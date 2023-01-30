SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A fixture for children’s clothing will be no more the end of March. Kids & Kaboodle, a children’s consignment shop on West 33rd Street in Sioux Falls announced the closing earlier this month. The corner shop opened in 1991. Consignors are encouraged to settle accounts. The store will continue to sell merchandise as well as shelving, totes, and other item until the doors close for the last time. The post cited an escalation in rent on a new lease as the reason for closing.

