12 Godfrey Place, 34-unit multi-family project. At their last meeting, the Planning & Zoning Commission heard from the applicant, the public and closed the hearing to begin their 65-day deliberation period. Requested zone changes would allow this property, and others within a half-mile of the Wilton train station, a significantly higher density with 10% affordable units. Residents who spoke, including me, urged the Planning & Zoning Commission to complete their master planning process before making zoning changes. Taxpayers have invested $150,000 and volunteers have invested significant hours in the process which is nearing completion.

WILTON, CT ・ 2 HOURS AGO