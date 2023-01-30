ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Black History Month: Anthony Hamilton

WBTV Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin says to hold onto hope!. The Johnston YMCA in Charlotte’s NoDa community will start charging for public parking on Wednesday, Feb. 1. AP source: Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Rhule was fired as Panthers head coach on Oct....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Beyonce bringing 2023 world tour to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Get in formation, BeyHive!. Superstar Beyonce has announced the 2023 Renaissance World Tour, and Charlotte is one of the stops. According to the “Single Ladies” singer’s website, the tour will come to Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 9. It’s the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Black History Month: Harvey B. Gantt

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Crash closes inbound lanes of Independence Blvd. in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – All inbound lanes of Independence Boulevard are closed due to a crash near Bojangles Coliseum in east Charlotte. That crash happened in the area of East Independence Boulevard and Briar Creek Road. Medic said one person was treated for minor injuries and taken to Atrium...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Pastors calling for answers in Lyric Thomas' death in Charlotte

The police presence was in the 1400 block of Orvis Street around 8:30 p.m. It happened at an intersection close to NASCAR Hall of Fame on Saturday evening. Indian Land student texts violent threat; parents ask for policy change. Updated: 13 hours ago. Since it happened they're choosing to keep...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Thieves in Concord targeting your mailbox

3 workers were killed after falling more than 70 feet at a construction site on East Morehead Street. Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD's call for help. Updated: 1 hour ago. Jovontay Williams died in police custody. Officers called for help. New video shows it was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Families want answers a month after deadly Charlotte scaffolding collapse

Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD's call for help. Updated: 1 hour ago. Jovontay Williams died in police custody. Officers called for help. New video shows...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Will Charlotte See Snow This Winter?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Stop me if you’ve heard this before, Piedmont snow-lovers: Another week with no snow. After the snowiest January the Charlotte area has seen in over a decade just last year, we’ve completely whiffed on the white stuff this time around. Some are mourning the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Where Property Values Have Increased The Most In Charlotte, NC

There is a real challenge for Mecklenburg County officials as questions loom around property revaluations. According to WCNC, home values have gone up over the last 4 years. Areas north and west of Uptown Charlotte have increased more than other affluent neighborhoods in Charlotte. Here’s the bad news. Since the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Welcome the Uwharrie Wampus Cats!

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Uwharrie Wampus Cats, a new summer collegiate baseball team coming to Albemarle and North Carolina’s Uwharrie Region, today introduced the team’s branding package, as it prepares for the inaugural 2023 season. The team’s primary colors are yellow, brown and orange, with the team...
ALBEMARLE, NC
power98fm.com

Lil Wayne Is Coming To Charlotte

The month of April just got an upgrade! It was just announced that Lil Wayne is coming to Charlotte on a great day. April 20th also known as 4/20 is a big day in Charlotte. Lil Wayne is coming to Charlotte to the Fillmore. Tickets go on sale Thursday and I’m sure they will be sold out.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

A Free 90’s Movie Series Is Happening In Charlotte

If you love 90’s movies, you’ll love this new series coming to Charlotte. Camp North End will host a new indoor movie series, and this one is 90’s themed. On Friday nights, through February and March, you can go watch your favorite 90’s movies on the jumbo screen at Camp North End. The movies will be shown inside the Ford Factory building at 1774 Statesville Ave.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Jamal Bryant is coming to Livingstone College

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Popular civil right activist and pastor, Dr. Jamal-Harrison Bryant, is the keynote speaker for Livingstone College’s Annual Founder’s Day program at 10 a.m. on Feb. 10 at Varick Auditorium, located on its campus. Founder’s Day celebrates the founder and first president of Livingstone College,...
SALISBURY, NC

