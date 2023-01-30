Read full article on original website
WBTV
Black History Month: Anthony Hamilton
WBTV Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin says to hold onto hope!. The Johnston YMCA in Charlotte's NoDa community will start charging for public parking on Wednesday, Feb. 1. AP source: Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers.
WBTV
Beyonce bringing 2023 world tour to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Get in formation, BeyHive!. Superstar Beyonce has announced the 2023 Renaissance World Tour, and Charlotte is one of the stops. According to the “Single Ladies” singer’s website, the tour will come to Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 9. It’s the...
WBTV
Black History Month: Harvey B. Gantt
WBTV Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin says to hold onto hope!. The Johnston YMCA in Charlotte's NoDa community will start charging for public parking on Wednesday, Feb. 1. AP source: Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers.
WBTV
Crash closes inbound lanes of Independence Blvd. in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – All inbound lanes of Independence Boulevard are closed due to a crash near Bojangles Coliseum in east Charlotte. That crash happened in the area of East Independence Boulevard and Briar Creek Road. Medic said one person was treated for minor injuries and taken to Atrium...
wccbcharlotte.com
Restaurant With History Of Overcoming Racism Will Open New Location In Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new restaurant is opening in Charlotte this week and the history behind it is something to celebrate. The original owner of Harold’s Chicken was black. He overcame some tough odds to stay open. Today, there’s a new set of challenges as new owners try to keep that legacy thriving.
WBTV
Pastors calling for answers in Lyric Thomas' death in Charlotte
The police presence was in the 1400 block of Orvis Street around 8:30 p.m. It happened at an intersection close to NASCAR Hall of Fame on Saturday evening. Indian Land student texts violent threat; parents ask for policy change.
Pitt’s Jason Capel Rants About 'Disrespect' After Win Over UNC
The assistant coach, who played at North Carolina, was fiery after the Panthers pulled off an upset win in Chapel Hill.
WBTV
Thieves in Concord targeting your mailbox
3 workers were killed after falling more than 70 feet at a construction site on East Morehead Street. Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD's call for help.
WBTV
Families want answers a month after deadly Charlotte scaffolding collapse
Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD's call for help.
wccbcharlotte.com
Will Charlotte See Snow This Winter?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Stop me if you’ve heard this before, Piedmont snow-lovers: Another week with no snow. After the snowiest January the Charlotte area has seen in over a decade just last year, we’ve completely whiffed on the white stuff this time around. Some are mourning the...
WBTV
Charlotte FC supporters making final preparations ahead of season’s first match
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the calendar turns over to the month of February, Charlotte FC’s first game of the season is now just three weeks away. The players are hard at work to get ready for the club’s second year, but so are the fans. Nearly 100...
WBTV
Silver Line hopes to spur development along proposed route in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The bar is high and there’s hope for a big boost in development. If you’re new to Charlotte, the Silver Line is a proposed route for a light rail across areas north and west of Uptown. The Silver line would run for nearly 30...
country1037fm.com
Where Property Values Have Increased The Most In Charlotte, NC
There is a real challenge for Mecklenburg County officials as questions loom around property revaluations. According to WCNC, home values have gone up over the last 4 years. Areas north and west of Uptown Charlotte have increased more than other affluent neighborhoods in Charlotte. Here’s the bad news. Since the...
WBTV
Welcome the Uwharrie Wampus Cats!
ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Uwharrie Wampus Cats, a new summer collegiate baseball team coming to Albemarle and North Carolina’s Uwharrie Region, today introduced the team’s branding package, as it prepares for the inaugural 2023 season. The team’s primary colors are yellow, brown and orange, with the team...
power98fm.com
Lil Wayne Is Coming To Charlotte
The month of April just got an upgrade! It was just announced that Lil Wayne is coming to Charlotte on a great day. April 20th also known as 4/20 is a big day in Charlotte. Lil Wayne is coming to Charlotte to the Fillmore. Tickets go on sale Thursday and I’m sure they will be sold out.
WBTV
Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD's call for help
Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. 3 workers were killed after falling more than 70 feet at a construction site on East Morehead Street. Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD's call for help.
WBTV
Committee approves plan to move uptown Charlotte transportation hub underground
WBTV Investigates Thursday night at 6:00. The date for when tickets go on sale was not immediately available. Charlotte Knights to introduce new manager ahead of 2023 season. The Charlotte Knights kick off the 2023 season March 31 at Truist Field as they take on the Memphis Redbirds.
WBTV
Harvey Gantt reflects on being admitted to Clemson University 60 years later
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Former Charlotte Mayor Harvey Gantt was celebrated for blazing a newfound trail at his college alma mater. Clemson University gave him a big thank you at a special gala this past Saturday evening for his unflinching courage that came 60 years ago. “It’s far more than...
kiss951.com
A Free 90’s Movie Series Is Happening In Charlotte
If you love 90’s movies, you’ll love this new series coming to Charlotte. Camp North End will host a new indoor movie series, and this one is 90’s themed. On Friday nights, through February and March, you can go watch your favorite 90’s movies on the jumbo screen at Camp North End. The movies will be shown inside the Ford Factory building at 1774 Statesville Ave.
WBTV
Jamal Bryant is coming to Livingstone College
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Popular civil right activist and pastor, Dr. Jamal-Harrison Bryant, is the keynote speaker for Livingstone College’s Annual Founder’s Day program at 10 a.m. on Feb. 10 at Varick Auditorium, located on its campus. Founder’s Day celebrates the founder and first president of Livingstone College,...
