Related
Buffalo Sabres Linked to Huge Goaltender Trade
The Buffalo Sabres will play their first game at KeyBank Center in almost two weeks, tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes are the best team in the Eastern Conference, not named the Boston Bruins. It will be a tough test for a Sabres team who is just one point behind the final wild card spot and four points back of the first wild card spot, with four games in hand on the team who holds that position (the Washington Capitals).
Thompson misses Sabres return to practice with 'nagging issues'
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres were missing the leading scorer when they returned to the ice in Buffalo after a four-game road trip. Head coach Don Granato said Tage Thompson is day-to-day with a few "nagging issues" on Monday morning but should be able to return to practice again on Tuesday.
FOX Sports
Hurricanes take on the Sabres on 6-game win streak
Carolina Hurricanes (33-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (26-19-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -158, Sabres +136; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Buffalo Sabres trying to extend a six-game win streak. Buffalo has gone 11-12-2 at home...
NHL
Sabres wear 'Choose Love' warmup jerseys on Wednesday
Buffalo celebrates start of Black History Month with special sweaters. The Buffalo Sabres are spreading the love. The Sabres wore "Choose Love" warmup jerseys before their game against the Carolina Hurricanes at KeyBank Arena on Wednesday. Buffalo sported the special warmups in honor of their first-ever Choose Love Night which...
NHL
Kuznetsov Lifts Caps to OT Win, 4-3
It wasn't always pretty, but at night's end, it was two points for the Capitals. Evgeny Kuznetsov scored on the first possession of overtime, giving the Caps a 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets on Tuesday night in Columbus. Washington never trailed in the game, but the plucky Jackets kept...
NHL
Alexandrov, Neighbours assigned to Springfield
St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forwards Nikita Alexandrov and Jake Neighbours to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Alexandrov, 22, has dressed in 18 games with the Blues this season, collecting five points (three goals, two assists)...
NHL
By The Numbers: Thompson and Stephenson's Play Earns Them All-Star Nod
The Vegas Golden Knights (29-18-4) will have three representatives on the Pacific Division roster for the 2023 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend, which will be held at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4. Logan Thompson was the first of the Golden Knights...
NHL
B's Enter Break on High Note After Defeating Leafs
TORONTO - Pavel Zacha scored twice and the B's snapped their three-game losing streak in a big way with a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night. "It was about us getting back to our standard and our team identity," said coach Jim Montgomery. "That's a really good hockey team that we were able to beat on the road."
NHL
Marner shows off custom All-Star Game skates at Maple Leafs practice
Toronto forward, headed to Florida as Atlantic Division all star, has new boots. Mitchell Marner is going to be skating on sunshine. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward has some custom skates with a distinct Florida feel for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Marner,...
NHL
7 Facts: Bo Horvat
The New York Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks on Monday evening. Horvat is 27 years old and has 54 points (31G, 23A) in 49 games this season. Fans can follow Horvat on Twitter and Instagram @BoHorvat and can learn about him in the latest edition of 7 Facts.
NHL
Dahlin to replace Thompson on NHL All-Star roster
Rasmus Dahlin has been selected to the NHL All-Star Game, the league announced Thursday. Dahlin will represent the Buffalo Sabres in place of Tage Thompson, who did not play the third period against Carolina on Wednesday due to an upper-body injury. Dahlin will be playing in his second career All-Star Game, having made the event for the first time last season.
NHL
'It Makes Us a Better Team:' Inside the Rise of Cody Glass
On Oct. 27, Bridgestone Arena was buzzing. The Nashville Predators had just snapped a five-game losing streak with a 6-2 statement win over the St. Louis Blues, which also happened to be their first win on home ice in 2022-23. But as Preds Head Coach John Hynes walked into his...
NHL
Jets score 4 in 3rd, rally past Blues to end 3-game skid
WINNIPEG -- Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele each scored twice in the third period for the Winnipeg Jets, who rallied for a 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at Canada Life Centre on Monday. "Josh played fantastic tonight," Scheifele said. "He always does, and he got rewarded. A few...
NHL
Mailbag #52: At The Break
RALEIGH, NC. - Welcome to the NHL's All-Star break, y'all. Or rather, perhaps I should say All-Star weekend. What break?. Before we see Andrei Svechnikov take part in tomorrow's Skills Competition and Rod Brind'Amour attempt to lead the Metropolitan Division to back-to-back championships in the tournament on Saturday, let's answer some questions about the Carolina Hurricanes' first "half".
NHL
Hey Heika: Has the Stars' window for a cup already opened?
Dallas is working hard to develop their players, navigate the cap, and earn points in the process. Howdy folks. The bye week seems like a good time for a Hey Heika, so let's dig in and see what's on your mind. Mike Heika: I've never been able to grow facial...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Hurricanes
Dylan Cozens, Mattias Samuelsson, and Tage Thompson are ready to go for tonight's matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes, Sabres coach Don Granato announced. Thompson was absent from Monday's practice after taking a maintenance day to rest an upper-body injury. Cozens will return to the lineup after missing Saturday's game in...
NHL
Prospect Report: Del Bel Belluz has the tools to make an impact
Luca Del Bel Belluz has the name. The Blue Jackets took the Canadian center with the No. 44 overall pick of the 2022 draft, and they haven't been disappointed with what many considered one of the top available centers in the draft. Del Bel Belluz possesses a solid two-way game...
NHL
Preview: February 1 at Buffalo
BUFFALO, NY. - The Carolina Hurricanes will go for a seventh consecutive win tonight, as they close out their pre-All-Star break schedule against the Buffalo Sabres. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 33-9-8 (74 Points, 1st, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 5-4 Win (OT) over the Los...
NHL
Inside Scoop: Player Necklaces
Some of the Penguins wear jewelry that has special significance to them during games, with the chains often peeking out from their equipment. A few of them shared why those necklaces are meaningful to them. For years, he would close his eyes and kiss his cross necklace at the conclusion...
NHL
The Must List: Arber Xhekaj
We recently caught up with Arber Xhekaj to learn more about his musical tastes, his hobbies, and other musts on his list. Chef's in Buffalo. My junior coach Jay McKee played in Buffalo, so that was his favorite spot. They're famous for their meat sauce, and their chicken parm is my favorite thing on the menu. They give you really good portions. He took our junior team there one time, and I stop by every time I'm in Buffalo ever since. I took the boys there too, and they seemed to really like it. It's a good spot.
