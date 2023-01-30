ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closer Weekly

Meet Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s Kids: Details on Daughters Dusty, Gio and Baby No. 3

By Kelly Braun
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=431kMa_0kWViCZu00

Superstar Adam Levine is as dedicated of a dad as it gets. Not only is he willing to choose time with his two daughters, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace, over his Hollywood career, but he’ll do just about anything to see his girls smile, including wearing matching dresses with them. He became a dad for the third time in January 2023 with his wife, Behati Prinsloo.

The Maroon 5 frontman shared the cutest pic of their family donning similar ensembles in April 2021. In the snapshot, Adam, his wife and their tiny tots held hands while sporting pink tie-dye maxi dresses. “Girls just wanna have fun,” he adorably captioned the Instagram post.

Seeing photos of the couple’s daughters on social media is very rare considering Adam and Behati are extremely private when it comes to their kids. The Voice alum and the brunette beauty have kept a tight lip on their relationship in general since marrying in 2014.

They became even more low-key after welcoming their daughters, however. The duo’s eldest, Dusty Rose, arrived in 2016, followed by Gio Grace in 2018. Fortunately, every now and then, Adam and Behati will give a glimpse inside their family life.

In addition to their cute matching moment, Adam shared a pic of one of his girls holding a butterfly in February 2021. “I believe the future has potential,” he captioned the post. One day earlier, Behati uploaded a filtered selfie with Gio in honor of her birthday, writing, “My bestie turned 3.”

Though the lovebirds keep their family out of the public eye as much as possible, Adam isn’t shy when it comes to gushing over his little ones at red carpet events and in interviews. While chatting with Ryan Seacrest during an episode of his radio show in 2016, the “She Will Be Loved” crooner opened up about the difficult but “beautiful experience” of becoming a parent.

“What do I know? I don’t know anything, but it’s kind of part of the beauty of it, honestly,” he gushed. “There are a lot of instincts, a lot of things that kind of kick in and switch on.”

Even before he became a dad, Adam marveled over how excited he was to experience fatherhood. “You’re born to be a parent, that’s what we’re here for, really,” he told Entertainment Tonight prior to Dusty Rose’s birth. “All the other s—t is great, but it’s not what we’re here for.”

In September 2022, the couple confirmed their family was expanding once more. Behati shared photos of her growing baby bump on Instagram while wearing a cropped top. The pregnancy announcement came after she stepped out in Santa Barbara with her hubby in a figure-hugging dress, sparking pregnancy speculation.

That same month, Adam responded to cheating allegations made by multiple women on social media, including model Summer Stroh.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” the musician wrote in a statement posted on Instagram. “In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Adam continued, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it, and we will get through it together.”

Behati gave birth to her third child with Adam on January 30, 2023, according to People.

To learn more about Adam and Behati’s kids, scroll below.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Older Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Taller Now Than Dad Keith Urban On Outing With Sister, Faith, 12

Keith Urban, 55, recently had a fun outing at a grocery store with his growing daughters! The singer was photographed wearing a yellow graphic hoodie, black nylon pants, and white sneakers, as his oldest child, Sunday Rose, 14, who towered over him in height, and youngest, Faith Margaret, 12, walked beside him in the their own casual outfits. Sunday wore a light gray zip-up hoodie, black pants, and white sneakers, and Faith wore a light pink sweatshirt with matching sweatpants and sneakers.
Page Six

Shemar Moore welcomes first baby with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon, her third

Shemar Moore is a dad! The actor revealed on Wednesday that his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, gave birth to their first baby together. “Ya boy is officially a Dad!!!” Moore gushed via Instagram. “Dreams come true!! The rest of my life is here! ❤️🙏🏽🙌🏽” The “Criminal Minds” alum, 52, surprised his Instagram followers with his “miracle” news earlier this month. “Mama’s smiling from Heaven 🕊️,” Moore captioned a Jan. 9 Reel from his and then-pregnant Dizon’s sex reveal party. “Here comes the BEST part of my life ❤️‍🔥.” In the footage, the couple found out that they had a baby girl on the way with the help...
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

Marc Anthony cried as his dad walked Nadia Ferreira down the aisle

It’s only about to be February, but Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira already threw the wedding of the year. The couple said I do on January 28th at the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) in South Florida, and the world is obsessed with their star-studded, fairytale wedding. ...
msn.com

HIV-positive 'Who's The Boss' actor rips Candace Cameron Bure over 'horrifying' 2015 interview, more news ICYMI

Slide 1 of 8: "Who's The Boss" star Danny Pintauro recently relived the "horrifying" interview he did with Candace Cameron Bure on "The View" back in 2015, which occurred not long after he announced his HIV-positive diagnosis. "I mean it was horrifying. It was one of the lowest moments of the journey I had after coming out to Oprah," he said on David Yontef's "Behind The Velvet Rope" podcast in January. On "The View," Candace accused him of a lifestyle of "heightened sex" and asked if he took any "responsibility" for "being promiscuous." Looking back, he told David, "She must have tons of people in her life that are LGBTQ+, at least from her past. And how she got to this place is just a little concerning to me. It's almost like she went backward in a way. But I do not see that happening anytime soon. I don't know enough about her backstory to know but her brother [Kirk Cameron] has become ultra-extreme. Has he worn off on her? So, I don't know, it's just disappointing either way, that's for sure."MORE: Celebrities react to Candace Cameron Bure's 'traditional marriage' comments.
People

Kylie Jenner Creates Balloon-Filled Party for Stormi's 5th Birthday: 'My Baby Turns 5 Tomorrow'

The Kylie Cosmetics founder filled her Los Angeles home with colorful balloons ahead of her eldest child's 5th birthday on Wednesday Kylie Jenner is officially a mom to a five-year-old! The Kardashians star, 25, filled her Los Angeles home with balloons ahead of daughter Stormi's 5th birthday on Wednesday and shared a series of photos and videos to reveal the fun-filled decorations. "Let the rainbow unicorn birthday adventure begin," Jenner said as she posted a clip of Stormi's bedroom covered in colorful balloons to her Instagram Stories, including a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller

Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
ETOnline.com

Ryan Reynolds and Daughter James Have Rare Public Outing Together at Wrexham Match

Ryan Reynolds got in some father-daughter time over the weekend. On Sunday, the 46-year-old Deadpool actor was in the stands in Wrexham, Wales, cheering on the Wrexham soccer club, which he co-owns, as they played against Sheffield United. His and wife Blake Lively's 8-year-old daughter, James, was spotted alongside her famous dad at the match.
People

Pregnant Rumer Willis Spotted with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas for First Time Since Announcing Baby

The couple announced that they're expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post last month Rumer Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are out and about after announcing her pregnancy on Instagram last month! The couple was spotted walking close to each other in Los Angeles this week for the first time together since their baby revelation. Photographed together in a parking lot, Willis, 34, wore a beige sweater, black bottoms, and slide-on shoes, while her partner opted for a striped shirt, black skinny jeans...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

68K+
Followers
2K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy