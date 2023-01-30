ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia football three-peat talk ‘definitely legit,’ departing team captain Chris Smith reveals why

MOBILE, Ala. — Georgia football departing team captain Chris Smith knows a secret, just like he did a year ago. “A lot of people didn’t know the amount of talent we had then, and the amount of talent we still have there,” Smith said, asked at Senior Bowl Media Day about how Georgia made a championship run after losing a record-15 NFL Draft picks last year.
Georgia football winners and losers from quiet 2023 National Signing Day

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers from quiet 2023 National Signing Day. Winner: Fran Brown. Anytime you land...
Georgia inside linebacker Jalon Walker named to SEC leadership council

Freshman linebacker Jalon Walker has quickly made a name for himself at Georgia. He played a big role as a pass rusher for the Bulldogs this past season while rotating between inside and outside linebacker. On Thursday, it was announced that Walker will be the Georgia football representative on the...
Georgia tight end target Walker Lyons commits to USC

One of Georgia’s top targets entering National Signing Day has made a decision. But instead of joining Georgia’s tight end room, Walker Lyons will instead be heading to USC. Lyons is the No. 5 tight end recruit in the country. He announced his decision on Twitter.
WATCH: ANF+ Sports Tonight covers National Signing Day 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - College football signing day is February 1. Athletes will have the chance to sign their letters of intent through Apr. 1 for D1 football and Aug. 1 for D2 football. For a look at the top commitments set to take place Wednesday click here.
Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh exits Senior Bowl Practice One early

MOBILE, Ala. — Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh walked off the Hancock-Whitney Stadium turf on his own power after a few scary moments on Tuesday. McIntosh had gotten off to a hot start working his way up the draft boards before going down on the turf with 30 minutes left in the opening practice.
Grayson football signing class grows to 14

Grayson’s football program has built another successful group of college recruits for the Class of 2023. The Rams’ senior class is up to 14 college signees after Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
College Football Star Dies at 20

Just six days ago the University of Georgia Bulldogs were celebrating a second straight National Championship and were feeling on top of the world. That celebration has come to a hault Sunday morning with word that tragedy has struck the Bulldogs family.
Georgia groundhog General Beauregard Lee makes his weather prediction

JACKSON, Ga. — Above video: Georgia groundhog makes his prediction. Georgia's famous groundhog General Beauregard Lee has made his weather prediction. Officials at the Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson announced the groundhog did not see his shadow Thursday morning - meaning we're headed towards an early spring. General...
Welcome to Georgia’s Dahlonega Plateau AVA

Affectionately called “Napa of the South,” the Dahlonega (pronounced ‘duh-lah-neeguh’) Plateau AVA offers wine lovers a dose of Southern comfort. Tucked away about an hour north of Atlanta, the Dahlonega Plateau is one of two American viticultural areas in the state of Georgia—the other being the Upper Hiwassee Highlands AVA shared with North Carolina.
