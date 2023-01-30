Read full article on original website
Sublette County Arrest Report for January 23 – January 30, 2023
PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from January 23 – January 30, 2023. Alain Garcia-Garcia, of San Bernardino, CA, was arrested on January 23 for alleged speeding and no drivers license. Trevor Dunham, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on January 27...
Rolling closures in effect between Cheyenne and Evanston on Interstate 80 early Monday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Most of Interstate 80 in Wyoming is still under travel restrictions after a deadly multi-vehicle pileup on Saturday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, rolling closures are in effect from Cheyenne through Evanston as of 6 a.m. Webcam images show miles of snow-packed roads. Closures...
G&F urges respect for wintering wildlife
After two relatively mild winters, western Wyoming is now experiencing more traditional winter conditions with above-average snow in many places and continued cold temperatures that began in early December. Wyoming Game and Fish biologists and wardens are closely monitoring how big game herds are faring and are reminding everyone to be mindful of these animals as they endure this hardest part of the year.
2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
