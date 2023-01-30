Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store opens new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersJefferson, GA
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverTravel with Dr ShakiraAthens, GA
dawgnation.com
Georgia football three-peat talk ‘definitely legit,’ departing team captain Chris Smith reveals why
MOBILE, Ala. — Georgia football departing team captain Chris Smith knows a secret, just like he did a year ago. “A lot of people didn’t know the amount of talent we had then, and the amount of talent we still have there,” Smith said, asked at Senior Bowl Media Day about how Georgia made a championship run after losing a record-15 NFL Draft picks last year.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football winners and losers from quiet 2023 National Signing Day
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers from quiet 2023 National Signing Day. Winner: Fran Brown. Anytime you land...
dawgnation.com
Georgia inside linebacker Jalon Walker named to SEC leadership council
Freshman linebacker Jalon Walker has quickly made a name for himself at Georgia. He played a big role as a pass rusher for the Bulldogs this past season while rotating between inside and outside linebacker. On Thursday, it was announced that Walker will be the Georgia football representative on the...
dawgnation.com
Georgia basketball’s 94-73 loss at No. 25 Auburn shows vast workload still ahead
ATHENS – A forgettable loss to one of the SEC’s premier programs showed Georgia basketball has plenty more ground to cover before joining the upper tiers of the conference. The Bulldogs (14-8, 4-5 SEC) were dominated all over the court by a No. 25-ranked Auburn team that was...
dawgnation.com
What social media is saying about Georgia football post-National Signing Day
While there wasn’t a lot of fireworks on National Signing Day, Georgia fans still had plenty to talk about it. The Bulldogs did not pick up any players in the 2023 cycle, Georgia landed a major commitment in the 2024 class in the form of Ellis Robinson. He is...
dawgnation.com
South Carolina announces former Georgia Bulldog DeAngelo Gibbs as a member of 2023 signing class
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer picked up one of his first massive recruiting wins on Wednesday as he landed 5-star prospect Nycokles Harbor. Beamer’s team also announced it signed one of Kirby Smart’s first big recruiting wins, as South Carolina announced former safety DeAngelo Gibbs as a transfer.
dawgnation.com
Brock Bowers forgoes collective, passes on hundreds of thousands of dollars for Georgia teammates
MOBILE, Ala. — It’s a safe bet Brock Bowers will be at the center of the Georgia offense next season regardless of who the coordinator or quarterback turn out to be. Bowers is everything a coach could want with his intense work ethic, consistency, leadership and standing as an academic All-American.
dawgnation.com
Source: Georgia QB battle will run into fall drills, optimism growing Todd Monken stays
MOBILE, Ala. — Todd Monken’s immediate future might not be settled quite yet, but there have been no hints the Georgia offensive coordinator plans to move on. Monken attended a booster-related event on Tuesday night, along with Coach Kirby Smart and the rest of the UGA staff, and was said to be in good spirits.
dawgnation.com
Georgia tight end target Walker Lyons commits to USC
One of Georgia’s top targets entering National Signing Day has made a decision. But instead of joining Georgia’s tight end room, Walker Lyons will instead be heading to USC. Lyons is the No. 5 tight end recruit in the country. He announced his decision on Twitter.
atlantanewsfirst.com
WATCH: ANF+ Sports Tonight covers National Signing Day 2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - College football signing day is February 1. Athletes will have the chance to sign their letters of intent through Apr. 1 for D1 football and Aug. 1 for D2 football. For a look at the top commitments set to take place Wednesday click here.
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Georgia’s Warren McClendon recalls night of tragic crash, returns to football field
MOBILE, Ala. — Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon met with media after an emotional first day of Senior Bowl practice, still searching to put the tragic events of two weeks ago behind him. “I’m holding up good, it was rough for me for a couple days, but I’ve been...
dawgnation.com
Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh exits Senior Bowl Practice One early
MOBILE, Ala. — Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh walked off the Hancock-Whitney Stadium turf on his own power after a few scary moments on Tuesday. McIntosh had gotten off to a hot start working his way up the draft boards before going down on the turf with 30 minutes left in the opening practice.
dawgnation.com
Jamal Meriweather: 2023 OT commit reflects on official visit and ‘dream’ Georgia football future
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with Georgia’s 3-star OT commitment Jamal Meriweather. He ranks as the nation’s No. 32 OT and the No. 476 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Grayson football signing class grows to 14
Grayson’s football program has built another successful group of college recruits for the Class of 2023. The Rams’ senior class is up to 14 college signees after Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
College Football Star Dies at 20
Just six days ago the University of Georgia Bulldogs were celebrating a second straight National Championship and were feeling on top of the world. That celebration has come to a hault Sunday morning with word that tragedy has struck the Bulldogs family.
WJCL
Georgia groundhog General Beauregard Lee makes his weather prediction
JACKSON, Ga. — Above video: Georgia groundhog makes his prediction. Georgia's famous groundhog General Beauregard Lee has made his weather prediction. Officials at the Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson announced the groundhog did not see his shadow Thursday morning - meaning we're headed towards an early spring. General...
winemag.com
Welcome to Georgia’s Dahlonega Plateau AVA
Affectionately called “Napa of the South,” the Dahlonega (pronounced ‘duh-lah-neeguh’) Plateau AVA offers wine lovers a dose of Southern comfort. Tucked away about an hour north of Atlanta, the Dahlonega Plateau is one of two American viticultural areas in the state of Georgia—the other being the Upper Hiwassee Highlands AVA shared with North Carolina.
Georgia restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
A Georgia restaurant made the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2023.
Misunderstood coyotes did not evolve to eat your pets, expert says
Coyote sights and sounds — yipping and howling at night, the occasional attack on a beloved pet — is spreading fear in s...
