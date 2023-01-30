ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack

A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
BBC

Jellica Burke 'was killed during game of hide-and-seek', court told

Warning: This article contains graphic details which some readers may find upsetting. A schoolgirl has told a murder trial that a toddler was killed during a game of hide-and-seek in a house in Dundee. Andrew Innes, 52, admits killing Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter Jellica but denies murder, claiming...
BBC

Dog walker Natasha Johnston died from neck bites in Caterham attack

A woman died from "multiple penetrating dog bites to the neck", an inquest has heard. Dog walker Natasha Johnston, 28, from Croydon, was set upon while walking a group of dogs at a popular spot in Caterham, Surrey, on 12 January. A post-mortem examination showed she died from shock and...
BBC

Mentally ill woman who decapitated brother hospitalised indefinitely

A woman who decapitated her brother while suffering a severe mental illness has been hospitalised indefinitely. Heaven Belal, 41, attacked her brother Omar Bilal with a knife on 27 July 2021 after she moved to London from Plymouth to be near her older sibling. The Old Bailey heard there was...
BBC

Somerset police inquiry after man kissed girl, 11, in street

Police are hunting a man who kissed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from school. The man, believed to be in his 20s, approached the girl on Glastonbury Road in Wells on Monday. He asked the girl to take a photograph of him and then kissed her when she...
BBC

Four more arrested in Bristol murder investigation

Four more men have been arrested as part of an ongoing murder investigation following the death of a man stabbed in a city park. Emergency services were called to Fairfax Street, Bristol, after a 36-year-old man was found injured at around 16:30 GMT on 31 January. A 20-year-old man was...
BBC

Body found in hunt for teenager missing from Somerset

A body has been found in the hunt for a Somerset teenager missing for over four months. Freddy, 17, went missing from his family home in Stolford on 20 September. A member of the public found human remains on Steart Marshes near Bridgwater on Monday. Avon and Somerset Police said...
BBC

Lurgan: Shane Whitla shot dead in drug feud, court told

A man who was shot dead in Lurgan is believed to have been the victim of a feud involving drugs debts, a court has heard. The claim was made during a bail application by Joshua Cotter, one of three men charged with the murder of Shane Whitla. The 39-year-old was...
BBC

Emily Lewis death: Safety checks made before crash, court hears

The owner of a speedboat involved in a crash that killed a 15-year-old girl has told a court how precautions were always taken to protect passengers. Emily Lewis died after a rigid inflatable boat (RIB) run by thrill ride company Seadogz hit a buoy in Southampton Water on 22 August 2020.
BBC

Man dies and second is injured in two car crash

A man in his 40s has died after he was involved in a two car collision. Norfolk Police said the crash between a VW Golf and a Ford Fusion took place on the A134 in Mundford, Norfolk at about 14:00 GMT on Wednesday. The driver of the Golf died at...
BBC

Eynsham barn fire: Teenage boy, 16, sentenced over £1m barn fire

A teenager has been sentenced for starting a barn fire which police said caused £1m worth of damage. The blaze engulfed a barn and more than 600 tonnes of hay at Acre Hill in Freeland Road, Eynsham, Oxfordshire, on 24 October 2021. The 16-year-old boy pleaded guilty to arson...
BBC

Newcastle rape: Police bid to trace 'Good Samaritan'

Police are appealing for a "Good Samaritan" to come forward as they investigate the rape of a woman. She was attacked in the Oxford Street and New Bridge Street area of Newcastle at about 02:30 GMT last Friday. The victim said she was assisted by a man after the attack,...
BBC

Five Canadian Mounties charged over indigenous man's death

Five members of Canada's federal police force are facing charges in connection with the fatal arrest of an indigenous man nearly six years ago. Dale Culver died in police custody on 18 July 2017 at the age of 35. The five officers are members of the Prince George Royal Canadian...

