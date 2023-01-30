Read full article on original website
Robert Eugene Cabe, age 38, of Monroe
Robert Eugene Cabe, age 38, of Monroe, Georgia died, Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Memorial services will be held 3:00 pm, Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Life Church, Baldwin, Georgia. Family and friends should meet at the church by 2:45 pm. Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Home,...
Carolyn Nancy Sears, age 77, of Cleveland
Carolyn Nancy Sears, age 77, of Cleveland, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Mrs. Sears was born on July 26, 1945, in Hall County, to the late John and Montine Edge Smallwood. She worked for Northeast Georgia Medical Center for 18 years. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by husbands, Ransey Cain and Leon Sears; and son, Sammy Cain.
Mrs. Marvene Grizzle, Age 80 Dahlonega
Mrs. Marvene Grizzle, age 80, of Dahlonega passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced soon by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home. To share a memory or a condolence with the family visit Mrs. Grizzle’s online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home,...
Nancy Lee Little, age 85, of Murrayville
Nancy Lee Little, age 85, of Murrayville, Ga. died Monday, January 30, 2023. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at W.R. Strickland and Sons Chapel, Clermont, Ga. Reverend Steve Baker will officiate the service. Interment will be in the Mount Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery, following the service. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the funeral home.
Patricia Ann Gailey, Age 67 Toccoa
Patricia Ann Gailey, age 67, of Toccoa, Georgia passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Mrs. Gailey was born October 29, 1955 in Hall County, Georgia to the late Marion and Maud Thompson Broome. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Carrie Gailey Fuerte; sister, Sarah Farmer.
Sarah Louise Ramey Lawson, Age 80 Gainesville
Sarah Louise Ramey Lawson, age 80, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Mrs. Lawson was born on May 15, 1942 in Pickens, South Carolina, to the late Marvin James Ramey Sr. and Ruth Waldrup Griffin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Clarence, Clyde, David, Robert, and Marvin, Jr.; sisters, Betty Canipe, and Evelyn Griffin.
Osborne Lee “Spud” Dotson, age 75, of Gillsville
Osborne Lee “Spud” Dotson, age 75, of Gillsville, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Born on November 23, 1947, in Spartanburg, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Claude Lee “Red” Dotson and Susie Bell Ramey Dotson. Spud was a mechanic and was a drive train specialist. His family described him as a hardworking man who loved music and enjoyed teaching his grandchildren to play. He was of the Christian faith.
Jimmy William Seabolt, Age 59 Demorest
Jimmy William Seabolt, age 59 of Demorest, Georgia passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at his residence. Born in Demorest, Georgia on November 10, 1963, he was the son of Johnny William and the late Barbara Sue Whitworth Seabolt. Jimmy was owner/operator of Seabolt Logging for over 30 years before retirement. In his spare time, he enjoyed deer and turkey hunting as well as buying and trading at the local farmer’s sale with his son, Jarrad. Most of all, Jimmy treasured precious time with his family, especially his grandson, Drake. He was of the Baptist faith.
Clarkesville man, a disabled vet. with memory loss, subject of Mattie's Call
A disabled veteran from Clarkesville is the subject of a Mattie's Call issued by local authorities on Wednesday night. James Brian Whittum, 74, was last seen driving his silver 2018 Toyota Highlander in the area of Toccoa Highway and Hills Crossing Road in Clarkesville around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle has a Georgia Purple Heart license plate, with the tag number WV912E.
Toccoa man killed in Franklin Co. wreck; four others hospitalized
A single-vehicle wreck in Franklin County left one person dead and four others injured on Wednesday afternoon. Toccoa resident Jimmy Tate, 73, was identified as the person killed in the accident, which occurred on GA 59 near One Mile Lane just before 3 p.m. "A white 2013 Chevrolet Express van...
Welcome to Georgia’s Dahlonega Plateau AVA
Affectionately called “Napa of the South,” the Dahlonega (pronounced ‘duh-lah-neeguh’) Plateau AVA offers wine lovers a dose of Southern comfort. Tucked away about an hour north of Atlanta, the Dahlonega Plateau is one of two American viticultural areas in the state of Georgia—the other being the Upper Hiwassee Highlands AVA shared with North Carolina.
NE Ga police blotter includes apparently accidental shootings in Winterville, Young Harris
Police in Gainesville investigate a Monday night shooting at a shopping mall.
White County Breaks Ground For New Tax Commissioner Building
(Cleveland)- The wet weather Thursday morning did not dampen the enthusiasm of officials as they gathered to break ground for a new White County Tax Commissioners office. The new facility will be located off North Main Street just past Ingles on property the county purchased last year for future county facilities.
Zoller Endorses Rebecca Yardley To Lead Georgia Republicans
(Cleveland)- Rebecca Yardley of Cleveland continues to build up support for her campaign to lead the Georgia Republican Party. Yardley has just received the endorsement of Martha Zoller. Zoller is best known for her media career which includes hosting the popular radio program, The Martha Zoller Show, on WDUN in...
Breaking: Walton County and Social Circle Fire battle house fire on Whitney Road
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 1, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue and Social Circle Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of Whitney Road. “The fire was dispatched at 2:19pm Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the house upon arrival. No one was at home at the time of the fire,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Fire investigators are on scene conducting an investigation into the fire cause.”
Suspect named after Hall County teen found dead in Jefferson
A Winder man has been identified as the suspect after a Hall County teenager was found dead in Jefferson in January. According to Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman, Willie Tremaine Nikholas Evans, 27, is charged with the death of Joshua Wick, 19. Evans was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault...
Gov Kemp: SK on pace for 3K workers
The company has invested more than two and a half billion dollars in Jackson County, cranking out batteries for electric cars and trucks.
Brock Bowers forgoes collective, passes on hundreds of thousands of dollars for Georgia teammates
MOBILE, Ala. — It’s a safe bet Brock Bowers will be at the center of the Georgia offense next season regardless of who the coordinator or quarterback turn out to be. Bowers is everything a coach could want with his intense work ethic, consistency, leadership and standing as an academic All-American.
Proposed electric vehicle plant sparks controversy among residents
A group of residents near the site of the proposed Rivian plant in Morgan and Walton counties is filing new lawsuits designed to stop the project. The AJC reports the suits accuse the state of illegally circumventing local zoning codes and land disturbance permits while local officials refuse to enforce their codes. An attorney representing the group says his clients had to file two lawsuits, one in Fulton County and one in Morgan County to individually sue the state and the county.
Fourth Quarter Run Dooms Nighthawks at Augusta
A fourth-quarter comeback for Augusta ended in a 72-61 road loss for the University of North Georgia women’s basketball team. Caroline Martin led the way offensively for the Nighthawks scoring 20 points, but North Georgia struggled from beyond the arc, making three of their 17 attempts. Niyah Lutz finished...
