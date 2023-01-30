ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida House Speaker Renner Intros 'Constitutional Carry' Bill to Allow Gun Owners to Carry Concealed Weapons Without a Permit

By WQCS
wqcs.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
islandernews.com

“Let’s be clear, Floridians will die if this legislation becomes law,” FL legislature moves toward passing permitless carrying of firearms

Florida legislators have taken the first step toward allowing any adult Floridian without a criminal record to carry concealed weapons free of any need to take gun-safety classes or register with the state. They wouldn’t be allowed to openly pack handguns, as in the Wild West. Still, opponents warned that...
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Governor Proposes $114.8B State Budget for Fiscal Year 2023–2024

Florida - Wednesday February 1, 2023: Governor DeSantis announced his proposed $114.8B state budget for Fiscal Year 2023–2024 during a news conference in Tallahassee Wednesday morning. He has named it the "Framework for Freedom Budget." The budget has been submitted to the Legislature for its review and approval. Among...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Proposed change to Florida left-lane laws

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A bad driving habit could end up costing you money. A bill filed in the state legislature last week would prohibit drivers from continuously traveling “in the furthermost left-hand lane of certain roadways.” The bill applies explicitly to roadways with two or more lanes moving in the same direction and […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Reason.com

DeSantis Revokes Licenses From Businesses That Fail To Use Flawed E-Verify System

Under orders from Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is cracking down on some Floridians' economic opportunities. Leigh McGowan, the department's press secretary, confirmed to Reason on Monday that the state was revoking licenses from two Florida-based businesses that had failed to comply with a law mandating the use of the federal E-Verify system to check the immigration status of all workers hired after January 1, 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Poll: DeSantis Leads Trump in Alabama

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical matchup among Alabama Republican voters, a new poll shows. The survey, taken by Public Opinion Strategies for the group Alabama Families for Great Schools, gives DeSantis a 19-point advantage. DeSantis pulled 50-percent of the vote to Trump's 31-percent. The poll surveyed 500 GOP primary voters January 14-16 and has a margin of error of +/-4.38%.
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Florida (Yes, Florida!)

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Florida (Yes, Florida!) Florida is the vacation destination for escaping cold-weather dwellers. But is it possible for Florida to experience snow? As a state known for its warm weather and sunny beaches, it might seem unlikely that Florida would ever see snowfall. Surprisingly, there have been a few instances where it has snowed in Florida!
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Florida Man With Criminal History Arrested For Trespassing Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago Home, Demands To Speak With Ex-President

A convicted criminal was arrested for trespassing after he demanded to speak with Donald Trump at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida, RadarOnline.com has learned. Joshua Warnock had a record of burglary and kidnapping offenses when he arrived at the former president's Florida home on January 8. The 25-year-old's lawyers have argued his history of mental illness as a defense for his trespassing arrest. According to the Daily Mail, security service agents on-site warned the Florida man of trespassing consequences prior to his arrest. Secret service agents claimed that they first caught Warnock on the 17-acre property midday and during...
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

FWC: More Manatees Feeding, Fewer Rescues, Deaths Down

Florida - Wednesday February 1, 2023: The outlook for the health of Florida’s manatees continues to be positive with a decline in deaths and rescues. During the weekly update on the feeding program Wednesday FWC Capt. Thomas Van Trees told reporters that the average number of manatees seeking food at the FP&L’s warm water discharge site has climbed to well over 100 daily. “Our ranges are typically between 90 to 270. With our approximate average daily high is around 170," he said.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Here Are The Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In Florida

Fried chicken is probably one of the best foods created! I have been eating it since a little girl. I have memories of my grandmother making it for me and my sister when we got out of school. Not everyone can make a great fried chicken. Some people make it greasy and hard. Below are the restaurants in Florida that get it right! Juicy, tender and fried chicken that falls off the bone. The perfect crisp is also important. Below are the 5 best fried chicken restaurants in Florida. Do you have any we should add? Send an email to Babs@wild941.com.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Florida?

FLORIDA (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Florida? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Florida has a few restrictions for who can ride in the back of a truck depending on your […]
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy