Drivers urged to avoid Bonneville County intersection where power line is about to fall

Idaho Falls security camera catches burglar
A home security camera helped catch a burglary early Friday morning in Idaho Falls.
Police investigating armed robbery at local convenience store
POCATELLO — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday night at a convenience store near Pocatello Regional Airport. The incident happened around 8 p.m. at the Jet Stop convenience store on East County Line Road just off Interstate 86. There were no injuries and authorities are not yet saying what was stolen from the store. ...
Animals inside barn safe after neighbor notices fire and calls 911
UCON — Animals inside a barn are safe after the building caught fire Tuesday, all thanks to the quick action of a neighbor along with firefighters. Firefighters from the Ucon Fire Department, including help from Ammon and Idaho Falls, were dispatched to a barn fire after 7:30 a.m. The fire occurred on 109th North in Bonneville County.
Man arrested after police receive burglary call Friday morning
IDAHO FALLS — A man is in custody after police received a call that a burglary was in progress at a home Friday morning. The report came in around 6 a.m. and officers responded to the 200 block of East 6th Street. The homeowner, who was not at the...
Extreme cold may result in additional road closures
As extreme cold continues in East Idaho, the Idaho Transportation Department is asking motorists to plan ahead and check the 511.idaho.gov website before hitting the roads.
Crews clearing third train derailment near Pocatello in eight months
POCATELLO — Crews spent Monday morning clearing a train derailment near the Union Pacific train station in Old Town Pocatello. This is the third Union Pacific derailment near Pocatello since June. According to Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver, approximately 25 train cars were derailed at the Pocatello Rail Yard...
Here’s why some Pocatello residents are being asked to remove junipers
The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello. The city of Pocatello and CR Fence LLC continue to make progress in removing junipers from the gullies in the Highland area. Junipers are being thinned to reduce the fire risk to nearby homes. A number of juniper trees...
2 Idaho Falls individuals sentenced to 20 years trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl
Ernestine Delafuente and Simon Martinez of Idaho Falls were sentenced to federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday.
Group of Elk Hit by Train in East Idaho
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A half-dozen elk were struck and killed by a train in Eastern Idaho on Tuesday. According to the Caribou County Sheriff's Office, a group of elk had been hit by the passing train near Gunnell Road. The sheriff's office says the Idaho Department of Fish and Game responded and were able to salvage at least six of the animals. The public was invited to collected the cleaned carcasses to anyone that could collect them, which didn't take long. This is the most recent report of a group of wild animals being struck by a train, which often happens during the winter. In February of 2020 about 86 pronghorn were struck by trains in two incidents near Hamer, Idaho. Much of the meat was salvaged then. Also the same year a group of elk were hit by a train in Bear Lake County. At the time Idaho Fish and Game said the animals may have moved onto the tracks because it was clear of deep snow.
Teton Valley seeing increased mountain lion activity due to winter conditions
TETONIA — When people and their pets live in close proximity to mountain lions, everyone needs to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings. An unfortunate incident occurred involving the loss of a family pet to a mountain lion near Tetonia on Jan. 30, when a young female lion ventured into a homeowner’s yard and killed their dog before heading under their porch. The homeowners immediately called local law enforcement who quickly responded and dispatched the lion in the interest of public safety.
Frigid temps result in local business closure as forecast improves for rest of week
POCATELLO — Freezing cold temps continued throughout the region Tuesday, again resulting in the closures of most regional school districts and a local business. Big Lots on the 1000 block of Pocatello Creek Road in Pocatello closed around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday after the frigid temperature resulted in one of the business’s pipes freezing and bursting, according to the Pocatello Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched to Big Lots for the report...
Pedestrian critically injured when struck by car near Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT—An adult male pedestrian was critically injured Saturday night when he was struck by a car just north of Blackfoot. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. when the man was struck by a car driven by a teenage boy on Rose Road less than a mile outside of the city, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office reported. The Sheriff’s Office received reports shortly before the collision that the adult male pedestrian...
Police shoot mountain lion at Teton County home
VICTOR — A mountain lion was shot by law enforcement after it killed a family’s pet and was deemed a public safety concern. Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police tells EastIdahoNews.com the incident happened Monday in Teton County outside Victor. ISP arrived around 10:30 a.m. after a family reported a mountain lion had killed their dog in their yard.
Construction company sues Pocatello, Pocatello Development Authority for unpaid work completed on shelved Frigitek project
POCATELLO — A local construction company that completed work on the shelved cold storage facility at the Pocatello airport has filed a lawsuit against the city and the Pocatello Development Authority. In a lawsuit filed in 6th District court in July, the Utah-based Staker & Parsons Companies, which does business in the Gem State as Idaho Materials & Construction, or IMC, claims the city of Pocatello and the Pocatello Development Authority have been “unjustly enriched at IMCs expense” and is seeking reimbursement in the amount...
Man arrested after reportedly placing a hidden camera in victim’s bedroom
POCATELLO – A man was arrested Wednesday after reportedly putting a camera in a minor’s bedroom and taking photos of her underwear. Matthew Dayton White, 43, was charged with felony video voyeurism on Thursday, Feb. 2. Officers with the Pocatello Police Department were called Wednesday to investigate after...
High school cancels classes Thursday due to broken pipe
ST. ANTHONY — South Fremont High School is closed Thursday due to a broken pipe. Crews will spend the day cleaning and repairing damage caused by the broken pipe, according to a message from Fremont County School District 215. It’s unclear if the pipe broke due to frigid weather...
Gun malfunction reportedly stopped bar fight from turning into shooting
SWAN VALLEY — Court records in the case against Matthew Roberson reveal he tried to shoot a man twice, but his gun failed to fire both times. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for Roberson, of Swan Valley, in connection to the attempted shooting since Friday. He was found Tuesday morning and taken into custody. The probable cause affidavit revealed Roberson was accused of trespassing at the victim’s...
Pocatello-Chubbuck schools along with numerous other local districts canceling all Tuesday classes because of minus 30 wind chill
Classes will be canceled for an unprecedented second straight day at numerous local school districts because of the dangerously cold wind chill that's turned East Idaho into a frozen tundra. Following the National Weather Service's decision to extend its wind chill warnings for East Idaho until Tuesday, one local district after another decided to cancel all Tuesday classes. The following districts have canceled all Tuesday classes: Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25,...
Nicholas Cureton
Nicholas Levi Cureton, 43, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 30, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, after suffering a stroke. Nicholas was born February 12, 1979, in Rexburg, Idaho, to William Thomas Cureton and DeEsta Curr Cureton. He grew up in Chester and attended schools in St. Anthony, graduating from South Fremont High School in 1997. He also attended Ricks College before serving an LDS mission to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Nicholas was an Iraq War veteran and served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army as a mortarman.
Man killed in crash remembered as ‘happy, genuine light who will be missed’
TETONIA — An Idaho Falls man killed in a crash on Highway 33 Friday is being remembered as a “happy, genuine, great light.”. Brian Wright, 52, was driving westbound in a 2017 Ford commercial box truck around 7 a.m. Idaho State Police say a 32-year-old St. Anthony man driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado in the eastbound lane attempted to pass a line of cars behind a snow plow. He slammed into the box truck head-on and Wright died at the scene.
