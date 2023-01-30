ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

Flour, Eggs and Yeast

Local restaurant RusTeak moves location

There are a lot of really good restaurants in the Orlando area, and one of our favorites is RusTeak. They are a go to spot for us anytime we have visitors or do not feel like cooking. They have two locations currently. They opened back in September of 2012, founded by two graduates of the CIA, which in this case means the Culinary Institute of America. We found out that RusTeak's name is actually a play on Rustic and is a spin-off concept from their original restaurant Teak Neighborhood Grill.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

10 Black-owned businesses to look out for in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – What better way to start off Black History Month than to support Black-owned businesses?. Check out these 10 Black-owned businesses in a variety of specialties that are thriving in the Central Florida area. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation in Orlando | Wild...
ORLANDO, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Outback Steakhouse restaurant was temporarily closed for health violations

Outback Steakhouse at 5255 S. Florida Ave. in Lakeland was shut down on Jan. 9 after an inspector found eight violations, including five high-priority. It reopened on Jan. 10. Among the high-priority violations found at the South Lakeland restaurant, the inspector noted live flies and seven live roaches in the dish area, a butter scoop stored in unclean water at or above 135 degrees, and certain temperature-controlled foods were not marked with a discard time.
LAKELAND, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Orlando’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day

After years of research, we’ve discovered quite an assortment of romantic locales worthy of Valentine's Day. Orlando is called “The City Beautiful,” and for good reason. Locals know there is beauty found in the charming neighborhoods as well as world-class... The post Orlando’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Dellagio home tops Dr. Phillips-area sales from Jan. 23 to 30

A home in Dellagio topped all Dr. Phillips-area residential real-estate transactions from Jan. 23 to 30. The home at 8412 Via Vittoria Way, Orlando, sold Jan. 24, for $1,450,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-one-half baths and 3,213 square feet of living area. Days on market: 57. DR....
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Oviedo Mall launching new program to give teens a place to go

OVIEDO, Fla. — How many times have you heard “teens have no place to go?”. The Oviedo Mall is working to change that and provide access to exclusive discounts and activities for teens throughout the year. Sixteen-year-old Alondra Lozada of Kissimmee comes to Oviedo Mall to train twice...
OVIEDO, FL
Evan Crosby

8 Orlando Apartments Under $800 a Month

Orlando, Fla. - In addition to being a popular destination for tourists, Orlando is also a popular place for retirees and others interested in moving to Central Florida. With a metro population of over 2.6 million residents (and growing), there is strong demand for housing, especially apartments.
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

Custom-made trailer will bring dentures to seniors in Osceola County

Osceola Community Health Services will add a new mobile unit this year custom-fitted for seniors who need dentures. Last week, the Osceola County Commission signaled support for a $300,000 grant to build a Mobile Denture Unit. Chairwoman Viviana Janer said the trailer, coming in about six months, will bring low-cost...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

White rhino shot dead at safari park near Orlando

KENANSVILLE, Fla. — A white rhinoceros was shot dead less than a day after it arrived at a Florida wildlife park last year, wildlife officials said. According to a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the incident occurred on Sept. 19, 2022, at Wild Florida. Officials say an anonymous complaint came in, informing FWC that a rhinoceros had been shot and that the complainant felt it was "animal abuse" and "unnecessary."
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Why June 1st Could Determine Disney World’s Future

There’s a massive question mark in Disney World’s future. No, it doesn’t have to do with the new lands teased for the parks, the transformations going on in places like EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, or even potential changes to the Park Pass system. No, an even bigger part of Disney World — critical to the way the Company has operated for the past 50 years in Florida — is at risk of seriously changing.
FLORIDA STATE
disneybymark.com

What’s Going On With Disney’s Major Move To Florida?

We are in the midst of an unprecedented period of change within the Disney company. Just in the past year alone, we witnessed a dramatic CEO shakeup, the closure of a popular Magic Kingdom attraction, and currently we are preparing for the beginning of the official 100th Anniversary celebrations for the Walt Disney Company.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Orlando’s Taco and Margarita Festival Is BACK for 2023!

Did someone say, fiesta? That’s right! Get ready to party because an exciting Orlando event is returning for 2023. This festival invites partygoers of all ages to come out and have something to taco-bout! Let’s talk about what you can expect to find during the Orlando Taco & Margarita Festival.
ORLANDO, FL

