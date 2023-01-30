Read full article on original website
Escape to 5 warm-weather destinations a non-stop flight from DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Denver's Music Hall of Famer Philip BaileyRick ZandDenver, CO
Alcohol most commonly abused substance in Denver, experts sayDavid HeitzDenver, CO
What to expect at "Goldens in Golden" on SaturdayColorado JillGolden, CO
Preschoolers can attend immersive nature school in Highlands RanchNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado
After a snowy January, a relatively dry start to February is expected in Colorado. That being said, the National Weather Service is saying another big storm might be on the way. According to experimental mapping released by the forecasting service, there's a chance of a major snowstorm hitting the western...
I-76 eastbound closed for multi-vehicle crash
A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. Denver weather: Pleasant weekend before snow chance. Denver's weather will continue to heat up into the weekend with dry conditions expected through Sunday. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Private...
You can warm up in these 6 Colorado hot springs
Temperatures have been bitterly cold. If you are looking for a way to have some fun and warm up, we have you covered.
3.1-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Colorado, largest in year-plus
According to the United States Geological Survey, a notable earthquake took place at 11:36 PM on the night of January 31, rattling the area around Trinidad. The 3.1-magnitude quake took place about 3 miles west of El Moro, Colorado and about 4 miles north of Trinidad at a depth of about four miles. This was the second earthquake to take place in Colorado this calendar year, with the other quake being a weaker 2.6-magnitude quake that occurred on January 6 in the Glenwood Springs area.
PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed
Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed
The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
A new roundabout is coming to northern Colorado
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Construction is about to begin on a new roundabout in Weld County. The first phase of construction has begun on a roundabout west of Eaton at Weld County Road (WCR) 74 and WCR 33. Weld County officials said that while initial work is underway, road...
Dangerously cold wind chill temperatures Monday in Denver
It will be dangerously cold Monday in Denver with below-zero temperatures and winds in the 10-15 mph range. The combination of wind and cold temperatures will create very low wind chill values.
A massive hole opens up in the middle of an east Denver street
A water main break on Eudora and 9th streets in east Denver opened up a massive hole in the middle of the street, Thursday morning.
How cold will it get in Denver on Monday morning?
Dangerous arctic cold weather has arrived in Colorado. Monday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the frigid temperatures.
Denver ties 38-year-old cold record
The National Weather Service says Denver tied a cold record set in 1985 on Monday morning.
US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities
BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs workers in the United States Postal Services are now filling staffing gaps in rural parts of the state. In return, the USPS is paying for housing and overtime for employees sent to Buena Vista. Watch the video above for the full story. The post US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities appeared first on KRDO.
WARNING: Extremely Dangerous Plants Growing in Colorado Right Now
Being outdoors in Colorado can mean encountering all kinds of plants, never mind the occasional bear. Did you know there are at least 14 different plants growing in the Centennial state that can be harmful or fatal to people or pets?. In some instances, these plants look pretty tasty to...
9 Denver Apartments Under $900 a Month
Denver, CO. - Renters in the "Mile High" city are increasingly paying sky-high rents for an apartment. For example, the average cost to rent an apartment in Denver is nearly $2,000 a month. However, still it's possible to find much more affordable rental options, especially if you are willing to search across the entire metro area.
Denver restaurant gets complaints of mystery charges from around the US
A Denver restaurant owner is getting the attention of people around the country, but for all the wrong reasons.
Denver area not done with the cold and snow just yet; Winter Weather Advisory issued
You don't need us to tell you it's cold outside, but we'll tell you anyway: it's COLD outside! Here's a look at temperatures across the region as of mid afternoon Monday:. We've got a bit of a warming trend in the forecast, but we'll have another night of frigid temperatures and a bit more snow to get through first.
Next major snowfall event arrives Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Weather Alerts:. Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for the following:. Lower Yampa River Basin-Central Yampa River Basin includes the cities of Rangely, Dinosaur, Craig, Hayden, and Meeker, until 5 pm Monday, January 30. Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys-West Elk...
See DIA’s clever response to landing on a ‘global eyesore’ list
Twenty one tents make up Denver International Airport's iconic tented roof.Photo byDenver International Airport. (Denver, Colo) Denver International Airport’s iconic tented peaks recently landed on a global list of “public eyesores.”
This Is Colorado's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
When you think of comfort food, it's the dishes that melt your troubles away. Think fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, soup, chili, and much more. It's even better when it has that special touch from a family or couple running the eatery. That's why LoveFood found every state's best "mom...
Winter weather closures on I-70 impacting Aurora neighborhood
Snow and ice on Interstate 70 is causing frustration for people living in a neighborhood that is located off of the interstate.
