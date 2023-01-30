Inaugural fundraiser for youth development held on slain KCSO Deputy Campas' birthday raises $5K

Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Oildale resident sues Kern County over 'Tiney Oaks' homes
An Oildale resident is suing Kern County in the latest charge in a communal resistance to the Tiney Oaks Supportive Services Village. The suit contends that the county-run project, a fully-fenced 50-cabin shelter set for a 2.89-acre stretch at 201 E. Roberts Lane in Oildale, violates zoning laws and was approved without any legally-required public notice or hearings.
Bakersfield Californian
DELANO RAMBLINGS: Public hearing set for 189-home development
DELANO — Two recent notices in the Californian should be of interest to Delano area residents. One notice reported a public hearing on Monday, Feb. 6, at the Council chambers in regard to a development agreement and tentative tract map. The tract is a 40-acre parcel to be subdivided...
Bakersfield Californian
Tehachapi announces police chief retirement
The retirement of Tehachapi Police Chief Kent Kroeger was announced by the city of Tehachapi early Thursday afternoon, effective the same day. City Manager Greg Garrett said the chief's retirement was not sudden or unexpected. Efforts to reach Kroeger following the city's news release were unsuccessful.
Bakersfield Californian
It's the reel deal at annual fishing derby
Although organized by firefighters, it was rain that saved the day for the annual fishing derby at The Park at River Walk. Taking place on Saturday, the 10th annual Bakersfield Firefighters Fishing Derby & Pancake Breakfast seemed in jeopardy before the winter storms helped fill up the park's lakes.
Bakersfield Californian
New docuseries 'Killing County' reexamines notorious police killings under national spotlight
An eye-catching documentary named “Killer County” released today shines a national spotlight once again on notorious local police killings — its release, Bakersfield families hope, will spark change and accountability in law enforcement. Former NFL-player Colin Kaepernick’s media agency — Kaepernick Media — worked with ABC News...
Bakersfield Californian
After serving 41-year murder sentence, Bakersfield man resentenced, to be released
Doris Shotwell and her family can easily remember the murder sentence handed down by a Kern County Superior Court judge around 41 years ago sending Shotwell’s 18-year-old son, Cedric Struggs, to prison. They recalled those memories when Struggs, now 60, appeared in court Thursday to be resentenced after his...
Bakersfield Californian
Trial postponed to May for woman accused of driving intoxicated and killing siblings on Panama
A Bakersfield woman accused of striking and hitting two siblings while driving intoxicated had her trial postponed Thursday until May. Lisa Core, 46, has pleaded not guilty to two second-degree murder charges and two gross involuntary manslaughter charges in the deaths of JJ Malone, 19, and Caylee Brown, 9. She also faces a misdemeanor of driving with a suspended license and an infraction of failing to provide insurance at the scene of the accident.
Bakersfield Californian
Newsom calls Kern the 'murder capital' of CA for the 2nd time in 2 years while touting bill banning guns in certain public places
California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom called House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s district “the murder capital” of California — for the second time in two years — during a press conference Wednesday promoting a new state bill that seeks to prevent people from carrying guns in many public places.
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Mimosa Cafe a new spot for your brunch bunch
I consider this column a public service, a place where people can come on a Sunday morning to get new restaurant ideas, where I can highlight those low-profile places like Bread & Honey that I wrote about a few weeks ago, dining spots you may not have heard of. Fortunately,...
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Newsom's comments pure partisan politics
Well, Gov. Gavin Newsom (Governor Moonbeam 2.0) is after us again. While touting gun control legislation that wouldn't save one life, he used that opportunity to insult our county in general, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in particular. The causes of mass shootings (none of which were in Kern County, by the way) have more to do with overpopulation, cultural decline and demographics than a lack of gun laws.
