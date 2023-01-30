ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
District 5 Girls Basketball Brackets Released

OAKES, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The bracket for the District 5 girls basketball tournament has been released. Carrington has had an undefeated season inside the District this season and earned the first round bye. They await the winner of LaMoure-LM vs Ellendale who earned the 4 and 5 seeds respectively. They play the first game on Friday February 10th at 4:30 PM.
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now

You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
