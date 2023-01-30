Jimmy William Seabolt, age 59 of Demorest, Georgia passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at his residence. Born in Demorest, Georgia on November 10, 1963, he was the son of Johnny William and the late Barbara Sue Whitworth Seabolt. Jimmy was owner/operator of Seabolt Logging for over 30 years before retirement. In his spare time, he enjoyed deer and turkey hunting as well as buying and trading at the local farmer’s sale with his son, Jarrad. Most of all, Jimmy treasured precious time with his family, especially his grandson, Drake. He was of the Baptist faith.

DEMOREST, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO