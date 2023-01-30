Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Georgetown senior-living community open for tours
Leases for The Hacienda at Georgetown are now available. (Courtesy Watermark Retirement Communities) Grant joined Community Impact Newspaper in October 2022. A graduate of Lamar University, he began his career in 2017 as a reporter for the Tahlequah Daily Press in Oklahoma, where he would later serve as an editor for three years. In March of 2022, he became a staff writer for the Santa Fe Reporter in New Mexico prior to moving to Austin.
Austin-area hospitals lose power, running on generators
AUSTIN, Texas — At least three Austin-area hospitals lost power amid icy weather on Wednesday and had to rely on generator power. In a statement around 3:15 p.m., Ascension said Ascension Seton Northwest was operating on generators due to the extreme weather conditions. The hospital remains operational with minimal impact to patient care, Ascension said.
30 restaurants to check out in 2023 around Northwest Austin
Shuck Me will open off RM 2222 in Austin in late February. (Courtesy Shuck Me) Looking for a new restaurant to check out? The following dining establishments opened in 2022 in Northwest Austin, or are coming to the neighborhood later this year. These listings are not comprehensive. American. 1. Bouldin...
Austin ISD cancels classes Feb. 3, will ask for waiver to avoid makeup days
Although the bulk of the winter weather is past, the aftermath is still here, and Austin ISD has decided to cancel classes Feb. 3 as a result. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Though temperatures around Austin are slowly warming Feb. 2 following several days of below-freezing weather, Austin ISD announced it will...
Ice storm affects power at Austin-area hospitals
Two hospitals released statements about winter weather affecting the power supply to their facilities Wednesday.
Chirofit Wellness Center in Cedar Park celebrates 15 years on Feb. 3
Chirofit specializes in chiropractic treatments, massage therapy, personal training and rehab therapy. (Courtesy Pexels) Chirofit Wellness Center is celebrating its 15-year anniversary on Feb. 3. The office provides chiropractic, massage therapy, personal training and rehab therapy services. Orthotics, shoe inserts customized to a patient's feet, are also offered. Owned by...
tourcounsel.com
Barton Creek Square | Shopping mall in Austin, Texas
Barton Creek Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in southwest Austin, Texas in the United States, near the intersection of Texas State Highway Loop 1 and Texas State Highway Loop 360. The mall is eponymously named after Barton Creek, Texas.
Austin Transportation Department cautions drivers of icy roads; Austin Public Health opens shelters
The Austin Transportation Department is cautioning drivers to avoid being on the road, but if necessary, avoid icy bridges and overpasses. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) The Austin Transportation Department has cautioned Austin drivers to avoid driving unless necessary and watch for icing conditions on the road. The ATD is also requesting drivers to be prepared for emergencies Jan. 30-Feb. 2. Below-freezing temperatures have also prompted Austin Public Health to open overnight shelters.
fox7austin.com
Shooting in North Austin leaves 1 person dead
AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in North Austin that has left one person dead. Just before 1 a.m. Feb. 2, deputies responded to a call about shots fired at 3101 Wells Branch Parkway. When law enforcement arrived, they found a man in his...
Family-owned business Dos Olivos Market in Buda supports other similar establishments
Rebecca Varela and her father, Rafael, are co-owners of Dos Olivos Markets in Buda, Dripping Springs, Wimberley and Harlingen. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Upon entrance, the walls of the Dos Olivos Market in Buda feature rows and columns of wine. On the opposite end of the shop are rows of locally made, family-produced artisan goods available for sale. Throughout the shop are seats and tables for dining in, culminating in a setting for a "sobre mesa," time spent with family and friends at the dinner table after a big meal.
3 ways to experience Japanese culture at Uroko in Austin
From left: Owners Kayo Asazu, Také Asazu and Masa Saio pose at their restaurant, Uroko. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) When the owner of Springdale General—a refurbished warehouse development that is now home to several businesses—approached Kayo and Takehiro “Také” Asazu about a space, the couple already owned several restaurants in Austin.
Pedernales Electric Cooperative continues to work on restoring power to affected Central Texas areas
PEC serves electricity accounts in Williamson, Travis and Hays counties. (Derek Sullivan/Community Impact) Pedernales Electric Cooperative crews are still continuing to respond to several power outages across the Hill Country region due to the severe ice accumulation in the previous few days. Due to the amount of outages, it will...
Fire stations, shelters, hospitals, houses of worship hit with blackouts
It seems no one is immune from possible power outages.
Williamson County prepping for the worst of the winter storm on all fronts
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Ice accumulation means preparation on all fronts, including emergency services, grocery stores and Central Texas communities. "Last three days is crazy," said Mohsin Dauva, owner of Manpasand Supermarket. "People buying lots of groceries, eggs, water and a lot of things." Manpasand Supermarket is in northwest...
Texas ice storm: More than 400,000 without power Thursday morning
Central Texas is experiencing growing power outages as an ice storm pummels the region.
Round Rock ISD cancels classes and extracurriculars, closes campuses for Feb. 3
Classes and extracurricular activities have been canceled for Round Rock ISD students Feb. 3. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Classes and extracurricular activities have been canceled for Round Rock ISD students Feb. 3 due to ongoing power outages, issues with internet access and debris from storms that blanketed much of Central Texas in ice for three days.
New Harbor Health Clinic opens in Kyle
Harbor Health offers a variety of specialty care, including neurology, cardiovascular and orthopedic services. (Amira Van Leeuwen/Community Impact) Harbor Health, located at 177 Kirkham Circle in Kyle, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 12. In addition to the Kyle location, Harbor Health has two other clinics open...
fox7austin.com
Icy roads in Austin result in several crashes
We continue to see icy road conditions across Central Texas. That has resulted in a lot of crashes, keeping Austin-Travis County EMS very busy.
3 Pflugerville, Hutto transportation updates: Southeast Loop, FM 685 corridor, Helios Way extension
The FM 685 corridor study will identify and recommend improvements along Dessau Road and FM 685. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) The first segment of a large county-led road project in Hutto is slated to be complete this summer. The project, named Southeast Loop, will construct a new major arterial road...
West Travis County Public Utility Agency issues water conservation request for Lakeway, Bee Cave residents
Power outages continue throughout the Greater Austin area Feb. 2. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Power outages in the Bee Cave area are affecting the Uplands Water Treatment Plant and the Raw Water Intake structure for the West Travis County Public Utility Agency. As a result, the West Travis County PUA is asking customers in Lakeway and Bee Cave to conserve water until power is restored.
