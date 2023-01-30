Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
Bethel Receives School Mental Health Workers Grants
Governor Ned Lamont today announced that 20 school districts across Connecticut are being awarded $5 million in funding under a competitive state grant program that will be used for hiring and maintaining school mental health workers during the 2023, 2024, and 2025 school years. Administered by the Connecticut State Department...
Opinion: Changing Standards Would Be A Firefighting Folly
The following opinion essay was submitted by Frank Ricci, a retired former New Haven Fire Department drillmaster, union president, and battalion chief. Ricci is currently a Fellow of Labor for the Yankee Institute and an advisory board member for FDIC and Fire Engineering Magazine. He was also the lead plaintiff in the U.S. Supreme Court case Ricci v. DeStefano.
Wilton First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice Community Update: Development, Legislative Session, Budget, Cell Tower and More
12 Godfrey Place, 34-unit multi-family project. At their last meeting, the Planning & Zoning Commission heard from the applicant, the public and closed the hearing to begin their 65-day deliberation period. Requested zone changes would allow this property, and others within a half-mile of the Wilton train station, a significantly higher density with 10% affordable units. Residents who spoke, including me, urged the Planning & Zoning Commission to complete their master planning process before making zoning changes. Taxpayers have invested $150,000 and volunteers have invested significant hours in the process which is nearing completion.
Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce Scholarships Application – 2023
Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Information & Application. Additional scholarships will be awarded as funds permit. Chamber Connection - the applicant must have a parent or guardian who works for a business that is a member in good standing of the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce or the applicant themselves may be employed by a business who is a member of the Chamber.
Providers and Public Officials Back Proposals to Shore Up Connecticut’s EMS System
Dozens of emergency medical providers gathered in Hartford Monday with state and town officials to warn of worrying shortfalls in Connecticut’s EMS system driven by a number of factors including short staffing and inadequate reimbursement rates. Men and women in first responder uniforms crowded a conference room in the...
Mayor, State Legislators, BOE, Call on Governor Lamont to Fund the Danbury Charter School in the Upcoming Budget
Mayor Dean Esposito, State Legislators, Majority of City Council and Majority of Board of Education Call on Governor Lamont to Fund the Danbury Charter School in the Upcoming Budget. Today, Mayor Dean Esposito announced a broad coalition of Danbury elected officials asking Governor Ned Lamont to include funding for the...
Ridgefield Letter: What is Inclusionary Zoning?
Why should inclusionary zoning matter to residents?. If this amendment passes as written, Inclusionary Zoning will allow high-density buildings in ALL neighborhoods in ALL parts of Ridgefield. See the below-unapproved meeting notes from the 1st public hearing this week. The NEXT public hearing is next Tuesday, February 7th at 7...
After 90+ Years, CT Volunteer Company Packs It In
North Haven Fire Department on Sunday reassigned the last remaining volunteer firefighters from the Montowese fire station, ending a 91-year run for the volunteer company. Since 1932 the Montowese section of town has been proudly served by dedicated volunteer firefighters, the department said on Facebook. At one time the Montowese fire station had a full roster of 35 active volunteer firefighters with a waiting list. The department could regularly boast that it responded to calls with two pieces of apparatus with all six seats full on each.
How is Nuvance complying with its affiliation agreement? Danbury, New Milford hospitals to discuss
DANBURY — Nuvance Health will provide an update next week on the latest developments at Danbury and New Milford hospitals. The event, which will include an update on the affiliation that created the seven-hospital system Nuvance Health, will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 7 through a livestream video.
We’re Hiring Wednesday: Town of West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Come join our Town of West Hartford team! This is a dynamic work environment which embraces diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Right now, we have some exciting opportunities available…. Are you looking for career opportunities where you can expand your talents and be part of...
Middlebury residents oppose proposed development
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A controversial project has become the talk of the town in Middlebury. Supporters say it will bring in more tax money and jobs but neighbors are worried about traffic – and losing the rural character of their community. The construction plan is for a 111-acre site by the old Timex Headquarters […]
The Maritime Aquarium Seeks Gallery Ambassadors
Norwalk, CT – The Maritime Aquarium is currently seeking volunteers who enjoy interacting with both people and animals to share the story of Long Island Sound’s ecosystem as gallery ambassadors. Applications for the spring cohort are open now through March 3. "Volunteering at The Maritime Aquarium is a...
Westport First Selectwoman Announces Traffic & Pedestrian Safety Report Release
First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker announced today that the results of the nine Traffic and Pedestrian Safety public meetings that were held in the Spring, 2022 have been released and are available on the Town website. First Selectwoman Tooker stated, “I am happy that so many residents attended these meetings to...
Bridgeport schools aim to diversify largely white teaching staff
BRIDGEPORT — Black and Hispanic or Latino students make up about 87 percent of all students enrolled in the city’s public school system, making the district’s student body among the most diverse in the state. But despite the student diversity, nearly 70 percent of the district’s about...
Former West Haven church can be yours for under $700K
The property, built in 1903, is assessed at $1.22 million, according to public land records, roughly half of the listed sale price. Church officials told St. John XXIII parishioners before its closure that the building had a severely leaking roof and foundational damage to both stone and brickwork. The Rev....
War Memorial, Pacific House, Danbury Library Open for Warming as Bitter Cold Expected in City
With the bitter cold in the forecast this weekend, the following warming centers will be open for anyone who may need some relief from the cold. The Danbury War Memorial, Pacific House will be open for warming from Thursday through Sunday (February 2 through February 5). The Library is open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday but closed on Sunday.
Ridgefield BOE Public Hearing on Saturday at ERMS
Ridgefield Board of Education Public Hearing on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in the East Ridge Middle School auditorium at 10 East Ridge Road. The Public Hearing will take place to receive comments and recommendations regarding the Superintendent’s Proposed 2023-24 Operating Budget. The budget report is available...
Woman Falls 40 Feet From Stratford Bridge, Lands On Construction Barge
A woman who was working on a Fairfield County bridge was seriously injured when she fell through a hole and landed 40 feet below on a construction barge. The incident took place in Stratford around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Devon Bridge, said Robert Daniel, assistant chief/fire marshal for the Stratford Fire Department.
Wilton Historical Society Receives CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant from CT Humanities
CT Humanities (CTH) recently awarded a generous $19,500.00 CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant to the Wilton Historical Society. This grant is designed to assist organizations as they recover from the pandemic and support their ability to serve their communities. The Society is sincerely grateful for the CT Cultural Fund...
Connecticut Contractor Faces Willful Violations After OSHA Finds Trenching Violations
OSHA also proposed $375K in penalties. OSHA said that a contractor’s lack of safeguards played a part in a worker's death last year, and now the company is facing about $375K in proposed penalties. According to a news release, in July 2022, a worker was in an eight-foot-deep trench...
