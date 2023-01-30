Read full article on original website
Related
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
8-year-old Girl Married a 40-year-old Man and Dies on Wedding Night
As the saying goes, "it takes a village to raise a child." However, the primary role in a child's upbringing falls on the parents. They are responsible for providing love, affection, basic necessities, and guidance as the child grows and develops. In a world where many families face poverty, disease, and other challenges, the task of parenting can be difficult, and not all parents are able to provide the care and support their children need.
Two men say one of the Memphis police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two residents of this still-stunned city told NBC News that one of the police officers charged with murdering 29-year-old Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them three years ago and threatened to shoot them both in the face. Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, described...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
13-Year-Old Karon Blake Cried "I Am A Kid" As He Was Fatally Shot. The Man Who Killed Him Is Facing A Murder Charge.
Jason Lewis, a DC Parks and Recreation employee, is facing one count of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 7 killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake.
Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body
Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.
Ohio man dies after being shot by police as he was cleaning out late grandmother's apartment
An investigation is underway after a 28-year-old Ohio man died Tuesday, a day after he was shot by police who believed he was a burglary suspect, as, his family says, he was cleaning out his late grandmother's home. Joe Frasure was shot at early Monday in Wyoming, a city of...
BBC
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
BBC
Jellica Burke 'was killed during game of hide-and-seek', court told
Warning: This article contains graphic details which some readers may find upsetting. A schoolgirl has told a murder trial that a toddler was killed during a game of hide-and-seek in a house in Dundee. Andrew Innes, 52, admits killing Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter Jellica but denies murder, claiming...
BBC
Dog walker Natasha Johnston died from neck bites in Caterham attack
A woman died from "multiple penetrating dog bites to the neck", an inquest has heard. Dog walker Natasha Johnston, 28, from Croydon, was set upon while walking a group of dogs at a popular spot in Caterham, Surrey, on 12 January. A post-mortem examination showed she died from shock and...
BBC
Mentally ill woman who decapitated brother hospitalised indefinitely
A woman who decapitated her brother while suffering a severe mental illness has been hospitalised indefinitely. Heaven Belal, 41, attacked her brother Omar Bilal with a knife on 27 July 2021 after she moved to London from Plymouth to be near her older sibling. The Old Bailey heard there was...
BBC
Somerset police inquiry after man kissed girl, 11, in street
Police are hunting a man who kissed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from school. The man, believed to be in his 20s, approached the girl on Glastonbury Road in Wells on Monday. He asked the girl to take a photograph of him and then kissed her when she...
BBC
Four more arrested in Bristol murder investigation
Four more men have been arrested as part of an ongoing murder investigation following the death of a man stabbed in a city park. Emergency services were called to Fairfax Street, Bristol, after a 36-year-old man was found injured at around 16:30 GMT on 31 January. A 20-year-old man was...
BBC
Body found in hunt for teenager missing from Somerset
A body has been found in the hunt for a Somerset teenager missing for over four months. Freddy, 17, went missing from his family home in Stolford on 20 September. A member of the public found human remains on Steart Marshes near Bridgwater on Monday. Avon and Somerset Police said...
BBC
Lurgan: Shane Whitla shot dead in drug feud, court told
A man who was shot dead in Lurgan is believed to have been the victim of a feud involving drugs debts, a court has heard. The claim was made during a bail application by Joshua Cotter, one of three men charged with the murder of Shane Whitla. The 39-year-old was...
BBC
Emily Lewis death: Safety checks made before crash, court hears
The owner of a speedboat involved in a crash that killed a 15-year-old girl has told a court how precautions were always taken to protect passengers. Emily Lewis died after a rigid inflatable boat (RIB) run by thrill ride company Seadogz hit a buoy in Southampton Water on 22 August 2020.
BBC
Man dies and second is injured in two car crash
A man in his 40s has died after he was involved in a two car collision. Norfolk Police said the crash between a VW Golf and a Ford Fusion took place on the A134 in Mundford, Norfolk at about 14:00 GMT on Wednesday. The driver of the Golf died at...
BBC
Eynsham barn fire: Teenage boy, 16, sentenced over £1m barn fire
A teenager has been sentenced for starting a barn fire which police said caused £1m worth of damage. The blaze engulfed a barn and more than 600 tonnes of hay at Acre Hill in Freeland Road, Eynsham, Oxfordshire, on 24 October 2021. The 16-year-old boy pleaded guilty to arson...
BBC
Newcastle rape: Police bid to trace 'Good Samaritan'
Police are appealing for a "Good Samaritan" to come forward as they investigate the rape of a woman. She was attacked in the Oxford Street and New Bridge Street area of Newcastle at about 02:30 GMT last Friday. The victim said she was assisted by a man after the attack,...
BBC
Five Canadian Mounties charged over indigenous man's death
Five members of Canada's federal police force are facing charges in connection with the fatal arrest of an indigenous man nearly six years ago. Dale Culver died in police custody on 18 July 2017 at the age of 35. The five officers are members of the Prince George Royal Canadian...
