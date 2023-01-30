Read full article on original website
South Dakota Department of Public Safety announces February sobriety checkpoints
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety has announced that 18 sobriety checkpoints will be held during the month of February. Checkpoints scheduled within the KELO listening area will take place in Brookings, Clay, Lincoln, and Minnehaha counties. Officials remind drivers not to drink...
Sioux Falls woman identified in fatal I-29 crash
TEA, S.D. (KELO) — A 49-year-old woman has been identified in a Jan. 29 fatal crash near Tea. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Michelle Nimick of Sioux Falls was travelling north on Interstate 29 when Nimick lost control while merging, entered the median and then rolled. Nimick was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
UPDATE: Woman killed in I-29 crash near Tea identified
TEA, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of a Sioux Falls woman killed last week in a rollover crash on Interstate 29 near Tea. Forty nine year-old Michelle Nimick was in a pickup that went into the median and rolled. She was thrown from the pickup...
$100,000 arrest warrant issued for Sioux Falls man accused of robbing four casinos
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Local authorities have issued a $100,000 arrest warrant for 31-year-old Domach Kong Kahi who is wanted in connection to four Sioux Falls robberies. The robberies took place at four different casinos from January 20th-25th. In two of them, Kahi threatened the workers with a...
41-year-old arrested in connection with 2 Sioux Falls robberies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused in two robberies that happened Tuesday afternoon. The first was reported just after 2 p.m. at the Lucky Lady casino near 11th and Summit, just west of downtown. Police say a man walked in, showed a...
Meth, acid, and more found after search of rural Lincoln County, Minnesota home
VERDI, MN (KELO.com) — A rural Lincoln County, Minnesota, man is behind bars facing numerous drug charges. Authorities carried out a search warrant at 48-year old Jeremy Aguirre’s home northeast of Verdi on January 23rd. The report says they found meth, acid, cocaine, mushrooms, and several prescription pills. They also found cash and ammunition. The Lincoln County Sheriff says Aguirre was arrested and charged with seven drug possession charges and possession of ammunition.
Police make arrest in O’Reilly Auto Parts robbery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 28-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday morning in connection to a robbery last month. Police say Shace Lookinghorse was at O’Reilly Auto Parts on January 27. When he went to leave the store, without paying for items, an employee stopped him. According...
Just how much snow have some areas seen?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year has been a busy year for snowfall. Several areas in south central to southeast KELOLAND has had more snow than what they know what to do with in January alone. Winner had the snowiest January on record. Last month Winner saw 31...
Volga man injured in rollover accident
A Volga man was injured in a rollover accident shortly before 1:00 o’clock Tuesday afternoon. Brookings County Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says 22-year-old Austin Meyer was driving a pickup on 214th Street when he lost control of his vehicle on the ice. Near 463rd Avenue, the pickup entered the north ditch and rolled.
Sioux Falls Regional Airport adding parking garage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Regional Airport has reported record numbers of flyers over the past year. Now, they are looking for ways to keep up with the demand. This demand in combination with a shortage of pilots nationwide has had a significant impact on many...
Multiple offender on the loose in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A bad guy is on the run. And the Minnehaha County sheriff needs your help finding him. Agustine Lecruz Moreno is wanted for Commit or Attempt to Commit a Felony with a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Resisting Arrest. Moreno, 27, is...
Rape charges dismissed for Mason Buhl
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – -The teenager behind the Harrisburg School shooting is back in news tonight. Mason Buhl is now 23 and was scheduled to go on trial Tuesday for a rape case out of Hughes County. The trial was cancelled following a plea deal. According to court...
Missing: Minnesota man last seen in Sioux Falls area
Police in Bemidji are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who was last seen in South Dakota. Aaron Pearson, 41, was reported missing on Thursday, according to the Bemidji Police Department. Pearson last had contact with his family in October of last year. His last known...
Yankton Receives Record Snowfall Amount for the Month of January
Kelo Meteorologist Scot Mundt is reporting that Yankton received 31.5 inches of snow in the month of January. According to Mundt, that breaks the previous record for the most snow in the month of January in Yankton, which was set at 18.5 inches in both 1998 and 2017. Mundt says...
KELOLAND snowfall prediction update from Scot Mundt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re now dealing with cold air behind the snow from last week. The cold will help keep our snow chances away, for at least a while. With sunshine in the sky and snow on the ground, it was a very bright but cold day in KELOLAND.
You Can Win Free Food By Proposing At This Sioux Falls Restaurant
Love is in the air this month with Valentine's Day around the corner. Couples around the Sioux Empire are trying to plan the perfect romantic evening to celebrate each other. One restaurant chain in Sioux Falls is taking this date night to the next level. If you're thinking about proposing...
It’s wind chill advisory cold outside
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory on Monday from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. for the Sioux Falls area. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero can be expected in for portions of South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Children’s consignment shop in Sioux Falls closing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A fixture for children’s clothing will be no more the end of March. Kids & Kaboodle, a children’s consignment shop on West 33rd Street in Sioux Falls announced the closing earlier this month. The corner shop opened in 1991. Consignors are encouraged to settle accounts. The store will continue to sell merchandise as well as shelving, totes, and other item until the doors close for the last time. The post cited an escalation in rent on a new lease as the reason for closing.
Concerns when calving in the cold in South Dakota
With the cold temperatures, farmers in South Dakota are making sure to give the cows and newborn calves extra care to keep them warm, dry and healthy.
New Pita Pit franchisee plans improvements in Sioux Falls stores
The new franchisee for Pita Pit in Sioux Falls is updating the stores and not ruling out a future location. Paul Duerre took over the three restaurants in the market from franchisee Tom Cruse, who brought the concept to town in 2011. Duerre’s background includes his family business, Dakota Diesel,...
