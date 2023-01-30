Jersey Mike’s will make its debut as an NHL sponsor during All-Star festivities at FLA Live Arena in South Florida this weekend after signing a multiyear agreement with the league. The pact marks the sandwich chain’s first time sponsoring a pro sports league, adding to a portfolio that includes numerous team-level deals across pro and college sports. Jersey Mike’s will be designated the official sub sandwich of the NHL, filling a previously open sponsorship category for the league. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Jersey Mike’s tapped Van Wagner to help broker the deal with the league. NHL Senior Dir of Business Development Max Paulsen and Group VP/Business Development Brian Cull worked on the deal for the league. Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems CMO Rich Hope and VP/Marketing Jeff Hemschoot were involved on the brand side.

19 HOURS AGO