Cody, WY

KULR8

Highway 212 closed in Red Lodge due to downed power line

RED LODGE, Mont. - A downed power line is causing a closure on Highway 212 in Red Lodge. The closure is near the Highway 308 junction by circle 17, according to a Facebook post by the Red Lodge Fire Rescue. At this time, traffic is being redirected. Drive slow, use...
RED LODGE, MT
mybighornbasin.com

Get Ready, Wyoming – Winter’s Coming Back with a Vengeance

The National Weather Service is calling for the worst weather that winter can throw at western Wyoming – two to four feet of snow, strong winds, and nighttime temperatures at low as 30 below zero. Despite a flurry of winter weather throughout Wyoming, Cody and other areas of Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Cody & Meeteetse Seek Funds from Wyoming Business Council for Community Projects

Both Park County communities are hoping to receive Business Ready Community grants from the Wyoming Business Council, which would be used to spearhead significant projects in both communities. On Thursday, Feb. 2, the Wyoming Business Council will present six Business Ready Community (B.R.C.) grant and loan requests to the State...
CODY, WY

