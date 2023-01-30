Florida House Speaker Renner Intros 'Constitutional Carry' Bill to Allow Gun Owners to Carry Concealed Weapons Without a Permit

Read full article on original website
islandernews.com
“Let’s be clear, Floridians will die if this legislation becomes law,” FL legislature moves toward passing permitless carrying of firearms
Florida legislators have taken the first step toward allowing any adult Floridian without a criminal record to carry concealed weapons free of any need to take gun-safety classes or register with the state. They wouldn’t be allowed to openly pack handguns, as in the Wild West. Still, opponents warned that...
wqcs.org
Governor Proposes $114.8B State Budget for Fiscal Year 2023–2024
Florida - Wednesday February 1, 2023: Governor DeSantis announced his proposed $114.8B state budget for Fiscal Year 2023–2024 during a news conference in Tallahassee Wednesday morning. He has named it the "Framework for Freedom Budget." The budget has been submitted to the Legislature for its review and approval. Among...
wogx.com
This Florida beach has been dubbed the 'deadliest beach' in the U.S.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A day at a Florida beach can be the perfect getaway. With miles of sand, sunshine and crashing ocean waves, people from all over the world flock to our beaches for a day out with friends and family. However, according to data from the online...
Proposed change to Florida left-lane laws
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A bad driving habit could end up costing you money. A bill filed in the state legislature last week would prohibit drivers from continuously traveling “in the furthermost left-hand lane of certain roadways.” The bill applies explicitly to roadways with two or more lanes moving in the same direction and […]
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Florida; $700M jackpot still up for grabs
One person in Florida is waking up $1 million richer after Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.
DeSantis Revokes Licenses From Businesses That Fail To Use Flawed E-Verify System
Under orders from Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is cracking down on some Floridians' economic opportunities. Leigh McGowan, the department's press secretary, confirmed to Reason on Monday that the state was revoking licenses from two Florida-based businesses that had failed to comply with a law mandating the use of the federal E-Verify system to check the immigration status of all workers hired after January 1, 2021.
iheart.com
Poll: DeSantis Leads Trump in Alabama
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical matchup among Alabama Republican voters, a new poll shows. The survey, taken by Public Opinion Strategies for the group Alabama Families for Great Schools, gives DeSantis a 19-point advantage. DeSantis pulled 50-percent of the vote to Trump's 31-percent. The poll surveyed 500 GOP primary voters January 14-16 and has a margin of error of +/-4.38%.
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the country
Housing prices have been on an upward trajectory for decades with few cooling-off periods. However, the social changes of the last three years have resulted in unprecedented housing price increases in many areas.
WDW News Today
DeSantis Says Bill for Florida to Take Over Disney’s Reedy Creek is in Development
A bill for the Florida government to take control of Walt Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District is in the works, Governor Ron DeSantis says. A spokesperson for the governor’s office said on Tuesday night that DeSantis is expecting a special session next week that would cover the Reedy Creek issue.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Florida (Yes, Florida!)
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Florida (Yes, Florida!) Florida is the vacation destination for escaping cold-weather dwellers. But is it possible for Florida to experience snow? As a state known for its warm weather and sunny beaches, it might seem unlikely that Florida would ever see snowfall. Surprisingly, there have been a few instances where it has snowed in Florida!
Florida Man With Criminal History Arrested For Trespassing Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago Home, Demands To Speak With Ex-President
A convicted criminal was arrested for trespassing after he demanded to speak with Donald Trump at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida, RadarOnline.com has learned. Joshua Warnock had a record of burglary and kidnapping offenses when he arrived at the former president's Florida home on January 8. The 25-year-old's lawyers have argued his history of mental illness as a defense for his trespassing arrest. According to the Daily Mail, security service agents on-site warned the Florida man of trespassing consequences prior to his arrest. Secret service agents claimed that they first caught Warnock on the 17-acre property midday and during...
DeSantis Orders Major Road Changes. What Does it Mean for Drivers?
Photo byPhoto 45486881 © Thomas Barrat | Dreamstime.com. More infrastructure projects are set to be completed under the administration of Governor Ron DeSantis as he orders expedited the completion of 20 major roadway projects in Florida in the next four years.
wlrn.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
floridapolitics.com
Can’t wait 20 years: Gov. DeSantis announces $7B infrastructure plan for Central, South Florida
The Governor's plan has Florida financing billions of dollars for road construction. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a $7 billion infrastructure plan that, if approved by lawmakers, could speed up 20 different road projects mainly in Central and South Florida. Called Moving Florida Forward, the Governor’s plan calls for spending $4...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wqcs.org
FWC: More Manatees Feeding, Fewer Rescues, Deaths Down
Florida - Wednesday February 1, 2023: The outlook for the health of Florida’s manatees continues to be positive with a decline in deaths and rescues. During the weekly update on the feeding program Wednesday FWC Capt. Thomas Van Trees told reporters that the average number of manatees seeking food at the FP&L’s warm water discharge site has climbed to well over 100 daily. “Our ranges are typically between 90 to 270. With our approximate average daily high is around 170," he said.
Florida lawmaker introduces bill to penalize drivers in left lane
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida lawmaker wants to make it illegal to drive in the left lane in the state unless you're overtaking another car. Florida Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka (R-District 78) introduced the bill, HB 421, which was filed in the House on Jan. 24. According to the bill...
Historic Florida City is Mentioned as an "Essential Stop" Along the Southeastern Coast
Many Americans like to take coastal road trips, and understandably, destinations like California and New England are quite popular. But travel experts say you shouldn't necessarily overlook the eastern seaboard that stretches from Maryland to Florida because it contains a nice mix of natural attributes such as beaches, forests, and quirky coastal towns.
wild941.com
Here Are The Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In Florida
Fried chicken is probably one of the best foods created! I have been eating it since a little girl. I have memories of my grandmother making it for me and my sister when we got out of school. Not everyone can make a great fried chicken. Some people make it greasy and hard. Below are the restaurants in Florida that get it right! Juicy, tender and fried chicken that falls off the bone. The perfect crisp is also important. Below are the 5 best fried chicken restaurants in Florida. Do you have any we should add? Send an email to Babs@wild941.com.
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Florida?
FLORIDA (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Florida? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Florida has a few restrictions for who can ride in the back of a truck depending on your […]
