Colorado Senate unanimously passes bill making state water resources committee permanent
(The Center Square) – A bill that would make a state committee on water and agriculture permanent unanimously passed on Wednesday in the Colorado Senate. Senate Bill 23-010 would amend statutory language stating it was an interim committee. It also removes limitations on the number of meetings and field trips the committee may hold and requires at least four meetings each calendar year. “Water in Colorado is key,” Sen. Jeff...
5 new Colorado laws in effect now
(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
Polis ‘thrilled’ COVID emergency declarations will end
President Joe Biden announced he will end the COVID national and public Health Emergencies on May 11. This will restructure the COVID response.
iheart.com
Colorado State Rep Ty Winter The Use of A Firearm in Your Business
Colorado State Rep Ty Winter represents a massive swath southeastern Colorado including Pueblo County. We'll discuss a bill that's being heard in committee on Monday that would allow owners, managers, and employees of businesses, or any person in that business, who legally possess a firearm to use that firearm within the business if someone makes illegal entry and the person defending the business believes the illegal entrant has committed, or is about to commit, a crime, or may use ANY physical force against a person in the business. It's much like the "Castle Doctrine" for our homes but extended to businesses.
See the Top 25 Colorado Communities Losing Residents Since 2020
Colorado's population at the time of the last census was right around 5.83 million people. Just a few years later the state continues to grow, but it's not in some of the areas you might expect. Grand Junction has grown by about 1% in population since 2020. Communities like Timnath,...
New Colorado jury instructions include changed definition of 'reasonable doubt'
DENVER — "Hesitate to act." Three simple words that, according to defense attorneys like Scott Jurdem, have, for decades, provided critical protection for criminal defendants in Colorado. Those three simple words are now erased from the state's jury instructions. "It's not just the freedom of my clients that's at...
coloradonewsline.com
New Colorado water reuse rule said to be first of its kind in the country
Drinking water standards have been updated by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to improve water reuse regulation for consumption, the first regulation of its kind across the nation, the agency announced last week. While water providers have been able to direct potable reuse on their own, the...
coloradonewsline.com
Colorado Republican leaders sideline El Paso County chairwoman in contentious meeting
Leaders of the Colorado Republican Party on Monday voted to appoint a “neutral” person to oversee the El Paso County Republican Party reorganizational meeting and elections in less than two weeks. The extraordinary vote signaled that a majority of state party officials do not trust Chairwoman Vickie Tonkins...
coloradosun.com
State budget writers fine Colorado Mesa University for exceeding tuition increase cap, highlighting annual Capitol debate
The panel of state lawmakers that drafts Colorado’s budget fined Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction $50,000 for raising tuition for most of its students by more than the legislature allowed last year, putting a spotlight on the annual tuition-increase debate between the Capitol and public institutions of higher education.
Cash for Grass: Colorado to pay for turf removal, boost water conservation
A new turf replacement program, set to roll out in Colorado in 2023, will pay to convert some of the grass in urban areas and residential yards into more water-efficient landscaping. This is the first time the State of Colorado has dedicated funds expressly to turf replacement. It’s an important step to increase water conservation and get it closer to where it needs to be, said state officials and conservation leaders at a confab earlier this month. But this version of cash for grass will be just one of many tools — and maybe not the most influential one — that will transform landscaping in the state in response to climate change and reduced water availability.
Can You Open Carry in Colorado?
Can you open carry a firearm in the state of Colorado? Is this legal to do everywhere in our state? What's with the gun questions?. It's actually a great question and one that is easily answered here. 36 states in America allow for the open carry of a handgun without a permit. Many states have taken measures to protect that right from within.
Postal Service calls on Western workers to help Colorado mountain towns
Officials with the United States Postal Service met with leaders in communities from Silverthorne to Steamboat Springs Tuesday to discuss how they're fixing the backlog of mail to Colorado mountain communities.
cpr.org
ERPO in 8 charts: What we learned from reading hundreds of ‘red flag’ cases in Colorado
Editor's Note: This story contains mentions of suicide and violence. A man in Denver paints a message on his car: “I’m going to kill them.”. A veteran in El Paso County says inexplicable, emotional goodbyes to his children. An increasingly paranoid retiree stockpiles rifles and guns at his townhome in Denver.
KDVR.com
Video shows dangerous driver on Highway 93
FOX31 showed video of a dangerous driver on Highway 93 to Colorado State Patrol. Here's what they had to say. FOX31 showed video of a dangerous driver on Highway 93 to Colorado State Patrol. Here's what they had to say. Water main break creates large hole in Denver road. Denver...
KJCT8
$4 County Clerk fee: What is it?
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We were contacted about a fee on a vehicle tag renewal form that a viewer claimed they hadn’t seen before about a $4 county clerk for hire fee. The writer wondered if the fee helped pick up the bill for former Mesa County Clerk...
New bill introduced could give cities ability to enact rent control
A new bill introduced in the State House this last week could give cities the ability to enact rent control. If you rent or know someone who does, you know that prices have increased rapidly in Colorado.According to data from the Apartment Association of Metro Denver, rent has jumped 12% in just the last year – up 88% in the last decade. Residential rent analysis company, Rentometer, found other double-digit spikes around Colorado from 2021 to 2022 – rent increased 15% in Aurora, 13% in Boulder, and shot up 18% in Fort Collins. Susan Gibson is among the many feeling the pinch of...
KKTV
Internal investigation launched for a ‘nurse’ who worked at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An internal investigation is underway by the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) after claims a person who didn’t have a legal nursing license worked as a nurse at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo. An anonymous source reached out to 11 News concerned...
Ukrainian children who lost parents in the war arrive in Colorado
More than a dozen children who lost parents in Ukraine will spend 14 days with Colorado host families, doing activities like tubing in Frisco, Meow Wolf and even a Nuggets game.
KDVR.com
Mountain communities still missing mail
Mail hasn't been delivered for weeks in some mountain communities. Alex Rose reports. Mail hasn't been delivered for weeks in some mountain communities. Alex Rose reports. Wild Beautiful Orchestra is living up to its name. A local musician and composer launched the group a few years ago to add diversity to Denver’s music scene. Erika Gonzalez reports.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
A new study on marijuana legalization in Colorado answers the question: Has legal pot made other drug problems worse?
Last year, a study came out showing that marijuana legalization in Colorado likely increased cannabis use among adults in the state. Because of the novel methods the researchers used to examine the question, the study was perhaps the best answer to date on one of legalization’s biggest impacts. But it also left an even bigger question unanswered: Is it bad that more adults are consuming marijuana or doing so more frequently?
