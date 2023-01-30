Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Love Island confirms new recoupling as couples face shake-up
Love Island spoilers follow. Love Island is heading for another recoupling, and boy, does the villa need it. Tonight's (January 31) episode ended on a cliffhanger after the Islanders were told that there would be a recoupling where the boys get to pick who to pair up with. Whichever girl was left single at the end would be booted from the villa.
Love Island: Who is Casey O’Gorman? Meet the model and new bombshell
Love Island fans have been in their element as ITV2’s hit dating show is back for its second winter season. For the first time since 2020, several singletons have piled into a villa in South Africa in the hopes of finding true love. Maya Jama has made her debut as host, while Iain Stirling has resumed his role providing witty voiceovers for every episode. Though the action’s been underway for weeks, there’s always room for a new face in the villa. On Wednesday (1 February), viewers will be introduced to the latest “bombshell”, Casey O’Gorman. But who is he?...
sportszion.com
Tommy Fury makes heartfelt promise to baby daughter as he prepares to ‘dismantle’ Jake Paul on Feb 26
Just recently, Tommy Fury and his partner welcomed their first kid into the world. Due to the upcoming boxing bout against Jake Paul, Tommy could not fully enjoy his time as a new father because he had to immediately return to training. Tommy and Molly-Mae Hague have been together for...
Popculture
'Married at First Sight: Kirsten and Shaquille Reveal Their Biggest Concerns (Exclusive)
It wasn't an easy start for Kirsten and Shaquille on Married at First Sight. After the admittedly "picky" bride dodged a kiss on the lips from her new husband at the altar, the two opened up to PopCulture.com about their relationship, which fans will get to watch play out on the rest of Season 16 of the Lifetime show.
T.J. Holmes Pauses Steamy Romance With Amy Robach To Head On Last-Minute Shopping Spree For Daughter's Birthday
T.J. Holmes might be too focused on his new lover, GMA3 costar Amy Robach, as he waited until nearly the last minute to buy a birthday present for his daughter, Sabine, who turned 10 on Friday, January 6.The 45-year-old was seen slightly panicked on Thursday, January 5, as he strolled through the aisles of FAO Schwarz at Rockefeller Center in search of the perfect present for his little girl.Holmes — who filed for divorce from Sabine's mother, Marilee Fiebig, on December 28, 2022 — filled two shopping bags up with toys and treats for the 10-year-old, some of which included...
Kendra Wilkinson Seen In Rare Photos With Her Kids, Hank, 13, & Alijah, 8, During Grocery Run In LA
Kendra Wilkinson, 37, was the perfect image of a busy and doting mom during her latest outing. The television personality recently stepped out to get groceries in Los Angeles, CA with her son Hank, 13, and daughter Alijah, 8, and looked motivated and content. They were all photographed while holding bags and walking out the sliding doors of the location in casual outfits.
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight star reveals she’s "officially married" with surprise wedding news
The star first appeared in Married At First Sight Australia's sixth season in 2019, and married Sam Ball in the experiment. While the reality TV marriage did not go to plan, Elizabeth seems over the moon for her real-life relationship and marriage to engineer Alexander Vega. Related: Married At First...
The Hollywood Gossip
Audrey Roloff Creeps Out Fans with "Private" Pic of Jeremy
For the longest time, Little People, Big World fans have been noticing that Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s lives are full of drama. Leaving the show didn’t change that. It didn’t stop the feuds or the social media controversies. Now, Audrey is once again in hot water with...
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Reveals She Doesn't Believe Kody Truly 'Realizes' Her Worth
Meri Brown appears to be slowly coming to terms with her split from Kody and his apparent lack of appreciation for her over their more than 30 years of marriage.In a sneak peek for the next installment of the Sister Wives: One on One special, the mother-of-one — she shares 27-year-old Leon with the 53-year-old — reveals an epiphany she had about the Brown family patriarch. "I don't think Kody realizes the s**t that I am," she jokes to tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan with a playful flip of her hair. "And if he hasn't realized it so far, you know,...
KTVB
'Sister Wives': Kody 'Absolutely' Wants to Repair Marriage to Janelle, Calls It a 'Negotiation' (Exclusive)
When it comes to the status of Kody and Janelle Brown's marriage on Sister Wives, the estranged pair seem to have a different take on the situation. In ET's exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's One-on-One special, the two confirm what viewers previously saw in the trailer -- that they've been separated for several months.
Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown Shuts Down ‘Horrifying’ Rumor About Kody and Robyn Brown’s Daughter
Setting the record straight. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown shut down a disturbing rumor about her father, Kody Brown, and Robyn Brown’s daughter. Gwendlyn, 21, shared a recap of the TLC show via her YouTube channel on Wednesday, January 11, where she answered questions from fans about her family. At one point, the reality star was asked about a photo circulating online that seemingly showed Kody, 53, “making out” with his stepdaughter Aurora.
Nina Ali exits 'Real Housewives of Dubai' after one season
Nina Ali announced her departure from the Bravo reality series "Real Housewives of Dubai."
Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss’ Engagement Rings From Fiance Jake Funk and Ex Peter Weber Compared: Photos
She found love! Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss received a gorgeous engagement ring from her fiancé, Jake Funk, and it’s actually quite different than the one given to her by ex Peter Weber during season 24. Keep reading for size, cut and price details! Hannah Ann’s Engagement Ring From Jake Funk The NFL star, 25, popped the question during a trip to Cabo...
‘Little People, Big World’: Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Struggle With ‘Connecting Emotionally’
Ex-'Little People, Big World' stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff might be going through a rough patch in their marriage. Here's what Audrey said about connection.
bravotv.com
Captain Sandy Yawn Reveals Where She Stands with Camille Lamb Today
Captain Sandy Yawn cut Camille Lamb's time aboard St. David short on the January 23 episode of Below Deck, and to this day, she has no regrets about her decision. Reflecting on the firing in a recent interview with E! News, Captain Sandy said, "I stand by it. First and foremost, I don't fire people unless I have the facts, and, secondly, I don't fire people out of favoritism or non-favoritism. I fire people because if they're the one singular thing where everything else is evolving around them, that's the problem I have to eliminate."
Married at First Sight: Bride in disbelief over new husband's secret
A bride on Married At First Sight’s season 10 premiere was shocked after a guest at the ceremony revealed a secret about her new husband.Bronte Schofield, 29, tied the knot with Harrison Boon, 32 in Australia on Monday night’s episode (30 January).Minutes after the couple were married, guest Jessica Tomlinson told Schofield why she recognised the groom, revealing that he had dated her friend days before the ceremony.“No, no, you’re f*****g lying,” Schofield said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Australia: Indigenous protesters rally for abolition of 'Invasion Day'Australia: Indigenous protesters rally for abolition of 'Invasion Day'Tourist shares moment he’s airlifted to hospital after snake bite in Australia
Tri-City Herald
‘Sister Wives’ Stars Janelle and Kody Brown’s Son Gabriel Gets ‘Fresh New Look’
Looking good! Sister Wivesstar Janelle Brown gave fans a rare update on her and Kody Brown’s son Gabriel Brown. “Gabe decided it was time for a haircut,” Janelle, 53, shared via Instagram on Sunday, January 22. “He had enough [hair] to donate it to charity. I like his new fresh look.
realitytitbit.com
Dan Swygart confirms Shauna Rae isn’t his girlfriend in Instagram post
Dan Swygart took to Instagram to reveal he has not made Shauna Rae his girlfriend, and admitted they are “still just good friends getting to know each other.” Viewers have mixed opinions about her potential future boyfriend. As the I Am Shauna star went on a dating quest...
Dani Dyer announces she's expecting identical twin girls
Dani Dyer has given fans another pregnancy updated by revealing the gender of her twins. The Love Island winner, 26, is expecting two bundles of joy with her partner Jarrod Bowen. She confirmed the adorable news in a social media post last month with a photo of her son, Santiago,...
TV tonight: Charlotte Crosby’s surprisingly soothing reality show
A new documentary series visits the former Geordie Shore star at home. Plus: Sort Your Life Out With Stacey Solomon. Here’s what to watch this evening
Nicki Swift
