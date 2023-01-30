ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digitalspy.com

Love Island confirms new recoupling as couples face shake-up

Love Island spoilers follow. Love Island is heading for another recoupling, and boy, does the villa need it. Tonight's (January 31) episode ended on a cliffhanger after the Islanders were told that there would be a recoupling where the boys get to pick who to pair up with. Whichever girl was left single at the end would be booted from the villa.
The Independent

Love Island: Who is Casey O’Gorman? Meet the model and new bombshell

Love Island fans have been in their element as ITV2’s hit dating show is back for its second winter season. For the first time since 2020, several singletons have piled into a villa in South Africa in the hopes of finding true love. Maya Jama has made her debut as host, while Iain Stirling has resumed his role providing witty voiceovers for every episode. Though the action’s been underway for weeks, there’s always room for a new face in the villa. On Wednesday (1 February), viewers will be introduced to the latest “bombshell”, Casey O’Gorman. But who is he?...
Popculture

'Married at First Sight: Kirsten and Shaquille Reveal Their Biggest Concerns (Exclusive)

It wasn't an easy start for Kirsten and Shaquille on Married at First Sight. After the admittedly "picky" bride dodged a kiss on the lips from her new husband at the altar, the two opened up to PopCulture.com about their relationship, which fans will get to watch play out on the rest of Season 16 of the Lifetime show.
OK! Magazine

T.J. Holmes Pauses Steamy Romance With Amy Robach To Head On Last-Minute Shopping Spree For Daughter's Birthday

T.J. Holmes might be too focused on his new lover, GMA3 costar Amy Robach, as he waited until nearly the last minute to buy a birthday present for his daughter, Sabine, who turned 10 on Friday, January 6.The 45-year-old was seen slightly panicked on Thursday, January 5, as he strolled through the aisles of FAO Schwarz at Rockefeller Center in search of the perfect present for his little girl.Holmes — who filed for divorce from Sabine's mother, Marilee Fiebig, on December 28, 2022 — filled two shopping bags up with toys and treats for the 10-year-old, some of which included...
HollywoodLife

Kendra Wilkinson Seen In Rare Photos With Her Kids, Hank, 13, & Alijah, 8, During Grocery Run In LA

Kendra Wilkinson, 37, was the perfect image of a busy and doting mom during her latest outing. The television personality recently stepped out to get groceries in Los Angeles, CA with her son Hank, 13, and daughter Alijah, 8, and looked motivated and content. They were all photographed while holding bags and walking out the sliding doors of the location in casual outfits.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Gossip

Audrey Roloff Creeps Out Fans with "Private" Pic of Jeremy

For the longest time, Little People, Big World fans have been noticing that Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s lives are full of drama. Leaving the show didn’t change that. It didn’t stop the feuds or the social media controversies. Now, Audrey is once again in hot water with...
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Reveals She Doesn't Believe Kody Truly 'Realizes' Her Worth

Meri Brown appears to be slowly coming to terms with her split from Kody and his apparent lack of appreciation for her over their more than 30 years of marriage.In a sneak peek for the next installment of the Sister Wives: One on One special, the mother-of-one — she shares 27-year-old Leon with the 53-year-old — reveals an epiphany she had about the Brown family patriarch. "I don't think Kody realizes the s**t that I am," she jokes to tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan with a playful flip of her hair. "And if he hasn't realized it so far, you know,...
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown Shuts Down ‘Horrifying’ Rumor About Kody and Robyn Brown’s Daughter

Setting the record straight. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown shut down a disturbing rumor about her father, Kody Brown, and Robyn Brown’s daughter. Gwendlyn, 21, shared a recap of the TLC show via her YouTube channel on Wednesday, January 11, where she answered questions from fans about her family. At one point, the reality star was asked about a photo circulating online that seemingly showed Kody, 53, “making out” with his stepdaughter Aurora.
Life and Style Weekly

Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss’ Engagement Rings From Fiance Jake Funk and Ex Peter Weber Compared: Photos

She found love! Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss received a gorgeous engagement ring from her fiancé, Jake Funk, and it’s actually quite different than the one given to her by ex Peter Weber during season 24. Keep reading for size, cut and price details! Hannah Ann’s Engagement Ring From Jake Funk The NFL star, 25, popped the question during a trip to Cabo...
bravotv.com

Captain Sandy Yawn Reveals Where She Stands with Camille Lamb Today

Captain Sandy Yawn cut Camille Lamb's time aboard St. David short on the January 23 episode of Below Deck, and to this day, she has no regrets about her decision. Reflecting on the firing in a recent interview with E! News, Captain Sandy said, "I stand by it. First and foremost, I don't fire people unless I have the facts, and, secondly, I don't fire people out of favoritism or non-favoritism. I fire people because if they're the one singular thing where everything else is evolving around them, that's the problem I have to eliminate."
The Independent

Married at First Sight: Bride in disbelief over new husband's secret

A bride on Married At First Sight’s season 10 premiere was shocked after a guest at the ceremony revealed a secret about her new husband.Bronte Schofield, 29, tied the knot with Harrison Boon, 32 in Australia on Monday night’s episode (30 January).Minutes after the couple were married, guest Jessica Tomlinson told Schofield why she recognised the groom, revealing that he had dated her friend days before the ceremony.“No, no, you’re f*****g lying,” Schofield said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Australia: Indigenous protesters rally for abolition of 'Invasion Day'Australia: Indigenous protesters rally for abolition of 'Invasion Day'Tourist shares moment he’s airlifted to hospital after snake bite in Australia
realitytitbit.com

Dan Swygart confirms Shauna Rae isn’t his girlfriend in Instagram post

Dan Swygart took to Instagram to reveal he has not made Shauna Rae his girlfriend, and admitted they are “still just good friends getting to know each other.” Viewers have mixed opinions about her potential future boyfriend. As the I Am Shauna star went on a dating quest...
Tyla

Dani Dyer announces she's expecting identical twin girls

Dani Dyer has given fans another pregnancy updated by revealing the gender of her twins. The Love Island winner, 26, is expecting two bundles of joy with her partner Jarrod Bowen. She confirmed the adorable news in a social media post last month with a photo of her son, Santiago,...
