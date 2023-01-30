ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

hamlethub.com

Bethel Receives School Mental Health Workers Grants

Governor Ned Lamont today announced that 20 school districts across Connecticut are being awarded $5 million in funding under a competitive state grant program that will be used for hiring and maintaining school mental health workers during the 2023, 2024, and 2025 school years. Administered by the Connecticut State Department...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Opinion: Changing Standards Would Be A Firefighting Folly

The following opinion essay was submitted by Frank Ricci, a retired former New Haven Fire Department drillmaster, union president, and battalion chief. Ricci is currently a Fellow of Labor for the Yankee Institute and an advisory board member for FDIC and Fire Engineering Magazine. He was also the lead plaintiff in the U.S. Supreme Court case Ricci v. DeStefano.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

Wilton First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice Community Update: Development, Legislative Session, Budget, Cell Tower and More

12 Godfrey Place, 34-unit multi-family project. At their last meeting, the Planning & Zoning Commission heard from the applicant, the public and closed the hearing to begin their 65-day deliberation period. Requested zone changes would allow this property, and others within a half-mile of the Wilton train station, a significantly higher density with 10% affordable units. Residents who spoke, including me, urged the Planning & Zoning Commission to complete their master planning process before making zoning changes. Taxpayers have invested $150,000 and volunteers have invested significant hours in the process which is nearing completion.
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce ﻿Scholarships Application – 2023

Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Information & Application. Additional scholarships will be awarded as funds permit. Chamber Connection - the applicant must have a parent or guardian who works for a business that is a member in good standing of the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce or the applicant themselves may be employed by a business who is a member of the Chamber.
NEW MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Letter: What is Inclusionary Zoning?

Why should inclusionary zoning matter to residents?. If this amendment passes as written, Inclusionary Zoning will allow high-density buildings in ALL neighborhoods in ALL parts of Ridgefield. See the below-unapproved meeting notes from the 1st public hearing this week. The NEXT public hearing is next Tuesday, February 7th at 7...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
firefighternation.com

After 90+ Years, CT Volunteer Company Packs It In

North Haven Fire Department on Sunday reassigned the last remaining volunteer firefighters from the Montowese fire station, ending a 91-year run for the volunteer company. Since 1932 the Montowese section of town has been proudly served by dedicated volunteer firefighters, the department said on Facebook. At one time the Montowese fire station had a full roster of 35 active volunteer firefighters with a waiting list. The department could regularly boast that it responded to calls with two pieces of apparatus with all six seats full on each.
Eyewitness News

We’re Hiring Wednesday: Town of West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Come join our Town of West Hartford team! This is a dynamic work environment which embraces diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Right now, we have some exciting opportunities available…. Are you looking for career opportunities where you can expand your talents and be part of...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Middlebury residents oppose proposed development

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A controversial project has become the talk of the town in Middlebury. Supporters say it will bring in more tax money and jobs but neighbors are worried about traffic – and losing the rural character of their community. The construction plan is for a 111-acre site by the old Timex Headquarters […]
MIDDLEBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

The Maritime Aquarium Seeks Gallery Ambassadors

Norwalk, CT – The Maritime Aquarium is currently seeking volunteers who enjoy interacting with both people and animals to share the story of Long Island Sound’s ecosystem as gallery ambassadors. Applications for the spring cohort are open now through March 3. "Volunteering at The Maritime Aquarium is a...
NORWALK, CT
darientimes.com

Bridgeport schools aim to diversify largely white teaching staff

BRIDGEPORT — Black and Hispanic or Latino students make up about 87 percent of all students enrolled in the city’s public school system, making the district’s student body among the most diverse in the state. But despite the student diversity, nearly 70 percent of the district’s about...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Former West Haven church can be yours for under $700K

The property, built in 1903, is assessed at $1.22 million, according to public land records, roughly half of the listed sale price. Church officials told St. John XXIII parishioners before its closure that the building had a severely leaking roof and foundational damage to both stone and brickwork. The Rev....
WEST HAVEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield BOE Public Hearing on Saturday at ERMS

Ridgefield Board of Education Public Hearing on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in the East Ridge Middle School auditorium at 10 East Ridge Road. The Public Hearing will take place to receive comments and recommendations regarding the Superintendent’s Proposed 2023-24 Operating Budget. The budget report is available...
RIDGEFIELD, CT

