Jorge Masvidal reveals why he believes ‘Conor McGregor doesn’t want to fight’ him
Jorge Masvidal is set to return to action against Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. ‘Gamebred’ was last seen losing a unanimous decision to Colby Covington at UFC 272 in April 2021. Since then, the BMF title holder has endured a legal battle with former friend ‘Chaos’ and split from long-time representatives, First Round Management.
MMA Fighting
Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t want to hear excuses about no Khabib Nurmagomedov after he wins at UFC 284
It’s been a long, long time since Alexander Volkanovski has been a betting underdog. The reigning UFC featherweight champion has been one of the most dominant forces in MMA since joining the UFC in 2016, racking up a 12-0 record and four defenses of his 145-pound belt en route to becoming the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the sport. Naturally, he’s been the betting favorite for the majority of that run. But that will change on Feb. 12 when Volkanovski vaults up to 155 pounds to challenge UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for two-division glory in the main event of UFC 284.
Ben Askren believes Jorge Masvidal was pressured into accepting fight with Gilbert Burns at UFC 287: “He doesn’t think he’s gonna win either”
Ben Askren has explained why he doesn’t believe Jorge Masvidal will defeat Gilbert Burns when they meet at UFC 287. It’s no secret that Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal don’t like each other. After all, ‘Gamebred’ was the one who knocked Askren out cold when they met back in 2019.
Fedor Emelianenko reveals he has no regrets about never fighting in the UFC: “I fought many UFC champions and I was beating them all”
Days away from ending his career, Fedor Emelianenko has no regrets. ‘The Last Emperor’ is set to make the final walk this Saturday night at Bellator 290. In the main event, the Russian will look to avenge his defeat to Ryan Bader. ‘Darth’ knocked out Emelianenko in round one in the finals of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix in 2019.
Jorge Masvidal Claims Conor McGregor Turned Down Fight Against Him, Eyeing Leon Edwards
Jorge Masvidal apparently tried to make a fight with Conor McGregor happen – but the Irishman seemingly turned it down. Masvidal hasn’t competed inside the Octagon since his loss to Colby Covington last year, marking his third-straight defeat inside the Octagon. Now, “Gamebred” is preparing to return to fighting action against Gilbert Burns this April.
Eddie Hearn confirms talks underway with Francis Ngannou to make Anthony Joshua clash: “Is just probably one of the biggest fights that could be made”
Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn has confirmed that he’s in discussions with Francis Ngannou. ‘The Predator’ exited the UFC last month after fighting out his deal with the promotion. As a result, he was stripped of his heavyweight gold and looked for greener pastures. For their part, the UFC quickly booked Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the vacant title in March.
Laura Sanko becomes first woman to commentate on UFC event in modern era
Laura Sanko will become the first female commentator of UFC’s modern era when she features at this Saturday’s Fight Night event in Las Vegas.Sanko primarily works as an analyst and reporter for UFC on ESPN – the promotion’s chief broadcaster partner – and has commentated on the television show Dana White’s Contender Series.The American will make her official UFC commentary debut on Saturday, however, as she becomes the first female commentator in the company’s modern era – and just the second ever.“It is an honour to walk in the footprint of Kathy Long, 30 years after her appearance on...
Watch: Tyson Fury Catches Jake Paul Trashing His Father John Fury
Jake Paul almost took his trash-talking too far when Tyson Fury walked in on him bashing his dad. Jake Paul has weaseled his way into the boxing world over the past few years. He has done such a great job in promoting himself that he has made millions off of his “celebrity boxing” matches and can now find himself in the company of some of the best boxers in the world. Paul has used his trash-talking to get fights with some of the best in mixed martial arts and his skills inside the ring to gain the attention of fans around the world. Recently Paul found himself in a sticky situation when he ran his mouth in front of the wrong person.
‘You Got to Keep Insulting Conor McGregor’: DC Shares Advice for Charles Oliveira
Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier encouraged Charles Oliveira to make things personal with Conor McGregor. McGregor has been on the sidelines for over a year and a half since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in Jul. 2021 at UFC 264. After recovering from the injury, he got to make his Hollywood debut and has been inching closer to his comeback. Michael Chandler is leading the race along with Tony Ferguson to welcome McGregor back with a few other options thrown in the mix.
Gilbert Burns opens as heavy favorite to beat Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287
Gilbert Burns is a heavy favorite against Jorge Masvidal. Former welterweight title challengers Burns (20-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) and Masvidal (35-16 MMA, 12-9 UFC) will meet in the UFC 287 co-main event on April 8. At DraftKings, Burns opened as a whopping -435 favorite, meaning a $435 bet would be...
Sporting News
Fedor Emelianenko and the best MMA fighters to never compete in the UFC
Over the years, the UFC has brought in some of the top fighters on the planet to compete on its roster. From Eddie Alvarez, Ben Askren, Cris Cyborg, and Michael Chandler, several stars from other promotions have made their way over to the Dana White-led company. However, there are still...
Former UFC Fighter Yoshihiro Akiyama Appears on Squid Games-Inspired Reality Series
Yoshihiro Akiyama is returning to reality television. ‘Sexyama’ has appeared on several reality TV shows, including 2 Days & 1 Night and Now, Follow Me. The former UFC fighter is adding to his filmography resume by competing in a new Netflix show, Physical: 100. The South Korean competition is...
UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling Undergoing Stem Cell Treatment For Bicep Injury
Aljamain Sterling is set to undergo stem cell treatment for a bicep injury that has been bothering him. Sterling has been dealing with a torn left bicep that is keeping him out of the Octagon, and from a much discussed clash with former division king Henry Cejudo, who is returning from retirement.
Daniel Cormier: Derrick Lewis 'absolutely done at the top,' but he'll KO Serghei Spivac at UFC Fight Night 218
Daniel Cormier isn’t ready to write off Derrick Lewis if he’s not fighting the upper echelon of the UFC heavyweight division. Lewis (26-10 MMA, 17-8 UFC) meets Serghei Spivac (15-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 218 headliner at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.
Charles Oliveira And Dos Anjos Allege Conor McGregor ‘Chickened Out’ And ‘Handpicks’ Opponents
Charles Oliveira and Rafael dos Anjos vowed to move on and not to call out Conor McGregor again. The Brazilians both think “The Notorious” has been ducking them. Brazilian UFC stars Charles Oliveira and Rafael dos Anjos are no longer putting Conor McGregor on top of their priority list after concluding that the former UFC two-division champ has been cherry-picking his fights.
sportszion.com
“For me, I just want to see Darren do well” UFC champ Leon Edwards looking forward Darren Till’s future
For a UFC fighter, not all days go the same. One day he is at the top of the world with his pick physique and athleticism then the next he falls from grace after losing his form. At 30 years, Darren Till has seen it all and his fellow countryman Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards has come forward with words of hope for his peer.
Scott Coker Explains That Bellator MMA Has Dialogue Going With Francis Ngannou
Scott Coker says that Bellator MMA has an interest in making a deal with free agent Francis Ngannou. Recently the UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou decided to step down as champ and left the UFC to pursue opportunities elsewhere. He and the UFC had not been seeing eye to eye for some time and since they were unable to come to a deal that suited both parties, he decided to leave. This makes Ngannou one of the biggest free agents on the market today. Of course, many MMA and boxing organizations are interested and Bellator is no different.
Boxing Scene
Beterbiev on Facing Usyk: No Problem, He's a Good Fighter
WBC, IBF, WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev would have no problem with a potential fight against Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight titles. The contest would have to take place in the cruiserweight division - where Usyk became undisputed champion in 2018. Beterbiev was in...
sportszion.com
Tyson Fury names Francis Ngannou as alternative fighter if bout vs Oleksandr Usyk falls through
The negotiations for the possible heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are taking a little bit longer than they should be doing at this point. Recent statements made by Fury indicate that he would be interested in engaging in fight with Francis Ngannou if bout with Osyk does not take place.
Exclusive: Kenny Florian Has No Interest In Power Slap, Calls It ‘Sensationalistic Violence’
Fans won’t see Kenny Florian in the booth at Power Slap events anytime soon. Former UFC fighter and analyst Kenny Florian has been the voice of MMA fighting for years. He spent many years inside the cage and has fought some of the best of all time. Following the end of his competitive career, Florian turned to the mic and provided color commentary for the UFC, nowadays he is a host for the series Battle Bots and has signed on to provide his commentary services for PFL.
MiddleEasy
