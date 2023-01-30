Read full article on original website
The Buffalo Sabres will play their first game at KeyBank Center in almost two weeks, tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes are the best team in the Eastern Conference, not named the Boston Bruins. It will be a tough test for a Sabres team who is just one point behind the final wild card spot and four points back of the first wild card spot, with four games in hand on the team who holds that position (the Washington Capitals).
beckersspine.com
Dr. Chad Prusmack performs back surgery on National Hockey League Player
Chad Prusmack, MD, performed back surgery on Mark Stone, a winger for the Vegas Golden Knights in the National Hockey League, on Jan. 31 in Denver, according to a report from vegashockeynow.com. Mr. Stone initially suffered the injury Jan. 12. He attempted to heal the injury without surgery but suffered...
markerzone.com
11-YEAR NHL VETERAN RELEASED FROM PTO IN THE AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
According to the American Hockey League's transaction page, the Chicago Wolves have released defenceman Jason Garrison from his professional try-out contract (PTO). Garrison, 38, signed the PTO with the Chicago Wolves back in October, joining them for their training camp, but only appeared in three games for the team. In those three games, Garrison had one assist, no penalty minutes and had an even-rating.
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Guardians lost an icon of their team, and an icon of the sport today. If you had ever been to a Cleveland Guardians baseball game at any point for close to the last 50 years, you would have heard the banging of the drums. For the majority of the time, the banging of the drums was done by Cleveland fan John Adams.
The Boston Red Sox have not produced at first base in years. A former New York Yankee could aid Triston Casas in boosting production next season.
Longtime MLB Announcer Reveals He's Battling Cancer
One of the most beloved announcers in all of baseball is has reportedly been battling for his life over the past year. Per the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Howie Rose, the longtime radio voice of the Mets, has been fighting off bladder cancer since noticing blood in his urine during spring ...
markerzone.com
RED WINGS PLACE 2022 OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Detroit Red Wings have placed goaltender Juho Olkinuora on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract. Olkinuora, 32, signed with the Detroit Red Wings in June 2022 after a strong season on the international scene. In February, he appeared in one game at Beijing 2022, helping Finland win their first-ever gold medal in ice hockey at the Winter Olympics. Then, in May, he starred for his country again at the World Championship, finishing the tournament eight wins in eight games, earning MVP honours.
markerzone.com
ISLANDERS GM LOU LAMORIELLO ACCUSED OF TAMPERING OVER BO HORVAT TRADE
Lou Lamoriello - GM of the New York Islanders - is known for his readiness to make big splashes midseason. In his 20+ year tenure with the Devils, he fired head coaches weeks before the playoffs, made surprise trades, and even stood behind the bench himself when things weren't going well.
iheart.com
Former Florida Panthers Coach Arrested For DUI
Former Florida Panthers Head Coach Andrew Brunette is facing time in the penalty box. Brunette was arrested this morning in Deerfield Beach on DUI charges. He's also charged with failing to follow a traffic stop/yield sign. The 49-year-old served as interim Head Coach last season after Joel Quenneville left the...
Sports Business Journal
Jersey Mike’s signs first league-level deal with NHL
Jersey Mike’s will make its debut as an NHL sponsor during All-Star festivities at FLA Live Arena in South Florida this weekend after signing a multiyear agreement with the league. The pact marks the sandwich chain’s first time sponsoring a pro sports league, adding to a portfolio that includes numerous team-level deals across pro and college sports. Jersey Mike’s will be designated the official sub sandwich of the NHL, filling a previously open sponsorship category for the league. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Jersey Mike’s tapped Van Wagner to help broker the deal with the league. NHL Senior Dir of Business Development Max Paulsen and Group VP/Business Development Brian Cull worked on the deal for the league. Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems CMO Rich Hope and VP/Marketing Jeff Hemschoot were involved on the brand side.
This month, pitchers and catchers will report for the Los Angeles Dodgers on February 16th and kick off the 2023 season for the team that is coming off an incredible season where they won 111 games. Despite their incredible record in 2022, the team failed to advance far into the MLB playoffs as they lost to the San Diego Padres in the NLDS.
Adam Proteau gives his thoughts on what has made NHL commissioner Gary Bettman last 30 years in the job whether fans like him or not.
Yardbarker
Red Sox will not be affected by MLB’s new uniform rules in 2023
The Red Sox will not be affected by the new uniform guidelines that are coming to Major League Baseball in 2023, a source confirmed to BloggingtheRedSox.com on Monday. As was first revealed by Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III earlier this month, MLB and Nike, the league’s uniform manufacturer, are limiting teams to four different uniforms plus one “City Connect” jersey — if they have them — beginning this season.
WREG
The league went bankrupt in 2019 and there have been no games since. After going bankrupt in 2019, the Arena Football League announced Wednesday that it is returning in 2024 under new ownership. The F1 Sports & Entertainment investment group, the same association that purchased the rights to the AFL in 2022, will be taking over the league, and Lee A. Hutton III will be its new commissioner.
northernnewsnow.com
Arena League football to start in 2024, Duluth finalist for team
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - NFL Hall of Famer and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown announced Thursday the formation of “The Arena League”. The Arena League (TAL) will be a new arena football league starting in 2024. Duluth is one of the finalists for one of the...
markerzone.com
TIMO MEIER SEEN VACATIONING IN THE SAME CITY AS PLAYERS OF ODDS-ON TRADE DESTINATION
During the NHL's All-Star break, players who fail to make the rosters typically spend the week off on vacation. The NHL's All-Star weekend has reached a point where it's almost better for players who don't make it, purely for the time off of work. Through some light internet detective work,...
Stacker took a dive into greatness by curating a list of 26 ageless athletes who competed well into their 40s, drawing on sites including Stathead and Olympedia.
