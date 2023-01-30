A Ridgecrest man was found guilty of the first degree murder of his neighbor who he believed was sheltering his wife in a jury trial that started on Jan. 9 and ended Jan. 26. According to the Kern County District Attorney's Office, Jose Romero had been arguing with his wife, Estela on the night of Aug. 20, 2017. Following their argument, Jose went out and had several beers, then returned home and continued arguing with his wife.

RIDGECREST, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO