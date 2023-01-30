ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonneville County, ID

Drivers urged to avoid Bonneville County intersection where power line is about to fall

By Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Idaho State Journal

Police investigating armed robbery at local convenience store

POCATELLO — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday night at a convenience store near Pocatello Regional Airport. The incident happened around 8 p.m. at the Jet Stop convenience store on East County Line Road just off Interstate 86. There were no injuries and authorities are not yet saying what was stolen from the store. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Animals inside barn safe after neighbor notices fire and calls 911

UCON — Animals inside a barn are safe after the building caught fire Tuesday, all thanks to the quick action of a neighbor along with firefighters. Firefighters from the Ucon Fire Department, including help from Ammon and Idaho Falls, were dispatched to a barn fire after 7:30 a.m. The fire occurred on 109th North in Bonneville County.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Crews clearing third train derailment near Pocatello in eight months

POCATELLO — Crews spent Monday morning clearing a train derailment near the Union Pacific train station in Old Town Pocatello. This is the third Union Pacific derailment near Pocatello since June. According to Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver, approximately 25 train cars were derailed at the Pocatello Rail Yard...
POCATELLO, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Group of Elk Hit by Train in East Idaho

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A half-dozen elk were struck and killed by a train in Eastern Idaho on Tuesday. According to the Caribou County Sheriff's Office, a group of elk had been hit by the passing train near Gunnell Road. The sheriff's office says the Idaho Department of Fish and Game responded and were able to salvage at least six of the animals. The public was invited to collected the cleaned carcasses to anyone that could collect them, which didn't take long. This is the most recent report of a group of wild animals being struck by a train, which often happens during the winter. In February of 2020 about 86 pronghorn were struck by trains in two incidents near Hamer, Idaho. Much of the meat was salvaged then. Also the same year a group of elk were hit by a train in Bear Lake County. At the time Idaho Fish and Game said the animals may have moved onto the tracks because it was clear of deep snow.
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Teton Valley seeing increased mountain lion activity due to winter conditions

TETONIA — When people and their pets live in close proximity to mountain lions, everyone needs to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings. An unfortunate incident occurred involving the loss of a family pet to a mountain lion near Tetonia on Jan. 30, when a young female lion ventured into a homeowner’s yard and killed their dog before heading under their porch. The homeowners immediately called local law enforcement who quickly responded and dispatched the lion in the interest of public safety.
TETONIA, ID
Idaho State Journal

Frigid temps result in local business closure as forecast improves for rest of week

POCATELLO — Freezing cold temps continued throughout the region Tuesday, again resulting in the closures of most regional school districts and a local business. Big Lots on the 1000 block of Pocatello Creek Road in Pocatello closed around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday after the frigid temperature resulted in one of the business’s pipes freezing and bursting, according to the Pocatello Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched to Big Lots for the report...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pedestrian critically injured when struck by car near Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT—An adult male pedestrian was critically injured Saturday night when he was struck by a car just north of Blackfoot. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. when the man was struck by a car driven by a teenage boy on Rose Road less than a mile outside of the city, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office reported. The Sheriff’s Office received reports shortly before the collision that the adult male pedestrian...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Police shoot mountain lion at Teton County home

VICTOR — A mountain lion was shot by law enforcement after it killed a family’s pet and was deemed a public safety concern. Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police tells EastIdahoNews.com the incident happened Monday in Teton County outside Victor. ISP arrived around 10:30 a.m. after a family reported a mountain lion had killed their dog in their yard.
TETON COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Construction company sues Pocatello, Pocatello Development Authority for unpaid work completed on shelved Frigitek project

POCATELLO — A local construction company that completed work on the shelved cold storage facility at the Pocatello airport has filed a lawsuit against the city and the Pocatello Development Authority. In a lawsuit filed in 6th District court in July, the Utah-based Staker & Parsons Companies, which does business in the Gem State as Idaho Materials & Construction, or IMC, claims the city of Pocatello and the Pocatello Development Authority have been “unjustly enriched at IMCs expense” and is seeking reimbursement in the amount...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man arrested after reportedly placing a hidden camera in victim’s bedroom

POCATELLO – A man was arrested Wednesday after reportedly putting a camera in a minor’s bedroom and taking photos of her underwear. Matthew Dayton White, 43, was charged with felony video voyeurism on Thursday, Feb. 2. Officers with the Pocatello Police Department were called Wednesday to investigate after...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

High school cancels classes Thursday due to broken pipe

ST. ANTHONY — South Fremont High School is closed Thursday due to a broken pipe. Crews will spend the day cleaning and repairing damage caused by the broken pipe, according to a message from Fremont County School District 215. It’s unclear if the pipe broke due to frigid weather...
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Gun malfunction reportedly stopped bar fight from turning into shooting

SWAN VALLEY — Court records in the case against Matthew Roberson reveal he tried to shoot a man twice, but his gun failed to fire both times. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for Roberson, of Swan Valley, in connection to the attempted shooting since Friday. He was found Tuesday morning and taken into custody. The probable cause affidavit revealed Roberson was accused of trespassing at the victim’s...
SWAN VALLEY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello-Chubbuck schools along with numerous other local districts canceling all Tuesday classes because of minus 30 wind chill

Classes will be canceled for an unprecedented second straight day at numerous local school districts because of the dangerously cold wind chill that's turned East Idaho into a frozen tundra. Following the National Weather Service's decision to extend its wind chill warnings for East Idaho until Tuesday, one local district after another decided to cancel all Tuesday classes. The following districts have canceled all Tuesday classes: Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25,...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Nicholas Cureton

Nicholas Levi Cureton, 43, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 30, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, after suffering a stroke. Nicholas was born February 12, 1979, in Rexburg, Idaho, to William Thomas Cureton and DeEsta Curr Cureton. He grew up in Chester and attended schools in St. Anthony, graduating from South Fremont High School in 1997. He also attended Ricks College before serving an LDS mission to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Nicholas was an Iraq War veteran and served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army as a mortarman.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man killed in crash remembered as ‘happy, genuine light who will be missed’

TETONIA — An Idaho Falls man killed in a crash on Highway 33 Friday is being remembered as a “happy, genuine, great light.”. Brian Wright, 52, was driving westbound in a 2017 Ford commercial box truck around 7 a.m. Idaho State Police say a 32-year-old St. Anthony man driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado in the eastbound lane attempted to pass a line of cars behind a snow plow. He slammed into the box truck head-on and Wright died at the scene.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

