ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Transfer Room

Report: Turkish Giants Fenerbahce Interested In Kyle Walker

By Elliot Thompson
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ri6kQ_0kWVhW1P00

Fenerbahce are reportedly preparing to make an offer for Manchester City's Kyle Walker who has been one of the most important players under Pep Guardiola's reign.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Manchester City may be receiving an offer for one of their full-backs in the coming days as Fenerbahce are set to have an interest in England international Kyle Walker.

The 32-year-old has missed a large chunk of this season due to a groin injury which meant he was out injured for 45 days missing 11 games for the Premier League Champions.

He did however go to the World Cup and featured for Gareth Southgate's England but since that tournament in Qatar he hasn't played a lot for City with Pep Guardiola preferring Rico Lewis and Nathan Ake in the full-back positions.

So could Walker be seeking an opportunity to leave City?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KeBQT_0kWVhW1P00

IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Turkish broadcaster A Spor his exit is considered a possibility with the Turkish transfer window open until the 8th of February.

Walker's contract is up at the end of next season so whether Manchester City want to renew him or decide to cash in now may be part of the thinking.

The Turkish club’s offer that is being prepared is set amount to a figure between €6m and $7m with Fenerbahce coach Jorge Jesus approving the deal.

Fenerbahce are in a title race themselves this season like City as they currently sit in second place in the Super Lig four points behind Galatasaray.

Walker has played 229 games for Manchester City and has been a key player under Pep Guardiola after joining the club in 2017.

More Manchester City Coverage:

· Manchester City Announce Signing Of Maximo Perrone

· Report: Lorient In Talks For Manchester City's Josh Adam

· Kevin De Bruyne Makes It Into the EA Sports Team Of The Year

· Report: Manchester City Targeting ‘New Diamond’ From Chile

· Report: Brighton, Southampton and Borussia Dortmund Want Carlos Borges

· Report: Manchester City Are Monitoring Napoli Star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

'Cancelo move shows Guardiola bravery'

Pep Guardiola has never made any secret of the fact he won't keep an unhappy player and Joao Cancelo is not happy at his limited game time. The brutal truth is in a season during which City have struggled to find the consistency and effectiveness of recent campaigns, Cancelo is one of those who have not reached the required levels.
The Guardian

Australia’s Harry Souttar makes Premier League move to Leicester City

Australia defender Harry Souttar has been rewarded for a breakout World Cup campaign with a big-money move to Premier League club Leicester City. The 24-year-old’s signing on a five-and-a-half-year deal from Stoke City was confirmed by the Midlands club before midnight on transfer deadline day. The reported fee of...
SB Nation

Deals that did not happen: Tiémoué Bakayoko, Omari Hutchinson, Xavier Simons

Chelsea’s frantic transfer window still managed to leave a few deals on the cutting room floor, and that’s not including the possibility that Hakim Ziyech has to trudge back to Stamford Bridge with his tail tucked but hackles raised, after his loan move to Paris Saint-Germain fell through at the last minute due to some errors in the paperwork (PSG are in the process of appealing that, so we’ll see).
SB Nation

Liverpool Reportedly Seek to Re-Purchase Melwood for Women’s Team

Liverpool’s lack of investment in the men’s team playing staff, or more specifically their ongoing inability to sign the midfielder the squad appears to have been crying out to for going on two seasons now, has become a major point of contention in the fanbase. However, while another...
BBC

Everton 'in perilous position again'

Ian Dennis, BBC Radio 5 Live senior football reporter. At this stage, it doesn't look like anybody is coming in at Everton. I know that even before Sean Dyche was finally appointed, representatives on his behalf were looking to try to do deals for Everton. It's a very frustrating time...
SB Nation

Summarizing Tottenham Hotspur’s January 2023 transfer window

Well, I’ve certainly seen busier transfer deadline days as a Tottenham Hotspur fan. (I’ve also seen... several... substantially less busy days.) The January window has slammed shut and we did have some movement — a couple of players in, a few players out on loan, and one player weirdly waived entirely (and possibly for a hilarious reason)
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy