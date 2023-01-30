ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Bourne
2d ago

“Matthew 25:36 clearly shows us that we are to visit those in prison with the good news of Our Lord, Jesus Christ. Jesus explains that when we have done so, we have visited Him. He also has said in scripture that He would leave the ninety and nine found to search for the one that is lost or strayed.”ShawnValley prison ministry“I was naked, and you gave me clothing. I was sick, and you cared for me. I was in prison, and you visited me.’”It’s not always black and white. And Jesus tells us not to be lukewarm in our faith.

Reply(1)
3
Charles Schenher
2d ago

this is unacceptable the lawmakers need to be fired and voted out we need people that are concerned about public safety we are concerned about parole in general it needs to be dissolved it would save the taxpayers millions of dollars that could be used in another area if a person receives 20 years he should have to do day for day every time you see a picture of an Alabama prison inmates are just sitting around they should be working when they're sitting what do you think they're thinking about committing a new crime or wanting to hurt someone no this is entirely unacceptable the people of Alabama will not like this

Reply(4)
4
Bobbi Patterson
3d ago

What we need to know is exactly who is being released. This needs to be made public.

Reply(4)
7
wdhn.com

Local sheriffs react to mass release of Alabama inmates

DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) —Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum and Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship are against the state’s decision to release 400 inmates from the Alabama Department of Corrections back into their communities over the next few months. “Manpower is limited anyway and you’re releasing an additional...
DALE COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Sheriffs doubt any positive impact at county level to come from mass state inmate release

Local sheriff's offices are doubtful that the early release of state inmates from prisons into mandatory supervision will bring any positive impacts at the county level. Approximately 80 inmates were fitted with ankle monitors as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. There will be a rolling release of the remaining eligible, anticipated to be roughly 400 inmates, as required victim notifications are made by the ADOC.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Crime victims groups express concern over inmate release

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — As Alabama begins releasing hundreds of inmates early, some crime victims say they should’ve been given more time to know this was happening. Victims groups have been scrambling this week to notify families impacted by crime that their perpetrators may be getting out soon. That includes Sara Welch, whose son Matthew […]
CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

400 Alabama inmates to be released early under 2021 law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Several hundred Alabama inmates are set to be freed from prison under a 2021 sentencing law that sends prisoners to supervised release several months before their sentences are set to end. Approximately 400 inmates are scheduled to be released under the law intended to make sure inmates have supervision when they leave prison, […]
ALABAMA STATE
WTOK-TV

Families of victims wary of Alabama mass inmate release

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Victims’ families have expressed concerns about the announced early release of a number of Alabama inmates this week. Some are fearful these inmates will be back on the streets again committing crimes. A feeling that recently became a reality for one north Alabama family. Miracle...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Hundreds of Alabama inmates set to be freed under new law

Several hundred Alabama inmates are set to be freed from prison under a 2021 sentencing law that sends prisoners to supervised release several months before their sentences are set to end. Approximately 400 inmates are scheduled to be released under the law intended to make sure inmates have supervision when...
ALABAMA STATE
iheart.com

Alabama Braces for Mass Inmate Release

Public safety concerns were running high across Alabama, following word of an imminent mass release of inmates. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office said the Department of Corrections was planning to free more than 400 convicts Tuesday, including at least 50 inmates convicted of murder and manslaughter. Marshall's office sued to block the release, claiming corrections officials failed to notify victims, as required by law. But a judge late Monday denied the request for a temporary restraining order. Jefferson County Republican Party Chairman Paul DeMarco, a former chairman of the Alabama House Judiciary Committee, blasted the planned mass release. "This is unfair to victims, and law-abiding citizens, to give an early release of violent felons on our streets," DeMarco said. "This mass release of 2 percent of the Department of Corrections population under the supervision responsibility of our already overstretched probation and parole officers does not put public safety first," DeMarco said. The release was the result of a 2021 sentencing reform law passed by the Legislature. The sponsor was state Rep. Jim Hill (R-Moody).
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Only a portion of over 400 inmates released so far

ALABAMA (WDHN) — Only a small portion of the 412 inmates set to be released on Tuesday, January 31, has been turned over to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles Director Cam Ward says 92 of the 412 inmates have been released today.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.

Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama. The substance is marketed as a supplement that helps with anxiety, depression and energy levels. But experts say the drug has side effects similar to heroin. “Because it is in your brain, it’s like you’re...
ALABAMA STATE

