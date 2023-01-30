Read full article on original website
Hays admissions counselor honored by NCK Tech
Twice a year, North Central Kansas Technical College awards a member of our staff or faculty with a 212° Award. The purpose of the 212° Award is to recognize individuals who demonstrate superior dedication and the willingness to go that extra degree. 212 degrees is the boiling point of water. We’ve all watched it happen as water goes from still to rumbling when it reaches that threshold. That boiling point is a transformation point. The water is transformed from calm and still, to boiling, and things start to happen. Recipients of this award will be employees who voluntarily go above and beyond the call of duty. These employees demonstrate a positive attitude and commitment to their profession, students, fellow employees, and a loyalty to the mission of NCK Tech.
2023 Hays Chamber award winners announced at banquet
On Tuesday, The Chamber in Hays, Kansas, held its annual chamber awards banquet at the Memorial Union on the campus of Fort Hays State University. Eight awards were given to businesses, organizations and individuals who provided significant contributions to Ellis County. The sellout crowd of 402 guests enjoyed the evening’s...
NW Kan. students awarded scholarships at Barton CC
GREAT BEND — The Barton Community College Foundation presents scholarships each year from funds received through its fundraising events, endowments and annual scholarship gifts. For the 2022-23 academic year, the Foundation has selected the following students (listed by hometown) for scholarship offers:. Burdett. Elizabeth Rasmussen, Golda Underhill Bailey Memorial...
Salmans stays in town; signs with FHSU
Hays High head football coach Tony Crough describes senior Bryce Salmans as "one of the five best football players in my five years here." Lofty praise for a program that has turned out numerous players every year that have landed every where from the junior college ranks to division one.
🎙Gifts to Heartland Foundation to be matched during February
Get more than double the local impact with a charitable gift this month. The annual Heartland Community Foundation match month has returned this February. As the group continues to build its coffers, the annual assistance from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation allows it to positively impact community groups and projects throughout the year.
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Thomas More Prep-Marian v Trego
The TMP-Marian Monarchs play host to the Trego Golden Eagles in a Mid-Continent League matchup Tuesday at Al Billinger Fieldhouse. The girls game is scheduled to tipoff at 6:00 p.m. with the boys to follow at approximately 7:30 p.m. Our coverage begins at 5:40 p.m. with the Hertz Rental Car...
🏀 Hays returns to action with sweep of Scott City
SCOTT CITY - Hays High played their first game since January 21st, traveling to Scott City on Tuesday evening. Hays scored the first seven points and never trailed on their way to a 46-32 win over Scott City. The fewest points the Indians led by all night was five at 7-2 and 9-4. Hays pushed their advantage to 16-4 after one quarter but went quiet in the second. The Indians scored just two points. The defense however was stout enough to give up only eight points and still lead 16-4 at halftime.
🎥 CVB: Community events in Hays during February
It's a month of music, basketball and wrestling, legislative updates, and of course, love. Melissa Dixon, Hays Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director, has highlights of some of the local activities and events during February. For an updated list of community events, check the CVB website at www.visithays.com.
🏈 TMP's Harris signs with Fort Hays State
TMP-Marian senior Kade Harris signed a national letter of intent to play football at Fort Hays State on Wednesday. Harris started every game of his high school career at TMP and finished as the career leader in rushing yards (3,353) and total touchdowns (71). He also finished second in career passing yards (2,892).
👟 Tiger men up to ninth in National Ratings Index
NEW ORLEANS - The Fort Hays State men's indoor track and field team moved up one spot to ninth in the latest USTFCCCA National Rating Index, released Tuesday by the coaches association. The Tigers accumulated 68.29 points in the computerized poll, just 1.36 points behind eighth-ranked Mississippi College. FHSU still...
Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science to hold events across state
Fort Hays State University's Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science will host various events, including free information sessions and webinars across the state for any interested students and their families this spring. In addition to the traditional sessions, KAMS will also host Counselor Luncheons for interested school counselors and teachers to provide important updates about the program.
🤼♂️ Area wrestlers in latest KWCA rankings
Several area wresters continue to be ranked in the latest Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association rankings out Tuesday afternoon. The Hays High boys have four ranked in Class 5A. Freshman Grady Lind is sixth at 106, junior Elijah McCullough fifth at 113, Cyrus Vajner sixth at 126 and Harley Zimmerman remains No. 1 at 132.
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High at Scott City
The Hays High Indians step out of conference play for a trip to Scott City Tuesday nigh for a matchup with the Beavers. The girls game will tipoff at approximately 6:00 with the boys to follow from Scott City. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game....
Squeezebox extravaganza scheduled in Quinter
QUINTER — Kim and Dan Christian will showcase the versatility and showmanship of the accordion at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, in the Quinter High School Auditorium. The married duo will perform a wide variety of music and have established themselves as among the premier accordionists in the world. Their unique ability to play together with exact precision is unparalleled anywhere else on the planet. Their performances are charged with vibrant energy and a passion and love that create an experience that will be cherished.
🎙 Post Podcast: Ellis County Sheriff shares cold weather safety information
On this episode of the Post Podcast, Ellis County sheriff, Scott Braun discusses cold weather safety tips.
🏀 TMP-Marian earns sweep of Trego
HAYS – The TMP girls and boys completed a second straight doubleheader sweep Tuesday with a pair of wins over the Trego Golden Eagles at Al Billinger Fieldhouse in Hays. The TMP girls used a 15-6 fourth quarter run on their way to a 47-41 victory over the Trego Golden Eagles Tuesday.
🎥 Hays CVB training for hotel employees helps boost economic impact
When visitors to Hays stay overnight in motels, they often have questions about what there is to do in town, where to eat, and where to fuel up their vehicles. Front desk employees at the local lodgings have the answers, thanks to the Convention and Visitors Bureau. Melissa Dixon, executive...
Russell groups trying to land new Buc-ee's convenience store
Just 262 miles to go, you can hold it. So says one of the many signs promoting the up-and-coming super chain of Buc-ee's convenience stores popular in the southern United States. But not if Russell Economic Development and CVB and Russell Development Inc. can do anything about it. Eco Devo Director Mike Parsons said there is a push to bring the chain to the I-70 corridor in Kansas.
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - FHSU men face Jets Thursday in Wichita
Wichita, Kan. - Fugate Gymnasium. Fort Hays State Men's Basketball begins the February portion of its schedule on Thursday night (Feb. 2) at Newman University. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m., which follows the women's contest. The Tigers enter at 14-7 overall, 9-6 in the MIAA, while the Jets are 6-14 overall, 2-12 in the MIAA.
Children’s mental health hospital opens in Hays, filling a need
A new mental health hospital for children is opening in western Kansas, an area of the state experts say is in desperate need.
