Austin, TX

New Georgetown senior-living community open for tours

Leases for The Hacienda at Georgetown are now available. (Courtesy Watermark Retirement Communities) Grant joined Community Impact Newspaper in October 2022. A graduate of Lamar University, he began his career in 2017 as a reporter for the Tahlequah Daily Press in Oklahoma, where he would later serve as an editor for three years. In March of 2022, he became a staff writer for the Santa Fe Reporter in New Mexico prior to moving to Austin.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Austin-area hospitals lose power, running on generators

AUSTIN, Texas — At least three Austin-area hospitals lost power amid icy weather on Wednesday and had to rely on generator power. In a statement around 3:15 p.m., Ascension said Ascension Seton Northwest was operating on generators due to the extreme weather conditions. The hospital remains operational with minimal impact to patient care, Ascension said.
AUSTIN, TX
Chirofit Wellness Center in Cedar Park celebrates 15 years on Feb. 3

Chirofit specializes in chiropractic treatments, massage therapy, personal training and rehab therapy. (Courtesy Pexels) Chirofit Wellness Center is celebrating its 15-year anniversary on Feb. 3. The office provides chiropractic, massage therapy, personal training and rehab therapy services. Orthotics, shoe inserts customized to a patient's feet, are also offered. Owned by...
CEDAR PARK, TX
Barton Creek Square | Shopping mall in Austin, Texas

Barton Creek Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in southwest Austin, Texas in the United States, near the intersection of Texas State Highway Loop 1 and Texas State Highway Loop 360. The mall is eponymously named after Barton Creek, Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Transportation Department cautions drivers of icy roads; Austin Public Health opens shelters

The Austin Transportation Department is cautioning drivers to avoid being on the road, but if necessary, avoid icy bridges and overpasses. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) The Austin Transportation Department has cautioned Austin drivers to avoid driving unless necessary and watch for icing conditions on the road. The ATD is also requesting drivers to be prepared for emergencies Jan. 30-Feb. 2. Below-freezing temperatures have also prompted Austin Public Health to open overnight shelters.
AUSTIN, TX
Shooting in North Austin leaves 1 person dead

AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in North Austin that has left one person dead. Just before 1 a.m. Feb. 2, deputies responded to a call about shots fired at 3101 Wells Branch Parkway. When law enforcement arrived, they found a man in his...
AUSTIN, TX
Family-owned business Dos Olivos Market in Buda supports other similar establishments

Rebecca Varela and her father, Rafael, are co-owners of Dos Olivos Markets in Buda, Dripping Springs, Wimberley and Harlingen. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Upon entrance, the walls of the Dos Olivos Market in Buda feature rows and columns of wine. On the opposite end of the shop are rows of locally made, family-produced artisan goods available for sale. Throughout the shop are seats and tables for dining in, culminating in a setting for a "sobre mesa," time spent with family and friends at the dinner table after a big meal.
BUDA, TX
3 ways to experience Japanese culture at Uroko in Austin

From left: Owners Kayo Asazu, Také Asazu and Masa Saio pose at their restaurant, Uroko. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) When the owner of Springdale General—a refurbished warehouse development that is now home to several businesses—approached Kayo and Takehiro “Také” Asazu about a space, the couple already owned several restaurants in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Round Rock ISD cancels classes and extracurriculars, closes campuses for Feb. 3

Classes and extracurricular activities have been canceled for Round Rock ISD students Feb. 3. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Classes and extracurricular activities have been canceled for Round Rock ISD students Feb. 3 due to ongoing power outages, issues with internet access and debris from storms that blanketed much of Central Texas in ice for three days.
ROUND ROCK, TX
New Harbor Health Clinic opens in Kyle

Harbor Health offers a variety of specialty care, including neurology, cardiovascular and orthopedic services. (Amira Van Leeuwen/Community Impact) Harbor Health, located at 177 Kirkham Circle in Kyle, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 12. In addition to the Kyle location, Harbor Health has two other clinics open...
KYLE, TX
West Travis County Public Utility Agency issues water conservation request for Lakeway, Bee Cave residents

Power outages continue throughout the Greater Austin area Feb. 2. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Power outages in the Bee Cave area are affecting the Uplands Water Treatment Plant and the Raw Water Intake structure for the West Travis County Public Utility Agency. As a result, the West Travis County PUA is asking customers in Lakeway and Bee Cave to conserve water until power is restored.
BEE CAVE, TX
