I already know this will be one of the best performances of the night. Kacey Musgraves is set to honor the late, great Loretta Lynn at the Grammy Awards this Sunday evening, CBS confirmed to CMT. She'll sing Mrs. Loretta's signature song "Coal Miner's Daughter" during in-memoriam portion of the show, and according to Kacey's Instagram stories, it looks like she'll potentially be playing Loretta's guitar on stage, which will kick it all up another notch: And while, for the most […]

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO