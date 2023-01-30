ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leander, TX

Community Impact Austin

Round Rock ISD cancels classes and extracurriculars, closes campuses for Feb. 3

Classes and extracurricular activities have been canceled for Round Rock ISD students Feb. 3. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Classes and extracurricular activities have been canceled for Round Rock ISD students Feb. 3 due to ongoing power outages, issues with internet access and debris from storms that blanketed much of Central Texas in ice for three days.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Pflugerville, Hutto ISDs to remain closed Feb. 3

Pflugerville and Hutto ISD schools will remain closed Feb. 3 due to ongoing power outages cause by winter weather. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Pflugerville and Hutto ISD schools will remain closed Feb. 3 due to ongoing power outages cause by winter weather. Announcements from both districts state that although hazardous weather...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown ISD to reopen with two-hour delay Feb 3

Although the bulk of the winter weather is past, the aftermath is still here, and Georgetown ISD has decided to reopen school doors Feb. 3 (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) After multiple discussions with city officials and accessing facilities, Georgetown ISD will reopen school with a two-hour delay, according to the press release.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin ISD schools, offices to remain closed Feb. 2

Austin ISD will remain closed Thursday, Feb. 2, due to winter weather and power outages. (Community Impact Staff) Austin ISD schools and offices will remain closed Thursday, Feb. 2, due to the winter storm and continued power outages. Officials made the announcement around noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1, adding they...
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Hays and San Marcos School Districts Cancel Class Ahead of Winter Blast

The winter weather impacting Central Texas has prompted two local school districts to cancel classes. In the Hays Consolidated Independent School District, classes have been canceled for both Tuesday and Wednesday. That includes all district offices. After school activities will also be canceled on Tuesday, however they may resume on Wednesday. If your child is involved in an after school program, check with the activity sponsor or coach for a decision about Wednesday.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock ISD extends closures through Feb. 1

Round Rock ISD has extended a closure of campuses and cancellation of classes through Feb. 1 due to inclement weather. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock ISD has extended a closure of campuses and cancellation of classes through Feb. 1 due to inclement weather. This closure is paired with the cancellation...
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texas school districts issue weather updates

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
BELTON, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park City Council grants permit for Austin Children’s Academy expansion along RM 620

Austin Children’s Academy will expand, adding four additional classrooms at an adjacent property, located just off RM 620. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Cedar Park City Council approved at its Jan. 26 meeting a special-use permit that will allow the expansion of Austin Children’s Academy to an adjacent building just off RM 620.
CEDAR PARK, TX
US105

Central Texas School Closures Announced Due to Ice Storm Warning

(Killeen, Texas) - Central Texas is officially under a Winter Storm Warning, and when icy conditions hit our area, you know what that means: school closures. Yep, we Texans are not a people who are great at driving on ice or dealing with extreme cold, so when the freezes come, we shut it down (and not in a partying way).
TEXAS STATE
