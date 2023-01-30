Read full article on original website
NHL
Sabres wear 'Choose Love' warmup jerseys on Wednesday
Buffalo celebrates start of Black History Month with special sweaters. The Buffalo Sabres are spreading the love. The Sabres wore "Choose Love" warmup jerseys before their game against the Carolina Hurricanes at KeyBank Arena on Wednesday. Buffalo sported the special warmups in honor of their first-ever Choose Love Night which...
NHL
Kuznetsov Lifts Caps to OT Win, 4-3
It wasn't always pretty, but at night's end, it was two points for the Capitals. Evgeny Kuznetsov scored on the first possession of overtime, giving the Caps a 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets on Tuesday night in Columbus. Washington never trailed in the game, but the plucky Jackets kept...
WTOP
Capitals’ Trevor van Riemsdyk has career night vs. Blue Jackets
Van Riemsdyk has career night with two goals vs. Blue Jackets originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Trevor van Riemsdyk’s took his turn on the Capitals’ scoring carousel Tuesday night, netting two goals in a 4-3 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets for the first multi-goal game of his nine-year NHL career.
WTOP
Golden Knights captain Mark Stone undergoes back surgery
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone is out indefinitely after undergoing back surgery in Denver, the club announced Wednesday. The Knights termed the procedure Tuesday as successful and that Stone “is expected to make a full recovery.”. This is the second time in less...
WTOP
1 year later, Commanders president Wright explains ’emotional journey’ to team rebrand
As of Thursday, we’ve had a full year to digest the reality of the Washington Commanders. I was plenty critical of the Commanders brand rollout on Feb. 2, last year, and a full year later, there is still a significant list of gripes (including, but not limited to, a jersey that made the infamous Jim Zorn gaffe a reality).
WTOP
3 goals in third leads Bruins over Maple Leafs 5-2
TORONTO (AP) — Pavel Zacha scored twice in the third period as the Boston Bruins held off the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Wednesday night. Derek Forbort and Brandon Carlo both had goals in the second period as Boston snapped a three-game winless skid. A.J. Greer also scored in the final period and Linus Ullmark made 33 saves.
NHL
Capitals Loan Aliaksei Protas to Hershey
ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have loaned forward Aliaksei Protas to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Protas, 22, has recorded 10 points (3g, 7a) in 42 games with Washington this season. The 6'6", 235-pound forward...
NHL
SvoNotes: Korpisalo's confidence leads to comeback season
We might not quite be at the point of saying right now is the best of times for Joonas Korpisalo. But we can agree last season was the worst of times. The longtime Blue Jackets goaltender had the season from hell in 2021-22, in part because of a nagging hip injury that limited him throughout. He posted career worsts in just about every statistical category, including goals-against average (4.15) and save percentage (.877), and multiple bouts with illness (COVID and non-COVID varieties) and injury kept him from getting into any kind of flow.
NHL
Nyquist likely out for season for Blue Jackets because of shoulder injury
Gustav Nyquist is expected to miss the rest of the season for the Columbus Blue Jackets because of a shoulder injury. The forward was injured during a 3-2 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 25 and will not require surgery. He was placed on injured reserve Saturday. Nyquist...
NHL
Dahlin of Sabres to replace teammate Thompson at All-Star Weekend
The Buffalo Sabres defenseman will replace teammate Tage Thompson, who is unable to participate because of an upper-body injury. Thompson did not play in the third period of a 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at KeyBank Center on Wednesday. He leads Buffalo with 68 points (34 goals, 34 assists) in 50 games.
NHL
NHL, Panthers, Penguins spread message of diversity, inclusion in hockey
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Emmanuel Umoffia said he was surprised to see the number of Black people who work at the NHL and its clubs in key positions. "I didn't know," said Umoffia, a 7-foot, 3-inch center for Florida Memorial University's men's basketball team. "Just being here today kind of opened my eyes towards hockey, and I want to be associated with it."
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Feb. 3-Feb.9
1944 — Syd Howe of the Detroit Red Wings scores six goals in a 12-6 victory over the New York Rangers. Howe is the first player to score six goals in a game since Cy Denneny of the Ottawa Senators in 1921. 1956 — Austria’s Toni Sailer wins the...
NHL
Postgame Report | Thompson injured in Sabres' 5-1 loss to Hurricanes
Buffalo heads into All-Star Weekend 1 point out of playoff position. Alex Tuch scored the lone goal as the Buffalo Sabres came up short to the Carolina Hurricanes by a score of 5-1 on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center. The Sabres held a 13-5 advantage in shots in the third...
NHL
Thompson returns to practice ahead of matchup with Hurricanes
Tage Thompson was back on the ice for practice Tuesday after taking a maintenance day on Monday to rest an upper-body injury. Sabres coach Don Granato said the team will likely make a decision on the availabilities of Thompson, forward Dylan Cozens, and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson on Wednesday morning prior to their game against the Carolina Hurricanes at KeyBank Center.
