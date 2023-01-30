ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Center Square

Colorado Senate unanimously passes bill making state water resources committee permanent

(The Center Square) – A bill that would make a state committee on water and agriculture permanent unanimously passed on Wednesday in the Colorado Senate. Senate Bill 23-010 would amend statutory language stating it was an interim committee. It also removes limitations on the number of meetings and field trips the committee may hold and requires at least four meetings each calendar year. “Water in Colorado is key,” Sen. Jeff...
Natasha Lovato

5 new Colorado laws in effect now

(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
iheart.com

Colorado State Rep Ty Winter The Use of A Firearm in Your Business

Colorado State Rep Ty Winter represents a massive swath southeastern Colorado including Pueblo County. We'll discuss a bill that's being heard in committee on Monday that would allow owners, managers, and employees of businesses, or any person in that business, who legally possess a firearm to use that firearm within the business if someone makes illegal entry and the person defending the business believes the illegal entrant has committed, or is about to commit, a crime, or may use ANY physical force against a person in the business. It's much like the "Castle Doctrine" for our homes but extended to businesses.
coloradonewsline.com

New Colorado water reuse rule said to be first of its kind in the country

Drinking water standards have been updated by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to improve water reuse regulation for consumption, the first regulation of its kind across the nation, the agency announced last week. While water providers have been able to direct potable reuse on their own, the...
coloradosun.com

State budget writers fine Colorado Mesa University for exceeding tuition increase cap, highlighting annual Capitol debate

The panel of state lawmakers that drafts Colorado’s budget fined Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction $50,000 for raising tuition for most of its students by more than the legislature allowed last year, putting a spotlight on the annual tuition-increase debate between the Capitol and public institutions of higher education.
The Water Desk

Cash for Grass: Colorado to pay for turf removal, boost water conservation

A new turf replacement program, set to roll out in Colorado in 2023, will pay to convert some of the grass in urban areas and residential yards into more water-efficient landscaping. This is the first time the State of Colorado has dedicated funds expressly to turf replacement. It’s an important step to increase water conservation and get it closer to where it needs to be, said state officials and conservation leaders at a confab earlier this month. But this version of cash for grass will be just one of many tools — and maybe not the most influential one — that will transform landscaping in the state in response to climate change and reduced water availability.
94.3 The X

Can You Open Carry in Colorado?

Can you open carry a firearm in the state of Colorado? Is this legal to do everywhere in our state? What's with the gun questions?. It's actually a great question and one that is easily answered here. 36 states in America allow for the open carry of a handgun without a permit. Many states have taken measures to protect that right from within.
KDVR.com

Video shows dangerous driver on Highway 93

FOX31 showed video of a dangerous driver on Highway 93 to Colorado State Patrol. Here's what they had to say. FOX31 showed video of a dangerous driver on Highway 93 to Colorado State Patrol. Here's what they had to say. Water main break creates large hole in Denver road. Denver...
KJCT8

$4 County Clerk fee: What is it?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We were contacted about a fee on a vehicle tag renewal form that a viewer claimed they hadn’t seen before about a $4 county clerk for hire fee. The writer wondered if the fee helped pick up the bill for former Mesa County Clerk...
CBS Denver

New bill introduced could give cities ability to enact rent control

A new bill introduced in the State House this last week could give cities the ability to enact rent control. If you rent or know someone who does, you know that prices have increased rapidly in Colorado.According to data from the Apartment Association of Metro Denver, rent has jumped 12% in just the last year – up 88% in the last decade. Residential rent analysis company, Rentometer, found other double-digit spikes around Colorado from 2021 to 2022 – rent increased 15% in Aurora, 13% in Boulder, and shot up 18% in Fort Collins. Susan Gibson is among the many feeling the pinch of...
KDVR.com

Mountain communities still missing mail

Mail hasn't been delivered for weeks in some mountain communities. Alex Rose reports. Mail hasn't been delivered for weeks in some mountain communities. Alex Rose reports. Wild Beautiful Orchestra is living up to its name. A local musician and composer launched the group a few years ago to add diversity to Denver’s music scene. Erika Gonzalez reports.
Steamboat Pilot & Today

A new study on marijuana legalization in Colorado answers the question: Has legal pot made other drug problems worse?

Last year, a study came out showing that marijuana legalization in Colorado likely increased cannabis use among adults in the state. Because of the novel methods the researchers used to examine the question, the study was perhaps the best answer to date on one of legalization’s biggest impacts. But it also left an even bigger question unanswered: Is it bad that more adults are consuming marijuana or doing so more frequently?
