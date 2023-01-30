ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Sabres wear 'Choose Love' warmup jerseys on Wednesday

Buffalo celebrates start of Black History Month with special sweaters. The Buffalo Sabres are spreading the love. The Sabres wore "Choose Love" warmup jerseys before their game against the Carolina Hurricanes at KeyBank Arena on Wednesday. Buffalo sported the special warmups in honor of their first-ever Choose Love Night which...
Kuznetsov Lifts Caps to OT Win, 4-3

It wasn't always pretty, but at night's end, it was two points for the Capitals. Evgeny Kuznetsov scored on the first possession of overtime, giving the Caps a 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets on Tuesday night in Columbus. Washington never trailed in the game, but the plucky Jackets kept...
Capitals’ Trevor van Riemsdyk has career night vs. Blue Jackets

Van Riemsdyk has career night with two goals vs. Blue Jackets originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Trevor van Riemsdyk’s took his turn on the Capitals’ scoring carousel Tuesday night, netting two goals in a 4-3 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets for the first multi-goal game of his nine-year NHL career.
Golden Knights captain Mark Stone undergoes back surgery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone is out indefinitely after undergoing back surgery in Denver, the club announced Wednesday. The Knights termed the procedure Tuesday as successful and that Stone “is expected to make a full recovery.”. This is the second time in less...
3 goals in third leads Bruins over Maple Leafs 5-2

TORONTO (AP) — Pavel Zacha scored twice in the third period as the Boston Bruins held off the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Wednesday night. Derek Forbort and Brandon Carlo both had goals in the second period as Boston snapped a three-game winless skid. A.J. Greer also scored in the final period and Linus Ullmark made 33 saves.
Capitals Loan Aliaksei Protas to Hershey

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have loaned forward Aliaksei Protas to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Protas, 22, has recorded 10 points (3g, 7a) in 42 games with Washington this season. The 6'6", 235-pound forward...
SvoNotes: Korpisalo's confidence leads to comeback season

We might not quite be at the point of saying right now is the best of times for Joonas Korpisalo. But we can agree last season was the worst of times. The longtime Blue Jackets goaltender had the season from hell in 2021-22, in part because of a nagging hip injury that limited him throughout. He posted career worsts in just about every statistical category, including goals-against average (4.15) and save percentage (.877), and multiple bouts with illness (COVID and non-COVID varieties) and injury kept him from getting into any kind of flow.
Dahlin of Sabres to replace teammate Thompson at All-Star Weekend

The Buffalo Sabres defenseman will replace teammate Tage Thompson, who is unable to participate because of an upper-body injury. Thompson did not play in the third period of a 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at KeyBank Center on Wednesday. He leads Buffalo with 68 points (34 goals, 34 assists) in 50 games.
NHL, Panthers, Penguins spread message of diversity, inclusion in hockey

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Emmanuel Umoffia said he was surprised to see the number of Black people who work at the NHL and its clubs in key positions. "I didn't know," said Umoffia, a 7-foot, 3-inch center for Florida Memorial University's men's basketball team. "Just being here today kind of opened my eyes towards hockey, and I want to be associated with it."
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Feb. 3-Feb.9

1944 — Syd Howe of the Detroit Red Wings scores six goals in a 12-6 victory over the New York Rangers. Howe is the first player to score six goals in a game since Cy Denneny of the Ottawa Senators in 1921. 1956 — Austria’s Toni Sailer wins the...
Thompson returns to practice ahead of matchup with Hurricanes

Tage Thompson was back on the ice for practice Tuesday after taking a maintenance day on Monday to rest an upper-body injury. Sabres coach Don Granato said the team will likely make a decision on the availabilities of Thompson, forward Dylan Cozens, and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson on Wednesday morning prior to their game against the Carolina Hurricanes at KeyBank Center.
