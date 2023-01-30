Read full article on original website
Ray Edward Ocker obituary 1942~2023
Ray Edward Ocker, 80, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Thursday, February 2, 2023, at his home. He was born on June 21, 1942, in Newburg, a son of the late Amos and Bertha (Smith) Ocker. Ray married Cynthia L. (Parson) Shope on March 31, 2001, in...
Anthony “Stubby” Wayne Hawk 1960~2023
Anthony “Stubby” Wayne Hawk, 62, of Mercersburg, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 in Hagerstown, MD. Born March 5, 1960 in Chambersburg, PA, he was a son of the late Richard L. and Mary L. Hawk Smith. Anthony, also known as Stubby, graduated from James Buchanan High...
Susanna R G Henry obituary 1933~2023
Susanna R G Henry, 89, of Chambersburg, PA, and formerly of Sedona, AZ, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Brookview Health Care Center. Born October 25, 1933 in Abington, PA, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Ruth Schoenberger Glebe. She is survived by three children,...
Tracy Smith obituary 1969~2023
Ms. Tracy Smith, 53, of Chambersburg, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 2, 1969, at Chambersburg Hospital, she was the daughter of the Dorothy Mae Mills Smith of Chambersburg, and of the late Allen Clarence Smith. She was a 1988 graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior...
Robert D “Bob” Myers obituary 1931~2023
Mr. Robert D “Bob” Myers, 91, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born February 1, 1931, in Pen Mar, MD, he was the son of the late David E. and Mary (Kayhoe) Myers. He and his wife of over 31 years,...
Mary Lou Sensenig obituary 1941~2023
Mary Lou Sensenig, 81, of Hanover, PA passed away on Tuesday morning, January 31, 2023 after a short illness at her home. Born September 28, 1941 in Ephrata, PA she was the daughter of the late Martha Sensenig Shelly, who died June 2006 and Jacob S. Sensenig, who died March 1978.
Brandon J “BJ” Rock obituary 1979~2023
Brandon J “BJ” Rock, 43, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Friday evening, January 27, 2023, as a result of an automobile accident. Born June 23, 1979 in Waynesboro, he was the son of D. Joseph and Karen J. (Naugle) Rock of Waynesboro. BJ graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior...
Doris Jane Sleighter Lesher 1928~2023
Mrs. Doris Jane Sleighter Lesher, 94, of Chambersburg, died Thursday afternoon, January 26, 2023, at Menno Haven, Chambersburg. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Lesher, who preceded her in death in 1992. Born June 28, 1928, she was the daughter of Clarence Walter and Mary Kridler Nye...
Bettie S Helfrick obituary 1925~2023
Mrs. Bettie S Helfrick (Smith), 97, a resident of Providence Place and formerly of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday morning, February 1, 2023, in the assisted living center. Born June 10, 1925 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Roger A. and Florence M. (Kepner) Smith. She was...
Joel James Black 1991~2023
Joel James Black, 32, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 after a long battle with leukemia while at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, PA. He was born January 26, 1991 in Bedford to James “Jim” and Judy (Clark) Black of Bedford, PA. Joel was a graduate...
Elaine K Nitterhouse obituary 1928~2023
Elaine K Nitterhouse, 94, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Chambersburg Nursing and Rehab. She was born March 28, 1928 in Chambersburg, the daughter of the late Ruth (Henry) and C. Eugene Kyle. Elaine was a lifetime member of King Street Church and New Life Sunday School Class....
Ellen Rose obituary 1962~2023
Ellen Rose was born at Fort Benning, Georgia, on April 12, 1962. She is the daughter of Robert S. and Janet Huber Rose. As a proud “Army Brat”, Ellen attended schools in several states before graduating from State College High School. After receiving her B.A. in Education from...
$3,000 Donated to Adams County Historical Society
The Thaddeus Stevens Society today, Tuesday, donated $3,000 to the Adams County Historical Society to support its new museum, which will include an exhibit about Thaddeus Stevens. Presenting the check was Society President Ross Hetrick, who portrayed Stevens. Accepting the check was Tim Smith, the historian for the historical society....
Marie M Strait obituary 1927~2023
Marie M Strait, 95, of McConnellsburg, PA passed away Thursday, January 26th, 2023 at the Fulton County Medical Center Long Term Care Unit, McConnellsburg, PA. Marie was born in Harrisonville, PA on February 6, 1927, the daughter of the late Dottie (Hoop) and Norman Schooley. She was the widow of...
Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Franklin County Sweets: An Evening of Dessert
Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to celebrate Valentine’s Day with friends, family, or a special someone at Franklin County Sweets: An Evening of Dessert on February 10, 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. This sweet event serves dessert as the main course and is held at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center on the second floor, overlooking the square and downtown Chambersburg.
Flowing Rivers Ministries, Inc Articles of Incorporation Notice
NOTICE is hereby given that Articles of Incorporation-Nonprofit were filed by Flowing Rivers Ministries, Inc. with the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, at Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, for the purpose of incorporating under the Pennsylvania Business Nonprofit Corporation Law as amended and supplemented. Craig A. Diehl, Esquire, CPA.
PSAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll: 2023 Lacrosse
The Shippensburg University lacrosse team was voted fifth in the 2023 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division Preseason Coaches’ Poll released Thursday afternoon by the league office. The PSAC preseason polls are voted on by the league’s coaches. The 2023 Raiders return 17 players from last year’s...
Donate toward a Lamp Post in Greencastle’s Center Square
The Borough of Greencastle and G-A Chamber are collaborating to update the poles and lamps around Center Square that were installed in 1989. Businesses and private individuals are invited to donate to help with this beautification project. Donations (large or small) are being accepted. Learn more here. For questions, contact...
Douglass Day Transcribe-a-Thon 2023
Join Maryland historian John Muller at Hagerstown Community College to learn about Frederick Douglass’s connections to Hagerstown and Mary Ann Shadd Cary. Prior to our event, he will host a walking tour in downtown Hagerstown on the morning of February 14. What is Douglass Day?. After Frederick Douglass...
Chambersburg Man Arrested With Possession With Intent to Deliver
On January 31, 2023 the Chambersburg Police Department, along with the Franklin County Drug Task Force, served a search warrant at 162 Kennedy St, Apt. B, after conducting an investigation stemming from citizen complaints about possible drug activity at that residence. As a result of the search warrant, narcotics and...
