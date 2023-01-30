ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

NFL Sets 2023 Salary Cap; Packers Outlook Doesn’t Improve

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09BTLu_0kWViIsG00

The NFL on Monday set the 2023 league salary cap at $224.8 million. The Packers aren’t close to being at that number.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The NFL officially has set the 2023 salary cap at $224.8 million, the league announced on Monday.

For the Green Bay Packers, who face another offseason of salary-cap gymnastics to keep a top-heavy roster inact, the positive is that’s a $16.6 million increase over last season. The bad news is the increase is right on par with projections. For instance, OverTheCap.com had been basing its team-by-team cap numbers on a $225.0 million cap, so it’s not as if the Packers just received the equivalent of inheriting a giant fortune from some long-forgotten relative.

So, what’s the bottom line?

Based on OverTheCap.com’s accounting, the Packers are $16.48 million over the salary cap. Once it gets its draft class under contract, that figure will swell to $20.37 million over the cap.

The alternatives for general manager Brian Gutekunst and his right-hand man, cap guru Russ Ball, are playing Whac-A-Mole and purging the roster of high-priced players or grabbing the credit card and paying for today with tomorrow’s dollars.

The Packers will take Option B, which means kicking the financial can down the road.

“With the way we’re doing things lately, we’ll probably restructure everybody and try to keep making some room,” Gutekunst said with a laugh when asked about Aaron Jones’ contract.

Jones is the perfect example of what’s to come.

Jones, who is coming off a season in which he set career highs for rushing yards and receptions, will be entering the third season of a four-year, $48 million contract. His cap number is set to creep past $20 million for the 2023 season.

However, the Packers can practically wave a magic wand and make that number disappear via a simple restructure. Ball can slash Jones’ base salary of $8.1 to the league minimum of $1.165 million. That $6.935 million difference along with a $7 million roster bonus can be turned into signing bonus, which can be prorated over the final years of his contract (2023 and 2024) and the void years (2025 and 2026) were added as part of last year’s restructure.

Just like that, the Packers could create about $10.5 million of cap space and Jones would pocket every penny of his contract. That’s great news for now but bad news for the future because, at some point, the credit card comes due .

By doing simple restructures with Jones, David Bakhtiari and others, the Packers could get as far as $39.2 million under the cap, according to Over the Cap .

Gutekunst might have to be that aggressive so there’s money to make some moves, whether it’s re-signings or veteran additions, in free agency. A potential trade of Aaron Rodgers would add another $8.69 million to Green Bay’s overage.

As it stands, only eight teams are in worse shape cap-wise than the Packers. That includes the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings, who are $25.73 million over the cap.

Having less room to breathe under the cap than three-fourths of the NFL is really the key the number. That means they’ll be in a worse bargaining position for any free agent it wants, whether it’s re-signing Keisean Nixon or going out and upgrading a position of need.

More Packers Offseason News

Rookie class builds solid foundation

Betting odds on Aaron Rodgers’ next team

If Packers need tight end, strong draft class awaits

Ghosts of contracts past continue to haunt Packers

The one free agent the Packers must keep

Jets hire Aaron Rodgers’ good friend, Nathaniel Hackett

Packers favored to land All-Pro receiver

Andrew Brandt weighs in on Aaron Rodgers

Malice, gratitude and a potential trade of Aaron Rodgers

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is far from certain to return to the Green Bay Packers next season, and there is at least one team that is determined to convince him a fresh start would be in his best interest. The New York Jets have been mentioned as a logical fit for Rodgers should the Packers trade the... The post Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Cowboys: Jerry Jones sends a warning shot to Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott was highly disappointing in the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff loss and now it seems Jerry Jones is sending the quarterback a bit of a warning shot. Most reactions to Dak Prescott’s dud in the Dallas Cowboys‘ Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers could be best construed as over-reactionary. Yes, he was bad in that defeat, but any calls to bench him, move on, or anything in that vein is over the line and overlooks the shortcomings of the roster and the play-calling.
DALLAS, TX
Detroit Sports Nation

Jamaal Williams thinks he knows where Aaron Rodgers will play in 2023

Will Aaron Rodgers retire? Will he end up sticking around with the Green Bay Packers? Will he end up asking to be traded before the 2023 season? Well, Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams thinks he has an answer to those questions. As it stands, reports suggest that the Packers are ready to move on from Rodgers and that Rodgers is aware of that. On Tuesday morning, Williams told the crew on Good Morning Football that he has a feeling that Rodgers will end up being traded to the New York Jets.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

49ers eyeing notable name to replace DeMeco Ryans

The San Francisco 49ers are moving quickly now that defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is taking his talents elsewhere. Ryans, who was a highly in-demand candidate, officially accepted a job on Tuesday to become the head coach of an AFC team. In the wake of the news, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that the 49ers... The post 49ers eyeing notable name to replace DeMeco Ryans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Shanahan rules out 1 QB option for 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers seemed committed to parting ways with Jimmy Garoppolo at this time a year ago, but their plans changed and they wound up keeping him around. That is not going to happen this offseason. Niners general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday that there is no... The post Kyle Shanahan rules out 1 QB option for 49ers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles face another claim they’re cheating on offense

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: the Philadelphia Eagles are accused of cheating on offense. This time it’s regarding right tackle Lane Johnson. Sunday during the NFC Championship Game vs. the San Francisco 49ers, former Eagles linebacker and current FOX Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho tweeted a video of Johnson with the following caption: “Somebody help me out here, is Lane Johnson getting away with blatant False Starts?”
DALLAS, PA
Sportscasting

Raiders Ready to Play $40 Million Game of Chicken With Derek Carr

There is no question Derek Carr is done as the starting quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders. After starting the season with sky-high expectations and finishing 6-11, the nine-year vet took the fall for coach Josh McDaniels and the Raiders’ failures, and he won’t be back next season. However, as the calendar turns to February, the clock is running out on the Raiders making a Derek Carr trade. The team has until February 15 to make a deal before the Derek Carr contract kicks in with a host of future guarantees. It now looks like the franchise is willing to risk putting that money on their books, though, so they don’t lose Carr for nothing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy