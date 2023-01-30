Read full article on original website
Pregnant Sophia Grace Shares Details About Baby Shower, Reveals Cousin Rosie Was in Attendance
"It was so much fun," recalled the 19-year-old, who revealed her pregnancy back in October. Pregnant Sophia Grace is opening up about her baby shower. In a recent interview with E! News, "The Ellen Degeneres Show" alum -- who is expecting her first child -- recalled the celebration, sharing details from the fun event.
Pregnant Keke Palmer Cradles Her Baby Bump in Maternity Photoshoot Ahead of Son's Birth
The actress announced during her SNL hosting debut in December that she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson Keke Palmer is positively glowing at the thought of her baby boy arriving soon! On Saturday, the actress, 29, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson, shared an Instagram carousel of a recent maternity photoshoot. In the shots, she is cradling her growing bump as she smiles at the camera. "A long time ago, in a land not so far…The King and Queen got together to play,"...
Nev Schulman's Wife Laura Perlongo Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage
Writer Laura Perlongo, wife of Catfish star Nev Schulman, announced on Friday that she suffered a miscarriage. Perlongo shared the news via Instagram, where she reflected on the emotions of "gain and loss." "Damn this manicure’s been through a lot," Perlongo wrote. She began her post with a photo of...
Catelynn Lowell Reveals Why She Revealed Ashley Jones’ Pregnancy On ‘Teen Mom Family Reunion’
Reality TV star Catelynn Lowell, 30, isn’t apologizing for revealing Ashley Jones‘ pregnancy. Catelynn took to her verified Twitter account to break it down for her 1.2 million loyal followers. “At the time of this whole altercation between Ashley & Briana, there were only 2 of us girls who knew Ashley was pregnant,” she wrote in part in the January 18 Tweet. The explanation came after a terrific physical altercation between Briana DeJesus and Ashley, which aired on the Tuesday, January 17 episode. In it, Briana threatened to “kick” Ashley’s throat. Ashley spit, and items were thrown. Catelynn, meanwhile, updated her costars on the news that Ashley was pregnant.
18-year-old teen mom who left her baby in her mother's care horrified after her mother refuses to give the baby back
An 18-year-old who had a surprise baby with her high school boyfriend is devastated after her mother, who offered to temporarily care for the baby, is now refusing to return the child to its parents. The teen mom’s twin sister has taken to Reddit to get advice as to how to proceed.
Sister Wives' Robyn Says It 'Feels Disrespectful' to Bring in More Wives After Kody's Splits
Robyn also addressed how she's coping with monogamy after Kody's relationships with his other three wives broke down, admitting, "It's messing with my identity. It's not the future I wanted" Robyn Brown is opening up about what her future in polygamy looks like after her husband Kody Brown's recent splits. Kody, 53, has gone through three breakups over the last several months. While his third wife Christine Brown publicized their split in November 2021, his separations from first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown were revealed during the three-part Sister Wives: One...
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Exes Gearing Up With Lawyers, Seeking Spousal Support From Father Of 18 As 'Everyone Takes Sides'
Sister Wives star Kody Brown's exes are allegedly seeking legal representation after three of his four marriages fizzled out, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. "They're arming up with lawyers to get back what they feel is rightfully theirs," insiders claimed, referring to his former flames Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Twins with Body Double, Who Sports Matching Baby Bump: 'We Have Truly Done It All'
Kaley Cuoco announced in October that she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together Fans of Kaley Cuoco are seeing double! The pregnant Meet Cute star, 37, shared a snap of her twinning with body double Monette Moio. In the photo, Cuoco's real-life baby bump is on full display and touching Moio's fictional pregnant belly as the two wear matching yellow Hatchgal dresses and white sneakers. Cuoco poked fun at Moio's costume, writing over the photo, "Now I'm making her play pregnant lol," adding:...
Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Is 'Dating Again' After Split from Ex Kody But It's 'Awkward'
"Any advice for dating at 50?!" Sister Wives star Christine Brown wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday, following her 2021 split from ex-husband Kody Brown Christine Brown is back on the dating scene! The Sister Wives star, 50, revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday that she is once again dating after publicizing her split from ex-husband Kody Brown in November 2021. "I'm dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward," Christine wrote alongside a photo series of herself before a rocky landscape. "Any advice for dating at 50?!" She added a slew of hashtags to...
'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown says Kody Brown 'still' had 'romance' with former wives when they had 'weight gain' and 'money problems'
Robyn Brown also said on "Sister Wives" that she finds it hard to "sympathize" with Kody's former partners and cited their "nagging."
‘Sister Wives’: A Picture of Just How Little Time Kody Brown Spent With His Ex-Wives Finally Comes Into Full View
When 'Sister Wives' started, Kody Brown had four wives. Now he effectively has one, and the Browns are getting honest about the inequality in the schedule.
Joy-Anna Duggar Proudly Defies Jim Bob Duggar’s Rules Showing Off Her Baby Bump
Joy-Anna Duggar recently gave fans a glimpse of her baby bump and fans were quick to notice she was breaking one of her father Jim Bob Duggar’s biggest rules.
‘Bachelor’ alum Sarah Herron shares that her baby ‘died in his dad’s arms’ shortly after birth
Sarah Herron and her fiancé, Dylan Brown, are mourning the loss of the infant they called their “IVF miracle.”. The former “Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” star shared the devastating news with her fans and followers on Instagram. “On January 28th, at 24 weeks...
Sister Wives’ Paedon Brown Claims Dad Kody Wanted His, Christine’s Kids’ TLC Contracts to Prevent Them From Dissing Him Publicly
Changing the game? Sister Wives star Paedon Brown claimed his father, Kody Brown, wanted TLC to enforce a rule preventing his children from speaking negatively about him outside the show. The 24-year-old opened up about his experience in the plural family during an interview with YouTuber John Yates on Wednesday, January 11, recalling an "out […]
Christine Brown's Daughter Wants Mom and Janelle to 'Get Together' for Sister Wives Spinoff Show
Gwendlyn Brown pitched an idea for a new show called Sister Wives — emphasis on the "wives" Gwendlyn Brown has some ideas for the future of Sister Wives. Christine Brown's daughter opened up about her mom's connection with her former sister wife Janelle Brown — and what she wants to see of the close friends as they navigate life away from ex-husband Kody Brown. "I think we should have a spinoff series where my mom and Janelle get together," Gwendlyn, 21, said in a YouTube reaction video where she...
Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown Shuts Down ‘Horrifying’ Rumor About Kody and Robyn Brown’s Daughter
Setting the record straight. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown shut down a disturbing rumor about her father, Kody Brown, and Robyn Brown’s daughter. Gwendlyn, 21, shared a recap of the TLC show via her YouTube channel on Wednesday, January 11, where she answered questions from fans about her family. At one point, the reality star was asked about a photo circulating online that seemingly showed Kody, 53, “making out” with his stepdaughter Aurora.
'Sister Wives': Kody 'Absolutely' Wants to Repair Marriage to Janelle, Calls It a 'Negotiation' (Exclusive)
When it comes to the status of Kody and Janelle Brown's marriage on Sister Wives, the estranged pair seem to have a different take on the situation. In ET's exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's One-on-One special, the two confirm what viewers previously saw in the trailer -- that they've been separated for several months.
"I Couldn't Believe What I Was Seeing" - Mother Gives Birth and is Astounded by What the Doctors Hand Her
Childbirth can be a physically and emotionally intense experience for a mother. The sensation of contractions and the pressure of the baby moving through the birth canal can be intense, and is often described as painful. However, some women also report feelings of excitement and joy as they bring their baby into the world. Chrisy, who had already given birth to four previous children thought she knew it all. Her experience with her fifth pregnancy though was one that she certainly was not prepared for.
Sister Wives
Sister Wives Season 17 has been the first to fully explore Christine and Kody Brown’s divorce, which was first announced in 2021. Between the pair’s final talks, breaking the news to the family, and Christine moving to Utah with Truely, there’s been a lot to cover. But there have also been several developments since the season started airing, including Meri and Janelle announcing their intentions to separate from Kody, too. So, will there be a Sister Wives Season 18 to address the latest drama?
Sister Wives’ Kody Brown and Meri Brown’s Family Breakdown: A Complete Guide
Going back to the beginning! Kody Brown started off his married life with Meri Brown (née Barber), whom he wed in 1990. The Sister Wives stars expanded their family in 1993 when Kody spiritually wed Janelle Brown. One year later, the Wyoming native spiritually married Christine Brown. In July 1995, Meri and Kody became parents […]
