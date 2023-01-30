ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Keke Palmer Cradles Her Baby Bump in Maternity Photoshoot Ahead of Son's Birth

The actress announced during her SNL hosting debut in December that she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson Keke Palmer is positively glowing at the thought of her baby boy arriving soon! On Saturday, the actress, 29, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson, shared an Instagram carousel of a recent maternity photoshoot. In the shots, she is cradling her growing bump as she smiles at the camera. "A long time ago, in a land not so far…The King and Queen got together to play,"...
Nev Schulman's Wife Laura Perlongo Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage

Writer Laura Perlongo, wife of Catfish star Nev Schulman, announced on Friday that she suffered a miscarriage. Perlongo shared the news via Instagram, where she reflected on the emotions of "gain and loss." "Damn this manicure’s been through a lot," Perlongo wrote. She began her post with a photo of...
Catelynn Lowell Reveals Why She Revealed Ashley Jones’ Pregnancy On ‘Teen Mom Family Reunion’

Reality TV star Catelynn Lowell, 30, isn’t apologizing for revealing Ashley Jones‘ pregnancy. Catelynn took to her verified Twitter account to break it down for her 1.2 million loyal followers. “At the time of this whole altercation between Ashley & Briana, there were only 2 of us girls who knew Ashley was pregnant,” she wrote in part in the January 18 Tweet. The explanation came after a terrific physical altercation between Briana DeJesus and Ashley, which aired on the Tuesday, January 17 episode. In it, Briana threatened to “kick” Ashley’s throat. Ashley spit, and items were thrown. Catelynn, meanwhile, updated her costars on the news that Ashley was pregnant.
Sister Wives' Robyn Says It 'Feels Disrespectful' to Bring in More Wives After Kody's Splits

Robyn also addressed how she's coping with monogamy after Kody's relationships with his other three wives broke down, admitting, "It's messing with my identity. It's not the future I wanted" Robyn Brown is opening up about what her future in polygamy looks like after her husband Kody Brown's recent splits. Kody, 53, has gone through three breakups over the last several months. While his third wife Christine Brown publicized their split in November 2021, his separations from first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown were revealed during the three-part Sister Wives: One...
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Exes Gearing Up With Lawyers, Seeking Spousal Support From Father Of 18 As 'Everyone Takes Sides'

Sister Wives star Kody Brown's exes are allegedly seeking legal representation after three of his four marriages fizzled out, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. "They're arming up with lawyers to get back what they feel is rightfully theirs," insiders claimed, referring to his former flames Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Twins with Body Double, Who Sports Matching Baby Bump: 'We Have Truly Done It All'

Kaley Cuoco announced in October that she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together Fans of Kaley Cuoco are seeing double! The pregnant Meet Cute star, 37, shared a snap of her twinning with body double Monette Moio. In the photo, Cuoco's real-life baby bump is on full display and touching Moio's fictional pregnant belly as the two wear matching yellow Hatchgal dresses and white sneakers. Cuoco poked fun at Moio's costume, writing over the photo, "Now I'm making her play pregnant lol," adding:...
Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Is 'Dating Again' After Split from Ex Kody But It's 'Awkward'

"Any advice for dating at 50?!" Sister Wives star Christine Brown wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday, following her 2021 split from ex-husband Kody Brown Christine Brown is back on the dating scene! The Sister Wives star, 50, revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday that she is once again dating after publicizing her split from ex-husband Kody Brown in November 2021. "I'm dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward," Christine wrote alongside a photo series of herself before a rocky landscape. "Any advice for dating at 50?!" She added a slew of hashtags to...
Sister Wives’ Paedon Brown Claims Dad Kody Wanted His, Christine’s Kids’ TLC Contracts to Prevent Them From Dissing Him Publicly

Changing the game? Sister Wives star Paedon Brown claimed his father, Kody Brown, wanted TLC to enforce a rule preventing his children from speaking negatively about him outside the show. The 24-year-old opened up about his experience in the plural family during an interview with YouTuber John Yates on Wednesday, January 11, recalling an "out […]
Christine Brown's Daughter Wants Mom and Janelle to 'Get Together' for Sister Wives Spinoff Show

Gwendlyn Brown pitched an idea for a new show called Sister Wives — emphasis on the "wives" Gwendlyn Brown has some ideas for the future of Sister Wives.  Christine Brown's daughter opened up about her mom's connection with her former sister wife Janelle Brown — and what she wants to see of the close friends as they navigate life away from ex-husband Kody Brown.  "I think we should have a spinoff series where my mom and Janelle get together," Gwendlyn, 21, said in a YouTube reaction video where she...
Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown Shuts Down ‘Horrifying’ Rumor About Kody and Robyn Brown’s Daughter

Setting the record straight. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown shut down a disturbing rumor about her father, Kody Brown, and Robyn Brown’s daughter. Gwendlyn, 21, shared a recap of the TLC show via her YouTube channel on Wednesday, January 11, where she answered questions from fans about her family. At one point, the reality star was asked about a photo circulating online that seemingly showed Kody, 53, “making out” with his stepdaughter Aurora.
"I Couldn't Believe What I Was Seeing" - Mother Gives Birth and is Astounded by What the Doctors Hand Her

Childbirth can be a physically and emotionally intense experience for a mother. The sensation of contractions and the pressure of the baby moving through the birth canal can be intense, and is often described as painful. However, some women also report feelings of excitement and joy as they bring their baby into the world. Chrisy, who had already given birth to four previous children thought she knew it all. Her experience with her fifth pregnancy though was one that she certainly was not prepared for.
Sister Wives

Sister Wives Season 17 has been the first to fully explore Christine and Kody Brown’s divorce, which was first announced in 2021. Between the pair’s final talks, breaking the news to the family, and Christine moving to Utah with Truely, there’s been a lot to cover. But there have also been several developments since the season started airing, including Meri and Janelle announcing their intentions to separate from Kody, too. So, will there be a Sister Wives Season 18 to address the latest drama?
Community Policy