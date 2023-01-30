ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Summit Salon Studios now open in Dallas' Medallion Shopping Center

Summit Salon Studios opened in Dallas' Medallion Shopping Center on Feb. 2. (Cecilia Lenzen/Community Impact) Summit Salon Studios opened its first Texas location at the Medallion Shopping Center on Feb. 2. The Colorado-based salon is located at 6464 E. Northwest Hwy., Ste. 127, Dallas. Summit offers salon spaces for cosmetologists looking to start a small personal business. 214-908-4828. www.summitsalonstudios.com.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Tycoon to offer fine-dining option to Flower Mound

Tycoon will open this spring in Flower Mound's Lakeside development. (Courtesy town of Flower Mound) Tycoon will open this spring in Flower Mound, though an exact open date was not available. The restaurant is projected to open this spring at 811 International Parkway in Lakeside. The restaurant will be a fine-dining experience with handcrafted cocktails and signature dishes. A phone number is not yet available.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
dallasexpress.com

Rockwall Park 30 Breaks Ground

Developers have broken ground on a new business park in Rockwall. A duo of development firms, Atlanta-based Seefried Properties and San Antonio-based USAA Real Estate, have started the first phase of construction on Rockwall Park 30, a 23-acre site located off of I-30 & Data Drive. The two-building, 315,000-square-foot industrial warehouse project has a planned completion date of fall 2023.
ROCKWALL, TX
multihousingnews.com

Toll Brothers JV to Develop Dallas Community

Construction will begin this month on the 285-unit luxury property, with completion expected in spring 2025. Toll Brothers is looking to expand its multifamily presence in the growing city of Frisco, Texas, within the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. The company, along with its joint venture partner, Pondmoon Capital USA, will start construction on the 285-unit Mirra luxury rental property later this month.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Birdcall serving all-natural chicken dishes just outside Plano

All orders placed at Birdcall are made-to-order and utilize all-natural ingredients. (Courtesy Birdcall) Birdcall held its grand opening Jan. 30, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. The Colorado-based chain is located at 3232 E. Hebron Parkway, Carrollton, and offers a variety of all-natural chicken dishes. Menu items include sandwiches, tenders, salads and shakes. Curbside pickup and catering options are available. 469-896-0050. www.eatbirdcall.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

YogaSix to bring fitness studio to Lewisville

YogaSix is expected to open in Lewisville this summer. (Courtesy YogaSix) YogaSix is scheduled to open in Lewisville this summer, according to the location’s tenant. The studio will be located at 2425 FM 544, Ste. 200. YogaSix offers six different class types, from hot and powerful to slow and mindful, according to its website. Each studio is locally owned and operated. YogaSix offers beginner classes and sculpt classes. 214-774-2528.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco Chamber Gala presents 18 awards highlighting Frisco community, businesses

The gala event included the presentation of 18 community and business awards. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Frisco Chamber of Commerce welcomed members of the Frisco business community to its annual gala event Jan. 27. The theme of the ceremony was “Celebrate You!” and served as a way to highlight various Frisco businesses, community members and leaders.
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

Portillo's announces two more locations coming to North Texas

DALLAS — One of the most famous Chicago-based restaurants has grown its presence in North Texas. Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago street food, announced Thursday it will be opening two more locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. One location will be in Arlington, and the other will be located in Allen.
ARLINGTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

City of Plano provides weather update

Here’s is the latest from the City of Plano regarding the winter weather. Most major streets and thoroughfares are slushy and passable. Neighborhood streets and alleys are still iced over.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Policy