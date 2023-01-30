ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orrstown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin County Free Press

Susanna R G Henry obituary 1933~2023

Susanna R G Henry, 89, of Chambersburg, PA, and formerly of Sedona, AZ, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Brookview Health Care Center. Born October 25, 1933 in Abington, PA, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Ruth Schoenberger Glebe. She is survived by three children,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Tracy Smith obituary 1969~2023

Ms. Tracy Smith, 53, of Chambersburg, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 2, 1969, at Chambersburg Hospital, she was the daughter of the Dorothy Mae Mills Smith of Chambersburg, and of the late Allen Clarence Smith. She was a 1988 graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Mary Lou Sensenig obituary 1941~2023

Mary Lou Sensenig, 81, of Hanover, PA passed away on Tuesday morning, January 31, 2023 after a short illness at her home. Born September 28, 1941 in Ephrata, PA she was the daughter of the late Martha Sensenig Shelly, who died June 2006 and Jacob S. Sensenig, who died March 1978.
HANOVER, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Doris Jane Sleighter Lesher 1928~2023

Mrs. Doris Jane Sleighter Lesher, 94, of Chambersburg, died Thursday afternoon, January 26, 2023, at Menno Haven, Chambersburg. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Lesher, who preceded her in death in 1992. Born June 28, 1928, she was the daughter of Clarence Walter and Mary Kridler Nye...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Bettie S Helfrick obituary 1925~2023

Mrs. Bettie S Helfrick (Smith), 97, a resident of Providence Place and formerly of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday morning, February 1, 2023, in the assisted living center. Born June 10, 1925 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Roger A. and Florence M. (Kepner) Smith. She was...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Joel James Black 1991~2023

Joel James Black, 32, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 after a long battle with leukemia while at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, PA. He was born January 26, 1991 in Bedford to James “Jim” and Judy (Clark) Black of Bedford, PA. Joel was a graduate...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Ellen Rose obituary 1962~2023

Ellen Rose was born at Fort Benning, Georgia, on April 12, 1962. She is the daughter of Robert S. and Janet Huber Rose. As a proud “Army Brat”, Ellen attended schools in several states before graduating from State College High School. After receiving her B.A. in Education from...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

$3,000 Donated to Adams County Historical Society

The Thaddeus Stevens Society today, Tuesday, donated $3,000 to the Adams County Historical Society to support its new museum, which will include an exhibit about Thaddeus Stevens. Presenting the check was Society President Ross Hetrick, who portrayed Stevens. Accepting the check was Tim Smith, the historian for the historical society....
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Marie M Strait obituary 1927~2023

Marie M Strait, 95, of McConnellsburg, PA passed away Thursday, January 26th, 2023 at the Fulton County Medical Center Long Term Care Unit, McConnellsburg, PA. Marie was born in Harrisonville, PA on February 6, 1927, the daughter of the late Dottie (Hoop) and Norman Schooley. She was the widow of...
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Franklin County Sweets: An Evening of Dessert

Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to celebrate Valentine’s Day with friends, family, or a special someone at Franklin County Sweets: An Evening of Dessert on February 10, 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. This sweet event serves dessert as the main course and is held at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center on the second floor, overlooking the square and downtown Chambersburg.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

PSAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll: 2023 Lacrosse

The Shippensburg University lacrosse team was voted fifth in the 2023 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division Preseason Coaches’ Poll released Thursday afternoon by the league office. The PSAC preseason polls are voted on by the league’s coaches. The 2023 Raiders return 17 players from last year’s...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Douglass Day Transcribe-a-Thon 2023

Join Maryland historian John Muller at Hagerstown Community College to learn about Frederick Douglass’s connections to Hagerstown and Mary Ann Shadd Cary. Prior to our event, he will host a walking tour in downtown Hagerstown on the morning of February 14. W﻿hat is Douglass Day?. After Frederick Douglass...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy