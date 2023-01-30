Read full article on original website
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedSan HeraldOrlando, FL
Critical Septic Truck Driver AccidentcreteOsceola County, FL
Woman sues school district after volunteering ban; school alleges her photos were on an adults' websitePete LakemanOrlando, FL
Three Dead in FL Murder-SuicidecreteKissimmee, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Winter Haven breaks ground on first affordable housing complex
The city of Winter Haven partnered with Blue Sky Communities developer to pull together $27 million in funding to help with the housing crisis.
click orlando
🦶 This woman skis barefoot, performs with Cypress Gardens Water Ski Team
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – One member of the Cypress Gardens Water Ski Team is continuing the family legacy on the water with a unique skill: skiing barefoot. “Water skiing is like a thrill. It’s like the most amazing thing. The best part is that you can do it with friends and family,” Faith Dix said.
Tour of 'World's Largest McDonald's' in Orlando Is Just Incredible
This McDonald's even serves pizza and pasta.
Local restaurant RusTeak moves location
There are a lot of really good restaurants in the Orlando area, and one of our favorites is RusTeak. They are a go to spot for us anytime we have visitors or do not feel like cooking. They have two locations currently. They opened back in September of 2012, founded by two graduates of the CIA, which in this case means the Culinary Institute of America. We found out that RusTeak's name is actually a play on Rustic and is a spin-off concept from their original restaurant Teak Neighborhood Grill.
click orlando
10 Black-owned businesses to look out for in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – What better way to start off Black History Month than to support Black-owned businesses?. Check out these 10 Black-owned businesses in a variety of specialties that are thriving in the Central Florida area. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation in Orlando | Wild...
fox13news.com
New effort aimed at revitalizing historically Black neighborhood in Lake Wales
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A historically Black neighborhood in Lake Wales is undergoing a renaissance. The Northwest Neighborhood was once known as "The Quarters," because it is where African Americans with service jobs went home after working for their upscale employers. Back in the 1940s, 50s and 60s, it was...
Road construction leaves some Kissimmee residents feeling trapped
A construction crew hired by the city to pave dirt roads installed a new curb that was too high for some residents to drive over.
Outback Steakhouse restaurant was temporarily closed for health violations
Outback Steakhouse at 5255 S. Florida Ave. in Lakeland was shut down on Jan. 9 after an inspector found eight violations, including five high-priority. It reopened on Jan. 10. Among the high-priority violations found at the South Lakeland restaurant, the inspector noted live flies and seven live roaches in the dish area, a butter scoop stored in unclean water at or above 135 degrees, and certain temperature-controlled foods were not marked with a discard time.
click orlando
Seminole home broken into after woman lured by person posing as YMCA worker, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An older woman’s home near Winter Park was burglarized after she let someone claiming to work for the YMCA enter her backyard, the sheriff’s office said. According to investigators, the burglary happened around 5 p.m. Thursday on Eastbrook Boulevard near Winter Park in...
Orlando’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day
After years of research, we’ve discovered quite an assortment of romantic locales worthy of Valentine's Day. Orlando is called “The City Beautiful,” and for good reason. Locals know there is beauty found in the charming neighborhoods as well as world-class... The post Orlando’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
orangeobserver.com
Dellagio home tops Dr. Phillips-area sales from Jan. 23 to 30
A home in Dellagio topped all Dr. Phillips-area residential real-estate transactions from Jan. 23 to 30. The home at 8412 Via Vittoria Way, Orlando, sold Jan. 24, for $1,450,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-one-half baths and 3,213 square feet of living area. Days on market: 57. DR....
WESH
Oviedo Mall launching new program to give teens a place to go
OVIEDO, Fla. — How many times have you heard “teens have no place to go?”. The Oviedo Mall is working to change that and provide access to exclusive discounts and activities for teens throughout the year. Sixteen-year-old Alondra Lozada of Kissimmee comes to Oviedo Mall to train twice...
8 Orlando Apartments Under $800 a Month
Orlando, Fla. - In addition to being a popular destination for tourists, Orlando is also a popular place for retirees and others interested in moving to Central Florida. With a metro population of over 2.6 million residents (and growing), there is strong demand for housing, especially apartments.
wmfe.org
Custom-made trailer will bring dentures to seniors in Osceola County
Osceola Community Health Services will add a new mobile unit this year custom-fitted for seniors who need dentures. Last week, the Osceola County Commission signaled support for a $300,000 grant to build a Mobile Denture Unit. Chairwoman Viviana Janer said the trailer, coming in about six months, will bring low-cost...
WESH
White rhino shot dead at safari park near Orlando
KENANSVILLE, Fla. — A white rhinoceros was shot dead less than a day after it arrived at a Florida wildlife park last year, wildlife officials said. According to a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the incident occurred on Sept. 19, 2022, at Wild Florida. Officials say an anonymous complaint came in, informing FWC that a rhinoceros had been shot and that the complainant felt it was "animal abuse" and "unnecessary."
Polk County’s teacher of the year gifted new car
“This is just another honor,” McSwain said. “I’m so grateful and it’s very exciting.”
disneyfoodblog.com
Why June 1st Could Determine Disney World’s Future
There’s a massive question mark in Disney World’s future. No, it doesn’t have to do with the new lands teased for the parks, the transformations going on in places like EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, or even potential changes to the Park Pass system. No, an even bigger part of Disney World — critical to the way the Company has operated for the past 50 years in Florida — is at risk of seriously changing.
click orlando
Members of group founded by slain Orlando promoter come together to help his family
ORLANDO, Fla. – Four days after Dereck Lavon Cummings was shot and killed, his friends from a group he founded in 2021 came together in his honor. “This is a cause for him because if it was anyone of us, he would do the same,” Sisi Hall said.
disneybymark.com
What’s Going On With Disney’s Major Move To Florida?
We are in the midst of an unprecedented period of change within the Disney company. Just in the past year alone, we witnessed a dramatic CEO shakeup, the closure of a popular Magic Kingdom attraction, and currently we are preparing for the beginning of the official 100th Anniversary celebrations for the Walt Disney Company.
disneyfoodblog.com
Orlando’s Taco and Margarita Festival Is BACK for 2023!
Did someone say, fiesta? That’s right! Get ready to party because an exciting Orlando event is returning for 2023. This festival invites partygoers of all ages to come out and have something to taco-bout! Let’s talk about what you can expect to find during the Orlando Taco & Margarita Festival.
