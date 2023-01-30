ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game

Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLINGDALE, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

San Francisco 49ers Lose Coach

The San Francisco 49ers season ended on Sunday after a loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, just one win away from making the Super Bowl. The biggest issue for the San Francisco 49ers had to be the injuries suffered this season at the quarterback position, losing Trey Lance early in the season to a season-ending injury, then losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a long-term foot injury. With only one win away from making the Super Bowl, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL and backup quarterback Josh Johnson suffered a concussion.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KHOU

DeMeco Ryans returns to Texans in new role as head coach

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans hired a familiar face to be their newest head coach, according to KHOU 11's Daniel Gotera. Former Texans linebacker and last year's San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans was officially made the franchise's sixth head coach on Wednesday. Ryans, 38, just finished his...
HOUSTON, TX
Popculture

Super Bowl Champion Head Coach Returns to NFL, Joins AFC Team

A former NFL head coach who won a Super Bowl is back in the NFL. According to ESPN, the Denver Broncos agreed to a trade with the New Orleans Saints to make Sean Payton the 19th head coach in franchise history. The Saints will receive a 2023 first-round draft pick (No. 29 overall) and a 2024 second-round pick for Payton and the Saints' 2024 third-round selection. The Broncos are expected to sign Payton to a new contract where he will make between $17 million and $20 million per year, according to Mike Klis of 9News.com.
DENVER, CO
NBC Bay Area

John Lynch Committed to 49ers General Manager Job for 2023 NFL Season

Lynch still committed to 49ers GM job for 2023 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It appears that 49ers general manager John Lynch is not going anywhere. Speaking with reporters during the 49ers' end-of-season press conference, Lynch confirmed that he will be remaining in the Bay Area for the time being.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
BET

Houston Texans Hire DeMeco Ryans As New Head Coach, Adding To Number Of Black Team Leaders In NFL

DeMeco Ryans, the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, was hired as the new head coach of the Houston Texans, the franchise announced Tuesday (Jan. 31). On the final day of the 2022 regular season, Houston fired coach Lovie Smith after just one season at the helm. At that point, there were just two confirmed Black head coaches for next season: Pittsburgh Steelers Mike Tomlin and Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
HOUSTON, TX
FlurrySports

NFL Pro Bowl Rosters and Replacements

Just when you thought we would be having a weekend without NFL football, the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl is here to fill the void. Well, somewhat at least. The 2023 Pro Bowl rosters and replacements have been finalized, so let's go over the lists below.

