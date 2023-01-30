Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Chaabo team offers healing for the 'whole person'
“If someone wishes for good health, one must first ask oneself if he is ready to do away with the reasons for his illness. Only then is it possible to help him.” — Hippocrates, circa 400 BC. Ridgecrest Regional Hospital recently established its first clinic for Integrative Medicine,...
Letter to the editor: Samaritan's Purse gives thanks to Ridgecrest donators
I am writing to thank Ridgecrest-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season. Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
Underwood returns home and joins Delta Iota Master sorority
Barbara Underwood has returned to Ridgecrest after a lengthy hiatus. She has been a member of Beta Sigma Phi since the late 1960s, and recently joined Delta Iota Master sorority. Syble Cope, president, administered the Welcome Ritual, and all members were please to have Barbara join their chapter.
Letter to the editor: Salvation Army looks back on amazing holiday
The Salvation Army would like to recognize the amazing support we received from the community every day, but especially during the 2022 holiday season. The giving of valuable resources such as: volunteer time, financial donations, and unique skill was a total blessing. More than we could Imagine, and more than...
Educators and aerospace join forces to prepare workforce of the future
How do you prepare the students of today to become part of the aerospace workforce of tomorrow?. That was the big question Feb. 1 at the Aerospace Workforce Coalition meeting at the Mojave Air and Space Port. The meeting was hosted by Cerro Coso Community College President Dr. Sean Hancock...
February is Safely Surrendered Baby Awareness month
The Ridgecrest City Council on Wednesday recognized February as Safely Surrendered Baby Awareness month by presenting a proclamation to Kain Linville and Marcus Rodriguez of the Kern County Fire Department. California's Safely Surrendered Baby Law was created in January 2001 and signed permanently into state law in January 2006. The...
Realtors, community members honored at awards
It was a gala event when the Ridgecrest Area Association of Realtors held its annual award and installation banquet Jan. 27 at the SpringHill Suites. Officers and directors were sworn in for 2023 and awards were given out. Officers and directors for 2023 include President Joey Dosen; President Elect Sara...
My thoughts: State of the city
Last weekend I had the opportunity to travel to downtown St. Petersburg where I live to hear the mayor deliver his state of the city message. He gave a very upbeat account of what his administration accomplished in the past year. This got me to thinking. Why do we not...
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Feb. 2
Occurred on W Moyer Av. Misc Info. . Disposition: Log Note Only. Officer initiated activity at Pinney Pool, S Warner St, Ridgecrest. . Disposition: Checks Ok. Occurred at Town & Country Mobile Home Park on N Norma St. . RP heard loud explosion outside. . Disposition: Checks Ok. 02:40 PATROL...
Ridgecrest Leading the Way
The Indian Wells Valley is a special place, not just here in Kern County, but in all of California. It is a place where technological advancements are happening everyday – making our nation safer. Known for our work ethic, our faith and our patriotism, we take great pride in...
Guilty verdict reached in murder of neighbor
A Ridgecrest man was found guilty of the first degree murder of his neighbor who he believed was sheltering his wife in a jury trial that started on Jan. 9 and ended Jan. 26. According to the Kern County District Attorney's Office, Jose Romero had been arguing with his wife, Estela on the night of Aug. 20, 2017. Following their argument, Jose went out and had several beers, then returned home and continued arguing with his wife.
Traffic Advisory for the Week of 2/6/2023 – 2/10/2023
EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts for the week of February 6 – February 10, 2023. Work schedules are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, and/or construction-related...
