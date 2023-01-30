ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

The Independent

‘Blood on their hands’: Tyre Nichols’ mother warns lawmakers against blocking George Floyd bill

The emotional funeral of Tyre Nichols in Memphis saw a re-energised call for the passage of the George Floyd Policing Act. Veteran civil rights campaigner Al Sharpton led the calls for the legislation during his eulogy at the service. He said: "Some of us are going to fight until we make this legislation happen."I don't know when, I don't know how, but we won't stop until we hold you accountable and change this system."Among the prominent measures the bill calls for is a ban on chokeholds and police being able to enter property unannounced. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘How dare you’: Al Sharpton calls Tyre Nichols attackers ‘punks’ at funeral‘We mourn with you’: Kamala Harris gives passionate speech at Tyre Nichols’s funeralFlames engulf West Midlands hillside as wildfire rages
MEMPHIS, TN
The Atlantic

The Coming GOP Inquisition

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here.House Republicans are readying their subpoenas.But first, here are three new stories from The Atlantic. The greatest nuclear threat we face is a Russian victory. Take detransitioners seriously. Who’s afraid of a portrait of Muhammad? Probable ProbesAfter a few (er, 14) initial stumbles, House Republicans have elected a speaker and handed out committee gavels, and are now poised to deliver on the one promise to voters that they have...
The Independent

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries slams GOP effort to oust Ilhan Omar as ‘act of political revenge’

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries strongly condemned Republicans for their effort to remove Congresswoman Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee at a press conference Thursday ahead of the full floor vote on her ouster.Flanked by images of tweets from Republican members of Congress Cory Mills, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie, Mr Jeffries directly accused Republican leaders, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, of “rewarding” their fellow Republicans whom he said were guilty of making antisemitic comments or using anti-Jewish tropes.“What’s going to take place on the floor today is not a public policy debate. It’s not about...
TheDailyBeast

South Dakota Senator Benched in ‘Suckling’ Advice Scandal

PIERRE, South Dakota—The state legislature has been consumed by a bizarre scandal after a lawmaker allegedly stepped way over the line and gave a staffer unsolicited advice on COVID vaccines and breast-feeding, including a suggestion that she suckle her husband.State Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, a Republican from Rapid City, was suspended from her committee assignments last week and stripped of the ability to vote after the incident was first reported to Senate leadership.Frye-Mueller, who belongs to a far-right caucus, is now suing to get her voting rights restored—even as the unnamed staffer released jaw-dropping new details about their conversation on Monday.In...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Margaret Minnicks

Virginia Senate passed two gun control bills

Virginia senators passed two gun control bills that impose new restrictions on guns. However, the bill will have to make it through the Republican-led House of Delegates. Virginia Senate voted 22-17 along party lines to ban the sale of so-called ghost guns, homemade firearms without serial numbers typically assembled using 3D printers.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Republican lawmakers pressure Sen. Dhingra on police pursuit reform bill

(The Center Square) – Several Republican lawmakers on Wednesday morning said Sen. Manka Dhingra, chair of the Senate Law & Justice Committee and deputy majority leader of the Washington State Senate, should at least consider legislation that would lower the bar on when police officers in Washington state can engage in a vehicular pursuit of criminals. House Bill 1363, introduced by Rep. Alicia Rule, D-Blaine, and Rep. Eric Robertson, R-Sumner, would restore the reasonable suspicion threshold for allowing police to pursue drivers they believe have...
WASHINGTON STATE
AOL Corp

Biden, McCarthy meet at White House on debt crisis worries

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met face-to-face Wednesday for more than an hour of highly anticipated spending talks — "a good first meeting," the new Republican leader said — but expectations were low for significant progress as GOP lawmakers push for steep budget cuts in a deal to prevent a national debt limit crisis.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Hill

Democrats raise concerns about SOTU safety

House Democrats are raising the alarm over the security of President Biden and State of the Union guests ahead of the address next week in the House chamber after Republicans stripped down security infrastructure shortly after taking control in their new majority. Metal detectors were installed outside the House chamber in the aftermath of the…

