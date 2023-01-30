NBA Power Rankings: Rockets Rising After Wins?

The Houston Rockets are 2-2 in their last four games. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?

The Houston Rockets are no longer holding the league's longest losing streak after the team snapped its 13-game skid against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Rockets also grabbed another win in the past week, beating the Detroit Pistons on the road without Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green or Alperen Sengun .

However, a pair of losses against the Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers at home sandwiched in between the wins kept the Rockets from moving up in this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated. For the fourth consecutive week, the Rockets remain in dead last at No. 30.

"Despite picking up two wins last week, the Rockets still own the worst record in the NBA," SI writes. "They beat the Timberwolves at home behind Jalen Green’s career-best 42 points to end their 13-game losing streak. It was their first win since Dec. 26 and first win at home since Dec. 13. Houston lost its next two at home to Washington and Cleveland and then downed Detroit—without Green (calf), Alperen Sengun (illness) and Kevin Porter Jr. (foot)—over the weekend on the road."

This week, the Rockets get some well-needed rest before returning to the court Wednesday at home to play the Oklahoma City Thunder. Then, the Rockets welcome the Toronto Raptors to town on Friday before heading back on the road for another game against the Thunder on Saturday.

