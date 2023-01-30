Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Downed tree blocks McKenzie River
MCKENZIE RIVER, Ore. -- A tree has fallen across the McKenzie River, making it unsafe to navigate for boats until it is removed, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO issued a warning of a downed tree across the McKenzie River about a quarter mile downstream from the Olallie boat launch ramp at about 11:30 a.m. on February 2. The LCSO says the tree is completely blocking the channel, and the river is not safely navigable near the downed tree. Anyone planning a trip down the McKenzie should try to plan around the blockage or reschedule to another time.
klcc.org
Eugene seeks feedback on Franklin Blvd plan
The city of Eugene is moving forward with plans to re-shape a busy stretch of roadway near the University of Oregon campus. Franklin Boulevard is as much as six lanes wide at some points, making it a challenge for pedestrians and bicyclists to navigate. The goal is to make Franklin...
Four dead from head-on crash near Corvallis on Monday
On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 7:26 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 226, near Fish Hatchery Dr., in Linn County. The preliminary investigation indicated a silver Hyundai Elantra, operated by Travis O. Longo (20) of Albany, was traveling westbound on Hwy 226, near MP 4. While negotiating a curve at a high rate of speed, the Hyundai crossed into the eastbound traffic lane and struck a white Kia Sorrento, operated by Jessica M. Petrine (29), head-on. The collision caused the Elantra to roll and come to a rest on its roof.
klcc.org
Jury says anti-masker is guilty of all charges from Crumb Together incident; new cookie biz opening in same location
An anti-mask activist from the Gresham area of Portland has been found guilty of all charges stemming from a violent confrontation inside a Eugene cookie shop in 2021. A 12-member jury handed down their verdict in Lane County Circuit Court Tuesday. It found Amy Verlee Hall guilty of assault (in the third degree), burglary (first degree), criminal trespass (second degree), disorderly conduct (second degree), and harassment.
kezi.com
Lebanon firefighters respond to mechanics shop fire
LEBANON, Ore. -- A sizable fire in a mechanics shop was put out Wednesday evening thanks to efforts from the Lebanon Fire District, who arrived just in time to relieve a resident trying to put out the fire themselves. According to the Lebanon Fire District, firefighters responded to a reported...
Four killed, 8-month-old injured in car crash near Albany
ALBANY, Ore. — Four people were killed and an 8-month-old was injured in a car crash Monday evening in Linn County, according to Oregon State Police (OSP). Troopers responded at about 7:30 p.m. to the crash on Highway 226 near the intersection with Fish Hatchery Drive, about 10 miles east of Albany, according to an OSP news release. The highway was closed for about six hours for an investigation, with local first responder agencies assisting OSP.
kezi.com
Downtown Urban Renewal Project takes aim at housing challenges and public safety.
EUGENE, Ore.— Plans are in the works to bring more resident housing to the downtown area as the Urban Renewal Project takes aim at housing challenges and public safety. In 2016, the city of Eugene’s Downtown Urban Renewal Plan was first brought to the City Council’s attention. The renewal plan resulted in a number of positive changes to downtown that included the renovation of the town’s square and the farmers market area.
kezi.com
Eugene City Council approves purchase of former EWEB headquarters
EUGENE, Ore. - The City of Eugene approved the proposed terms and details to purchase the site that used to belong to Eugene Water and Electric Board on Monday. The purchase will provide space for an accessible City Hall and some City services while retaining public ownership of a valuable public building space along the river for better access and service to the community.
kezi.com
Broken water main floods downtown Corvallis street
CORVALLIS, Ore. – A broken water main has flooded a stretch of a downtown Corvallis street, and city officials are warning residents to avoid the area. Corvallis officials said the break was reported on southwest Fourth Street at about 1:30 p.m. on January 31. Officials said city crews are on the scene working to figure out the exact location of the break and get started on repairs. Officials advise residents to avoid Fourth Street between Jefferson and Madison Avenues if at all possible.
kezi.com
Man’s life saved by bystanders, police after SUV overturns in canal, Albany police say
ALBANY, Ore. -- Quick action from bystanders and police helped save the life of a man who drove off the road and overturned into a canal Monday, the Albany Police Department said. According to the APD, officers responded to a reported rollover crash at Pacific Boulevard and Queen Avenue at...
kezi.com
Vandalism over the weekend in South Eugene neighborhood shocks residents
EUGENE, Ore. - Residents of a South Eugene neighborhood have more questions than answers after they an alleged run-in with vandals over the weekend. Reports of vandalism on cars came out of Baker Boulevard, and some neighbors said they even heard loud and laughing voices. Neighbors told KEZI 9 News...
kezi.com
Eugene city manager talks what's next for former EWEB headquarters
EUGENE, Ore. -- The "For Sale" sign on the former EWEB headquarters has finally been removed. In January 30's special meeting, the Eugene City Council voted 7-1 to approve the purchase of the former EWEB headquarters. For $12 million, the 4.4-acre property, which includes two buildings and surrounding parking lots, will be transformed into the new City Hall.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Millersburg ‘land swap’ brings development questions to fore
More than 50 people attended a land use hearing held Tuesday, Jan. 24, before the Linn County Board of Commissioners at the Linn County Expo Center in Albany. The issue involved a comprehensive plan map amendment sought by the city of Millersburg to remove 167.46 acres from its urban growth boundary and replace it with 162.89. Approval would affect five properties.
kqennewsradio.com
4 DUII INCIDENTS BETWEEN FRIDAY AND EARLY SUNDAY
Roseburg Police cited 4 people on DUII charges between Friday night and early Sunday, in separate incidents. Information from RPD said 1 took place Friday night, 2 happened Saturday night and 1 was early Sunday. 3 of the citations were related to traffic accidents that had taken place. No one was injured in those accidents. 2 of the driver’s were also cited for driving while suspended.
kezi.com
Grilled Cheese Experience returns to raise funds for local food bank
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Local restaurants are gearing up for the annual Grilled Cheese Experience, a fundraiser to hep support Food for Lane County. The ninth annual event kicks off Wednesday, February 1, and runs through the end of the month. 27 restaurants from all over Lane County are taking part, including ones in Eugene, Springfield, Pleasant Hill, Cottage Grove and Harrisburg. For every grilled cheese they sell, $2 goes to Food for Lane County. Organizers like Dawn-Marie Woodward with Food for Lane County say that $2 provides six meals for those who are struggling, so it’s a great way to get a great lunch, help support local restaurants, and help those who are in need.
kezi.com
Driver suffers only minor injuries in catastrophic rollover crash outside Albany
ALBANY, Ore. -- A driver who was involved in a catastrophic crash on Highway 20 Saturday evening suffered only minor injuries, according to Oregon State Police troopers. OSP said they responded to a crash on Highway 20 near the intersection with Highway 226 at about 6:14 p.m. on January 28. When they arrived, troopers said they found that a tow truck had situated itself on the shoulder of the road with its emergency lights on and its deck down in a “ramp” position while it worked to retrieve a vehicle from the ditch on the side of the road. According to OSP troopers, a white Ford pick-up truck hit the ramped deck and flipped, sailing through the air and landing on the driver’s side before skidding for several yards.
KVAL
Investigation underway after small structure fire in vacant Eugene building
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene-Springfield Fire Department is investigating after a fire was reported late Wednesday morning at a commercial structure located at 4540 Commerce Street in Eugene. "This was a small fire that created heavy smoke in a vacant building, no injuries," Eugene-Springfield Fire said in an email...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING TRAFFIC STOP
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a traffic stop Saturday night. An RPD report said just after 7:10 p.m. and officer initiated a traffic stop on a pickup with inoperable tail lights and no license plate, near the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Chestnut Avenue. When officers walked up to the vehicle, the 28-year old driver said he was suspended.
nbc16.com
Lane County Sheriff: 'Female suspect departed southbound on foot' after robbery
SAGINAW, Ore. — Around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday (Jan. 28, 2023), the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a robbery that occurred at a business in the 79000 block of Highway 99 in Saginaw. "The female suspect departed southbound on foot with an undisclosed amount of...
kcfmradio.com
Accident Shuts Down Bridge; Cold Snap Coming; ODFW to Open Crabbing; Fentanyl Awareness Campaign; Eczema Cream Warning
The Siuslaw river Bridge was closed for about an hour and a half last night as police, fire and EMS responded to an apparent head on collision at about 7:57 pm. Deputy Chief Matt House with Western Lane Fire and EMS said two of the injured had to be extricated from the vehicle. Both had serious injuries and after being transported to Peace Harbor hospital the two were moved on to PeaceHealth Riverbend for definitive Higher care according to House. He says the extrication went extremely well and the injured parties were in hospital care withing 30 minutes of the initial dispatch. After clearing the injured parties from the scene and investigation from Florence Police police took the uninjured driver of one of the vehicles into custody. They charged 53 year old Darren Dubey of Florence with Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants, 2 counts of Assault III, three counts of Reckless Endangering and Reckless Driving. ODOT and Florence Police remained on the scene until the wreck was cleared at about 10:05 pm.
