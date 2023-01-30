Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For StaffAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Adair Fish: Mother who lived with toddler’s remains to be arraigned this monthLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Kansas City vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How To Bet Legally on Super Bowl 2023Toby HazlewoodKansas City, MO
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game
Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Kirk Herbstreit Has 1 Word To Describe Houston Texans' Coaching Hire
At nearly the same time this afternoon, news broke of the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton as the team's next head coach and the Houston Texans bringing DeMeco Ryans aboard. While Payton is already a decorated coach with a Super Bowl victory under his belt and Ryans has yet to serve as a ...
San Francisco 49ers Lose Coach
The San Francisco 49ers season ended on Sunday after a loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, just one win away from making the Super Bowl. The biggest issue for the San Francisco 49ers had to be the injuries suffered this season at the quarterback position, losing Trey Lance early in the season to a season-ending injury, then losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a long-term foot injury. With only one win away from making the Super Bowl, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL and backup quarterback Josh Johnson suffered a concussion.
REPORT: Saints, Broncos finalizing compensation; clearing way for Payton to be next Broncos head coach
DENVER (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints and the Denver Broncos are reportedly finalizing compensation for former Saints head coach Sean Payton to become the next head coach for the Broncos’ according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter. According to Schefter, the compensation for Payton will be Denver’s...
DeMeco Ryans returns to Texans in new role as head coach
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans hired a familiar face to be their newest head coach, according to KHOU 11's Daniel Gotera. Former Texans linebacker and last year's San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans was officially made the franchise's sixth head coach on Wednesday. Ryans, 38, just finished his...
Popculture
Super Bowl Champion Head Coach Returns to NFL, Joins AFC Team
A former NFL head coach who won a Super Bowl is back in the NFL. According to ESPN, the Denver Broncos agreed to a trade with the New Orleans Saints to make Sean Payton the 19th head coach in franchise history. The Saints will receive a 2023 first-round draft pick (No. 29 overall) and a 2024 second-round pick for Payton and the Saints' 2024 third-round selection. The Broncos are expected to sign Payton to a new contract where he will make between $17 million and $20 million per year, according to Mike Klis of 9News.com.
NBC Bay Area
John Lynch Committed to 49ers General Manager Job for 2023 NFL Season
Lynch still committed to 49ers GM job for 2023 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It appears that 49ers general manager John Lynch is not going anywhere. Speaking with reporters during the 49ers' end-of-season press conference, Lynch confirmed that he will be remaining in the Bay Area for the time being.
BET
Houston Texans Hire DeMeco Ryans As New Head Coach, Adding To Number Of Black Team Leaders In NFL
DeMeco Ryans, the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, was hired as the new head coach of the Houston Texans, the franchise announced Tuesday (Jan. 31). On the final day of the 2022 regular season, Houston fired coach Lovie Smith after just one season at the helm. At that point, there were just two confirmed Black head coaches for next season: Pittsburgh Steelers Mike Tomlin and Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL Pro Bowl Rosters and Replacements
Just when you thought we would be having a weekend without NFL football, the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl is here to fill the void. Well, somewhat at least. The 2023 Pro Bowl rosters and replacements have been finalized, so let's go over the lists below.
NBC Sports
NFL Playoffs Bracket 2023: Super Bowl TV schedule, start times, seeds, dates, and results for every AFC & NFC game
The 2023 NFL playoffs are here and the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy is underway for the top teams in the league en route to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th. This year’s big game features a match up between Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles vs Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Comments / 0