Boston, MA

3 people stabbed near school in Dorchester

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 3 days ago

BOSTON - Three people were stabbed near a school in Dorchester Monday afternoon. Boston Police said it happened at about 2:30 p.m. near Armandine and Washington streets.

Boston Police said the three people who were stabbed had non-life-threatening injuries. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The area is right near TechBoston Academy, a playground, and a YMCA.

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper said some students were involved in the incident.

"What happened today is incredibly tragic as we continue to see youth violence happening in our community," Skipper said. "National and State statistics all remind us of how much our students are hurting. Right now, our focus is on all of the students involved, supporting them and their families, and the school's students and staff."

Students who spoke with WBZ said kids were getting into a fight just outside the basketball courts near the school when the stabbing occurred.

Surveillance video from a grocery store shows dozens of kids running away from the scene. The store owner said the kids seemed really scared. He knows many of them because they come into his store regularly.

Tech Boston Academy is a public school for grades 6 through 12. There was a shooting there back in March 2022, where a 31-year-old teacher and 17-year-old student were shot by somebody driving by in a car.

People in the area say there is a serious school violence issue going on that they want to see addressed.

"Every other week something happens," said Humayan Morshee, a store owner. "So, it's not the first time, it's not going to be the last time either. The school and police have to do something."

A representative from Boston Public Schools responded to the area and said they will have more information soon.

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

