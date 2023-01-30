ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Louisville WR Braden Smith Enters Transfer Portal

By Matthew McGavic
 3 days ago

The veteran wideout applied for and received a medical hardship waiver to return to the Cardinals in 2023 earlier this offseason.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Wide receiver Braden Smith was able to secure one last year of collegiate eligibility, but just like Monty Montgomery, he won't be spending it with the Louisville football program.

According to a report by On3 's Matt Zenitz , the senior for the Cardinals has entered his name into the transfer portal.

Smith's entry into the portal comes just under a month after Louisville Report confirmed that he and Montgomery had gotten their medical hardship waivers approved, and would be returning for the 2023 season. Montgomery entered the portal first, doing so exactly two weeks ago before transferring to Ole Miss.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound wideout found himself buried beneath Tyler Hudson and Ahmari Huggins-Bruce in terms of production, he was still a regular contributor amongst Louisville's wide receiver corps this past season. He finished with 21 receptions for 215 yards - both of which was fourth on the team - and one receiving touchdown. A staple for the Cardinals in terms of trick plays, he also completed six of his nine pass attempts for 146 yards and a touchdown against then-No. 10 Wake Forest.

The Flowood, Miss. native came to Louisville in 2020 as a JUCO transfer from Northwest Mississippi Community College. In his first season with the Cardinals, he caught 27 passes for 370 yards, including a breakout 110-yard performance vs. Western Kentucky.

Smith entered the 2021 season as a starter, but only played in four games after suffering a season-ending knee injury before halftime of Louisville's game at Florida State. He finished the year with 11 receptions for 68 yards and one touchdown, and finishes his Cardinals career with 59 receptions for 653 yards and two touchdowns in 29 games.

His entry into the transfer portal isn't completely unexpected. Louisville has been extremely active when it comes to recruiting new wide receivers, landing transfers Jamari Thrash, Kevin Coleman, Jadon Thompson and Jimmy Calloway; as well as high school prospects Jahlil McClain, William Fowles and Cataurus Hicks.

In fact, Smith is now the fifth receiver to depart the Cardinals this offseason. Tyler Hudson declared for the NFL Draft, Jaelin Carter and Josh Johnson graduated and Dee Wiggins transferred to Cincinnati. The only returning scholarship wideouts are Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, Chris Bell and Chance Morrow.

Smith is the 14th Cardinal to enter the portal following the end of the regular season. Fortunately, Louisville has done a good job at countering their portal losses, landing 12 commitments via the portal up to this point.

Louisville finished the 2022 season with an overall mark of 8-5 (4-4 in ACC), including a 24-7 win in the Fenway Bowl over Cincinnati. The Cardinals hired Jeff Brohm to be their next head coach after Scott Satterfield, ironically, left for the Bearcats in early December.

