Leander ISD cancels Feb. 3 classes, Grandview Hills without power
Leander ISD canceled all classes for Feb. 3. (Community Impact staff) The winter storm affecting the region will keep Leander ISD students out of school again, as the district has canceled all classes for Feb. 3. LISD announced the cancellation after determining its facilities staff and crews need additional time...
Round Rock ISD cancels classes and extracurriculars, closes campuses for Feb. 3
Classes and extracurricular activities have been canceled for Round Rock ISD students Feb. 3. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Classes and extracurricular activities have been canceled for Round Rock ISD students Feb. 3 due to ongoing power outages, issues with internet access and debris from storms that blanketed much of Central Texas in ice for three days.
Pflugerville, Hutto ISDs to remain closed Feb. 3
Pflugerville and Hutto ISD schools will remain closed Feb. 3 due to ongoing power outages cause by winter weather. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Pflugerville and Hutto ISD schools will remain closed Feb. 3 due to ongoing power outages cause by winter weather. Announcements from both districts state that although hazardous weather...
Georgetown ISD to reopen with two-hour delay Feb 3
Although the bulk of the winter weather is past, the aftermath is still here, and Georgetown ISD has decided to reopen school doors Feb. 3 (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) After multiple discussions with city officials and accessing facilities, Georgetown ISD will reopen school with a two-hour delay, according to the press release.
Austin ISD cancels classes Feb. 3, will ask for waiver to avoid makeup days
Although the bulk of the winter weather is past, the aftermath is still here, and Austin ISD has decided to cancel classes Feb. 3 as a result. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Though temperatures around Austin are slowly warming Feb. 2 following several days of below-freezing weather, Austin ISD announced it will...
Eanes, Lake Travis ISDs to remain closed Feb. 3 due to winter weather fallout
Eanes ISD and Lake Travis ISD will remain closed Feb. 3. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Following power outages and impassable roads, Eanes and Lake Travis ISDs will remain closed Feb. 3. EISD announced several campuses are without power and are currently under a water boil notice. There is not an estimate...
Dripping Springs ISD cancels all classes, activities Wednesday, Feb. 1
A decision regarding classes on Thursday, Feb. 2, will be made by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Dripping Springs ISD canceled school and all other activities for Wednesday, Feb. 1. DSISD previously canceled all after-school activities and care for Monday, Jan. 30, and school was canceled Tuesday,...
Austin ISD schools, offices to remain closed Feb. 2
Austin ISD will remain closed Thursday, Feb. 2, due to winter weather and power outages. (Community Impact Staff) Austin ISD schools and offices will remain closed Thursday, Feb. 2, due to the winter storm and continued power outages. Officials made the announcement around noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1, adding they...
Austin Community College to resume classes, activities Friday, Feb. 3
All Austin Community College campuses are set to reopen Friday, Feb. 3, after the winter storm took out power and made roads unsafe to drive. (Courtesy Austin Community College) All Austin Community College campuses are set to reopen Friday, Feb. 3, after a winter storm took out power and made...
Hays CISD, San Marcos CISD campuses and offices to remain closed through Feb. 2
Inclement weather rolling through Central Texas has prompted Hays CISD and San Marcos CISD campus and office closures. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Hays and San Marcos CISDs announced all campuses and offices will remain closed through Feb. 2 due to inclement weather. "In order to allow first responders, power crews and...
newsradioklbj.com
Hays and San Marcos School Districts Cancel Class Ahead of Winter Blast
The winter weather impacting Central Texas has prompted two local school districts to cancel classes. In the Hays Consolidated Independent School District, classes have been canceled for both Tuesday and Wednesday. That includes all district offices. After school activities will also be canceled on Tuesday, however they may resume on Wednesday. If your child is involved in an after school program, check with the activity sponsor or coach for a decision about Wednesday.
Georgetown ISD cancels school and all after-school programs Jan. 31 as winter storm warning continues
All Georgetown ISD schools and after-school programs will be closed Jan. 31. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Georgetown ISD has decided to cancel all after-school events for Jan. 30 out of an abundance of caution, according to a press release. Families registered in the YMCA after-school program will still have access to...
Round Rock ISD extends closures through Feb. 1
Round Rock ISD has extended a closure of campuses and cancellation of classes through Feb. 1 due to inclement weather. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock ISD has extended a closure of campuses and cancellation of classes through Feb. 1 due to inclement weather. This closure is paired with the cancellation...
Several local districts close, delay classes amid winter storm
With Winter Storm Warnings issued in Central Texas, some school districts are changing their schedules this week.
fox44news.com
Central Texas school districts issue weather updates
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
Cedar Park City Council grants permit for Austin Children’s Academy expansion along RM 620
Austin Children’s Academy will expand, adding four additional classrooms at an adjacent property, located just off RM 620. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Cedar Park City Council approved at its Jan. 26 meeting a special-use permit that will allow the expansion of Austin Children’s Academy to an adjacent building just off RM 620.
Central Texas School Closures Announced Due to Ice Storm Warning
(Killeen, Texas) - Central Texas is officially under a Winter Storm Warning, and when icy conditions hit our area, you know what that means: school closures. Yep, we Texans are not a people who are great at driving on ice or dealing with extreme cold, so when the freezes come, we shut it down (and not in a partying way).
Austin ISD closes schools, offices for Feb. 1 due to winter storm
Austin ISD has announced schools and offices are closed Feb. 1. (Community Impact staff) Austin ISD officials have announced schools and offices will be closed for the second day in a row on Feb. 1 due to the winter storm. This follows an announcement Jan. 30 that classes and offices...
Round Rock ISD cancelations, closures announced for Jan. 30-31 due to inclement weather
Round Rock ISD announced cancellations of extracurriculars for Jan. 30 and campus closures for Jan. 31 due to inclement weather. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock ISD announced Jan. 30 that any after-school activities occurring that day are now canceled due to inclement weather. Shortly after, the district also announced a...
