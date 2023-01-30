ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impassioned calls for police reform at Tyre Nichols’ funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyre Nichols ’ family and friends remembered him with songs of faith and heartfelt tributes Wednesday, blending a celebration of his life with outraged calls for police reform after the brutal beating he endured at the hands of Memphis police. Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells,...
Tyre Nichols’ family to address additional police discipline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — On the eve of Tyre Nichols ‘ funeral, his family plans to gather Tuesday with the Rev. Al Sharpton and attorney Ben Crump at the historic Mason Temple in Memphis, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his final speech the night before he was assassinated, to speak about the latest developments in the case.
‘We’re all Tyre’: Family prepares to lay Nichols to rest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyre Nichols ’ family and friends prepared to lay him to rest during a funeral Wednesday intended to celebrate his life three weeks after he died following a brutal beating by Memphis police that prompted nationwide protests and renewed calls for police reform. In...
Live updates | Funeral for Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Live Updates on the funeral for Tyre Nichols (all times local):. The Rev. Al Sharpton says other families who understand the pain of Tyre Nichols’ family are attending the Black man’s funeral in Memphis, Tennessee. Sharpton listed relatives of George Floyd, Botham Jean,...
