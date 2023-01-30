Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Star NFL Receiver Undergoes Multiple SurgeriesOnlyHomersDallas, TX
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Brick and Bones to Open in GarlandSteven DoyleGarland, TX
Related
Summit Salon Studios now open in Dallas' Medallion Shopping Center
Summit Salon Studios opened in Dallas' Medallion Shopping Center on Feb. 2. (Cecilia Lenzen/Community Impact) Summit Salon Studios opened its first Texas location at the Medallion Shopping Center on Feb. 2. The Colorado-based salon is located at 6464 E. Northwest Hwy., Ste. 127, Dallas. Summit offers salon spaces for cosmetologists looking to start a small personal business. 214-908-4828. www.summitsalonstudios.com.
Tycoon to offer fine-dining option to Flower Mound
Tycoon will open this spring in Flower Mound's Lakeside development. (Courtesy town of Flower Mound) Tycoon will open this spring in Flower Mound, though an exact open date was not available. The restaurant is projected to open this spring at 811 International Parkway in Lakeside. The restaurant will be a fine-dining experience with handcrafted cocktails and signature dishes. A phone number is not yet available.
Tri-Cities Neighborhood Summit planned for Flower Mound, Lewisville, Coppell
The city of Lewisville, along with Flower Mound and Coppell, will host a Regional Neighborhood Summit on Feb. 18. (Tim Glaze/Community Impact) Residents of Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell have been invited to attend a joint neighborhood gathering and meet different city officials. The event is in support of Lewisville's...
Cool Heads Salon for Men to offer hair styling, beard trimming at west Frisco location
Customers will be able to select from hair services such as a neck shave, a cleanup with clippers, hair consultations and more once the shop opens. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) Cool Heads Salon for Men barbershop is planning to open a new location in mid-2023 at 2115 W. University Drive, Ste....
dallasexpress.com
Rockwall Park 30 Breaks Ground
Developers have broken ground on a new business park in Rockwall. A duo of development firms, Atlanta-based Seefried Properties and San Antonio-based USAA Real Estate, have started the first phase of construction on Rockwall Park 30, a 23-acre site located off of I-30 & Data Drive. The two-building, 315,000-square-foot industrial warehouse project has a planned completion date of fall 2023.
multihousingnews.com
Toll Brothers JV to Develop Dallas Community
Construction will begin this month on the 285-unit luxury property, with completion expected in spring 2025. Toll Brothers is looking to expand its multifamily presence in the growing city of Frisco, Texas, within the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. The company, along with its joint venture partner, Pondmoon Capital USA, will start construction on the 285-unit Mirra luxury rental property later this month.
Birdcall serving all-natural chicken dishes just outside Plano
All orders placed at Birdcall are made-to-order and utilize all-natural ingredients. (Courtesy Birdcall) Birdcall held its grand opening Jan. 30, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. The Colorado-based chain is located at 3232 E. Hebron Parkway, Carrollton, and offers a variety of all-natural chicken dishes. Menu items include sandwiches, tenders, salads and shakes. Curbside pickup and catering options are available. 469-896-0050. www.eatbirdcall.com.
Blue Door Boutique in Frisco offers personalized service to help women feel confident
Blue Door Boutique has a unique mix of clothing, accessories, home decor and novelty gifts for women. (Karen Harrington/Community Impact) When women’s clothing store Blue Door Boutique shuttered its downtown Frisco location four years ago, owner Glenda McMichael was not ready to hang up the clothing business. “My partner...
YogaSix to bring fitness studio to Lewisville
YogaSix is expected to open in Lewisville this summer. (Courtesy YogaSix) YogaSix is scheduled to open in Lewisville this summer, according to the location’s tenant. The studio will be located at 2425 FM 544, Ste. 200. YogaSix offers six different class types, from hot and powerful to slow and mindful, according to its website. Each studio is locally owned and operated. YogaSix offers beginner classes and sculpt classes. 214-774-2528.
Frisco Chamber Gala presents 18 awards highlighting Frisco community, businesses
The gala event included the presentation of 18 community and business awards. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Frisco Chamber of Commerce welcomed members of the Frisco business community to its annual gala event Jan. 27. The theme of the ceremony was “Celebrate You!” and served as a way to highlight various Frisco businesses, community members and leaders.
Plans approved for The Capital Grille in Southlake
Christie Schachter, from DCS Development in Addison, and Keith Moore, from Darden Restaurants, talk to the Southlake City Council during a Dec. 6 meeting where plans for The Capital Grille were approved. (Courtesy city of Southlake) The Capital Grille steakhouse has plans to open a location in Southlake. During a...
Plano announces altered trash collection plan for Feb. 2-4 due to icy weather
The public works department's goal is to be caught up by the end of Thursday, Feb. 2. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Despite icy roads, Plano residents may not have to wait much longer for trash and recycling pickups. The city of Plano has issued an update outlining the public works department’s...
French eatery RM 12:20 Bistro closing in Lake Highlands
RM 12:20 Bistro will close Feb. 15, 2023. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) RM 12:20 Bistro, located in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas, will close Feb. 15. The eatery has been in business for over four years at 9850 Walnut Hill Lane, Ste. 305. In a Facebook post, owner Erin Willis...
Portillo's announces two more locations coming to North Texas
DALLAS — One of the most famous Chicago-based restaurants has grown its presence in North Texas. Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago street food, announced Thursday it will be opening two more locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. One location will be in Arlington, and the other will be located in Allen.
fox4news.com
Watch: North Texas superintendent gets creative when canceling classes
BLUE RIDGE, Texas - Most North Texas students got another day off Thursday because of the weather. The superintendent for the Blue Ridge Independent School District came up with some creative ways to tell families to stay home from school again. "Well Blue Ridge parents, students and staff, it’s still...
Urban Value Corner Store sells snacks, groceries in east Frisco
Urban Value Corner Store shoppers can buy energy drinks, snacks, beer and wine, to-go meals, and other grocery items such as paper towels. (Courtesy Urban Value Corner Store) One of two Urban Value Corner Stores opened at 8819 Coleman Blvd., Frisco, in fall 2022. The street corner convenience store sells...
Work on Silver Line project set to continue in 2024
The station is projected to service 1,204 daily riders by 2040, according to DART. (Rendering courtesy DART) A number of projects are currently underway and will continue throughout 2023 in the Richardson area as part of Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s Silver Line project. The Silver Line is a $1.89...
Easy Slider becomes third eatery to exit Harvest Hall in Grapevine in January
Easy Slider closed at Harvest Hall in Grapevine on Jan. 29. (Courtesy Easy Slider) Easy Slider’s last day at Harvest Hall was Jan. 29, the third closing of an eatery inside in a week's span in the food hall. Easy Slider offered certified Angus beef sliders, dessert, breads and...
starlocalmedia.com
City of Plano provides weather update
Here’s is the latest from the City of Plano regarding the winter weather. Most major streets and thoroughfares are slushy and passable. Neighborhood streets and alleys are still iced over.
TD Ameritrade Regional Financial Center marks 5th anniversary in Southlake
TD Ameritrade marked its fifth year of being in Southlake in January. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) The TD Ameritrade Regional Financial Center officially marked five years in business in January. The campus is located at 3000 TD Ameritrade Lane in Southlake and opened in 2018. The Southlake campus was built with...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0