and relieved of duty after an incident Wednesday. According to police, Daniel Webster III, 37, was charged with domestic violence- harassment third-degree. Police say Webster was placed on administrative leave Thursday after the department was notified...
WSFA
ADOC: Kilby inmate dies after ‘erratic’ behavior in prison dorm
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate serving time at Kilby Correctional Facility has died after Alabama Department of Corrections officials say he began to behave “erratically” and then stopped breathing. Inmate Roderick Demarcus Lee, 33, was serving a 2-year sentence out of Mobile County for second-degree burglary conviction.
elmoreautauganews.com
Montgomery Cold Case Update – Latricia McDade – $5,000 Reward Offered
This year will mark five years since Latricia McDade, 31, a dedicated mother of four, was fatally shot while heading home to iron her children’s clothes, as the McDade family continues searching for answers without avail. McDade’s family says Latricia was a wonderful and loving mother who worked hard...
Missing Montgomery father found slain; 2 including 16-year-old charged with capital murder
Human remains of a Montgomery man missing for several weeks have been recovered, and two people are charged with capital murder in his death. Eric Stewart, a 54-year-old father, disappeared on Jan. 8, according to friends and his coworkers at Koch Foods. On Tuesday, Montgomery police responded to the 3000...
WSFA
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug use in Alabama
Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station. First Alert: Heavy rain arrives late Thursday into Thursday night. Get ready, Alabama - its about to turn much wetter, then much colder. Josh Johnson updates the forecast...
WSFA
2 charged with capital murder after body found in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a body found in the 3000 block of Simmons Drive Tuesday morning prompted a homicide investigation. Police identified the victim as Eric Stewart, 54, of Montgomery. Maj. Saba Coleman said two suspects were taken into custody within hours of learning about the crime....
WSFA
Man in life-threatening condition after Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday morning. Details are limited, but police responded to an area hospital around 9:35 a.m. on reports that a person had been shot. Investigators have since determined the shooting happened in...
WSFA
Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are shedding light on the case surrounding a Montgomery man who has been in the Elmore County Jail for more than a week in connection to the alleged attempted sexual assault and robbery of a gas station employee. Roddrecius Goldsmith was booked into...
oppnewsonline.com
Covington County, Opp arrest reports for January 17-27
January 17- 27 Justin Lamar Booker, 37, arrested for alias writ of arrest. Jessie Franklin Williams, 59, arrested for public intoxication. Kenneth Ray Sasser Slawson, 53, arrested for bail jumping II. Natassia Shanquella McGee, 38, arrested for assault III. Everett Young Mock, 42, arrested for failure to appear. Chad L...
WSFA
Millbrook man charged in Auburn man’s Montgomery murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Millbrook man has been charged in the shooting death of an Auburn man, Montgomery police say. According to police, the victim has been identified as Quayshon Williams, 29, of Auburn. Police have charged Jaleel Foster, 21, of Millbrook. The shooting happened on Carter Hill Road...
WSFA
1 dead in Wednesday morning north Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened its 10th homicide investigation of 2023 after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound Wednesday morning. Police and fire medics responded to the 100 block of Kiwanis Street at 9:25 a.m. on reports of a person having been shot. First responders found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene.
Alabama woman accused of chaperoning a 2021 party that resulted in multiple teens being injured to stand trial this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan woman accused of chaperoning a 2021 party that resulted in multiple teens being injured will stand trial this week. Norciss Brown faces 30 plus counts of reckless endangerment. Police say Brown in September of 2021 held a party for minors on reeves street in the plaza two shopping center. […]
WSFA
Suspect charged in Monday’s deadly Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have announced an arrest in a fatal shooting investigation. Maj. Saba Coleman said officers found the victim - an adult male - in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Coleman said...
elmoreautauganews.com
Montgomery Deputies Seek Amanda Sayer concerning Theft of Property 1st Degree; Reward Offered for Info
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the location of fugitive, Amanda Sayer, 44. Sayer is described as a white female, 5’4 ft.in height, weighing approximately 175 lbs. Sayer is wanted for Theft of Property 1st Degree. Court documents indicate that Sayer stole a 2006 GMC Envoy.
WSFA
Montgomery police charge Georgia man with trafficking meth
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a Georgia man with trafficking following a traffic stop early Monday morning. According to court records, Randy Levi Johns, of Nahunta, Ga., is charged with trafficking illegal drugs, methamphetamine. An arrest affidavit indicates the arrest happened on Interstate 85 southbound at Taylor...
