Related
Heidi L. Edgar
MEREDITH — Heidi Louise Edgar (Swartzwelder) passed away Jan. 26, following a brief illness. Born in Salem, Massachusetts, to parents Priscilla (Elder) and William "Bill" Swartzwelder, Heidi was a member of the Laconia High School class of 1966. She spent her youth skiing both the slopes at Gunstock and the waves of Winnipesaukee. With artistic talents that blossomed at an early age, Heidi went on to study at both the Ringling School of Art and Design and the Art Institute of Boston. Despite her mother telling her she should go to secretarial school, Heidi pursued her passion for art while waiting tables at Hart's Turkey Farm to earn money for school.
Mary M. Divers, 72
LACONIA — Mary M. Divers, 72, departed this earth on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, to the great sadness of her friends and family. We are certain that she continues waving her baton and blowing her trumpet with the many musicians who have preceded her. Mary’s life began in Havre-de-Grace,...
Robert M. Rooney, 75
BELMONT — Robert "Bob" Michael Rooney, 75, of Vineyard Way, passed away to God at his home, with his loving family at his side, on Jan. 30. Born May 10, 1947, in Lynn, Massachusetts. He was the devoted son of the late Frederick J. and Evelyn E. (Collins) Rooney.
This Week Only: Beach Party at New Hampshire Brewery Includes Indoor Beach and Warm Heat
With the negative temperatures coming in Friday and Saturday, you may be in the need for some warmth and sand in between your toes. Nope, I'm not talking about flying to Florida to find a warm beach. You could be in your tank tops and sandals this week at Pipe Dream Brewing in Londonderry, New Hampshire.
Robert T. Tanner, 81
MOULTONBOROUGH — Robert “Bob” Tanner, 81, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness at his home in Moultonborough. Robert was born in Stoneham, Massachusetts, on July 15, 1941, the son of Ralph E. Tanner and Virginia (Cammon) Tanner of Wakefield, Massachusetts. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Marguerite, of 55 years; his stepbrother, Roger Tanner of New Mexico; and Rosie, his sweet golden retriever who was always by his side.
Marie A. Brezosky, 84
PEMBROKE — Mrs. Marie A. (Griffin) Brezosky, 84, of Pembroke, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family and two close friends on Jan. 29, after a period of declining health. Born in Wolfeboro, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Anna (Valley) Griffin. She was...
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Max
WESTFORD — Max, a 12-year-old male Domestic Longhair mix is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. “He got returned because does not seem to appreciate other cats,” Matthew, a volunteer with the Lowell Humane Society told WestfordCAT. He continued, “he is very sweet.”. Matthew notes...
Lake Winnipesaukee still not frozen, ‘ice-in’ unusually late
GILFORD, NH – Lake Winnipesaukee is nowhere near frozen and that may impact some planned activities and winter sports on the big lake in the coming weeks. David A. Emerson of Emerson Aviation, who flies over Lake Winnipesaukee and annually declares ice-out in spring, said on Monday that he never remembers a winter when it has been so late having ice-in.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine
MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
New Hampshire bakery sues town in attempt to keep mural
CONWAY, NH (WGME) -- A bakery in New Hampshire is suing the town of Conway, after the town demanded the bakery get rid of its own mural. Town officials say the mural at Leavitt's Country Bakery violates Conway's sign code. The mural is a painting of doughnuts with the White...
Watch This New Hampshire Police Dog Take a Work Break and Go Sledding
Around this time every year, I often need to give myself a snow-related pep talk. After a big storm, I take a long hard look in the mirror and say "only (however many more) weeks of this, Kira! Spring will be here before we know it!" But eventually, I will...
Corvette enthusiasts camp overnight to order new model at Nashua dealership
NASHUA, N.H. — People have been lined up outside MacMulkin Chevrolet in Nashua since Monday night, hoping to just reserve Corvette's new electric car. The Corvette E-Ray, an all-wheel drive sports car, can go from zero to 60 mph in just two and a half seconds. It's drawing people...
Leo P. O'Connell III, 73
LACONIA — Leo P. O’Connell III of Laconia, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 29, 2023, at the age of 73. Leo was born on July 9, 1949, and was raised in Wilmington at the “family compound” along with extended family on Faulkner & Jones Avenue. Leo graduated from Wilmington High School Class of 1967. He went on to study at Bryant-McIntosh School of Aviation. He was an accomplished leisure pilot.
Waypoint issues urgent need for warm-weather survival gear for homeless youth
MANCHESTER, NH – With bitter cold in the New Hampshire weather forecast this week, and limited capacity to shelter youth experiencing homelessness, Waypoint is putting out this urgent request to the community for donations of survival gear including the following: sleeping bags, winter jackets, tents, hand and foot warmers, gloves, hats, and blankets.
Urgent request made for donated items to help homeless young people in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The non-profit organization Waypoint has an urgent request for donations to help homeless young people through this dangerously cold stretch. Waypoint is asking for sleeping bags, tents, blankets, hand and foot warmers, jackets, hats and gloves. >> Wind chills as cold as -40 or -50 possible.
The end of an era — local hospital auxiliary dissolves
LACONIA — For more than 128 years, the Lakes Region General Hospital Auxiliary supported Lakes Region General Hospital and Concord Hospital-Laconia through its volunteer activities and fundraising efforts to benefit patients, staff, and the community. Sadly, like many auxiliary organizations across the country, the Auxiliary’s long history of service has ended.
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
The New England Water Environment Association has presented Tuscan Village, the multi-use development in Salem, with its Green Steps Award in recognition of innovation and sustainability in its approach to wastewater and stormwater. The engineering firm of Tighe & Bond led the floodplain improvement phase of the project, which addresses environmental, stormwater, and floodplain accommodation needs across the entire property, the association said.
Injured Snowmobiler Rescued In North Conway
A snowmobiler suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries yesterday morning in North Conway. New Hampshire Fish and Game says 37-year-old Zachery Mesa of Somers, Connecticut, failed to negotiate a downhill turn, went off the trail and hit a boulder. First responders used a rescue sled to get Mesa to a waiting ambulance. He was taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
‘Thank you for saving our girl’: First responders applauded for saving woman crushed by MBTA train
A 20-year-old college student who was trapped underneath a departing MBTA Green Line trolley is receiving an outpouring of support following the horrific accident.
