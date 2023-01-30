Report: Turkish Giants Fenerbahce Interested In Kyle Walker

Fenerbahce are reportedly preparing to make an offer for Manchester City's Kyle Walker who has been one of the most important players under Pep Guardiola's reign.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Manchester City may be receiving an offer for one of their full-backs in the coming days as Fenerbahce are set to have an interest in England international Kyle Walker.

The 32-year-old has missed a large chunk of this season due to a groin injury which meant he was out injured for 45 days missing 11 games for the Premier League Champions.

He did however go to the World Cup and featured for Gareth Southgate's England but since that tournament in Qatar he hasn't played a lot for City with Pep Guardiola preferring Rico Lewis and Nathan Ake in the full-back positions.

So could Walker be seeking an opportunity to leave City?

IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Turkish broadcaster A Spor his exit is considered a possibility with the Turkish transfer window open until the 8th of February.

Walker's contract is up at the end of next season so whether Manchester City want to renew him or decide to cash in now may be part of the thinking.

The Turkish club’s offer that is being prepared is set amount to a figure between €6m and $7m with Fenerbahce coach Jorge Jesus approving the deal.

Fenerbahce are in a title race themselves this season like City as they currently sit in second place in the Super Lig four points behind Galatasaray.

Walker has played 229 games for Manchester City and has been a key player under Pep Guardiola after joining the club in 2017.

More Manchester City Coverage:

· Manchester City Announce Signing Of Maximo Perrone

· Report: Lorient In Talks For Manchester City's Josh Adam

· Kevin De Bruyne Makes It Into the EA Sports Team Of The Year

· Report: Manchester City Targeting ‘New Diamond’ From Chile

· Report: Brighton, Southampton and Borussia Dortmund Want Carlos Borges

· Report: Manchester City Are Monitoring Napoli Star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia