ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Blast Of Arctic Air Headed To Northeast, Forecasters Say

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17mhHt_0kWVk9wY00
Temps Friday, Feb. 4. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A mild January has paved the way for a cold start to February.

A "quick but intense" burst of Arctic air is headed to the Northeast, meteorologists at AccuWeather.com say.

The week is starting out with temps in the high 40s or even low 50s, but by Saturday, Feb. 5, temps could be as low as 23, according to the National Weather Service.

In the mid-Atlantic, temps will "struggle to reach the 32-degree mark" on Saturday, AccuWeather.com says.

Until then, the week will be mostly sunny with temps gradually dropping each day, meteorologists say.

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today

With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most...
New York Post

Northeast braces for coldest air in nearly 7 years late week and into weekend

Don’t get used to those seasonable temperatures in the Northeast this week because they won’t be around for long. The coldest air in several years is eyeing the region late this week and into the weekend, the Fox Forecast Center warned. “We are going to end up getting a huge dip in the jet stream that is going to end up unlocking all of that cold air from Canada,” Fox Weather meteorologist Jason Frazer said. Any time we start to see pinks pop up on the weather maps, that means we are talking about bone-chilling and disrespectful temperatures. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur in as little as 10 minutes, so precautions...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
AccuWeather

2nd snowstorm to pack a bigger punch in Northeast

The final full week of January started on a wintry note as a winter storm blanketed a swath of the interior Northeast with snow that disrupted travel and caused disruptions to daily activities. Another snowstorm will follow close on the early-week system’s heels, AccuWeather forecasters say, and the cold air left behind the first storm could allow the second to unload heavier accumulations and pack a bigger punch.
INDIANA STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Winter Storm Heading for New York State

January is routinely cold and snowy here in New York state, which makes it the least favorite month of the year for many. However, this January has started out on the mild side. Temperatures have been in the 30's and 40's, while we haven't really seen much in the way of significant snowfall. The temperatures lately have been in the 40's, which will continue into Thursday.
NECN

Next Storm Arrives Late Sunday – With More Accumulating Snow

Pockets of light snow and snow showers will be tapering off and ending this evening, but additional coatings of snow will be possible before the conclusion of this event. The biggest impact this evening and tonight will be the dropping temperatures – which will fall into the 20s for many (teens far North Country) and freeze leftover moisture on anything untreated. Think driveways, parking lots, sidewalks etc…watch your step!
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

How to prepare your home before Arctic blast arrives

BOSTON - The frigid forecasted temperatures this weekend will serve as a stress test for many homes. Pipes will be at risk of freezing or busting and heaters will be running overtime. Steve Akian owns Akain Plumbing Heating & Air and said there are a few easy things people can do before the cold snap to prepare their homes. "One thing we encourage people to do before a weekend like this is to do a walk around the house and seal any gaps if they can with basic insulations to keep cold air from blowing through the house,"...
Boston

It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.

"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Quick-Thinking Blackstone Bank Tellers Catches Scammer In The Act: Police

A vigilant bank teller in Blackstone saved one customer thousands of dollars after a scammer tried to steal cash from their accounts. Kimberly Maine, 51, of Florida was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after she allegedly attempted to use fake documents to pose as a customer and withdrawal a large sum of money, Blackstone police said. She now faces more than a dozen charges.
BLACKSTONE, MA
FOX59

Wet winter storm arrives Wednesday; Heavy snow and totals possible

A winter storm watch has been issued for most of central Indiana mid-week. Current forecast has half-foot or more snowfall possible. CHILLY CHANGE to our pattern started late last week but despite some colder afternoons, we’ve extended the streak of full-day average temps above normal to 27 consecutive days. January 2023 still ranks among the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
470K+
Followers
66K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy