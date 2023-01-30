Read full article on original website
Margaret Figlioli
3d ago
It just never ends! Every day shootings, standings. No respect for life anymore!! Crazy. I grew up in the 40’s, 50’s, we never had this craziness.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lindsay Clancy: Husband Patrick says he forgives her, honors children she allegedly murdered in statementLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth VisitingEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Related
Boston Teen "Slashed" 2, Stabbed Another During Fight Near High School: DA
An 18-year-old Boston high school student was arrested and charged with a triple stabbing on Monday, Jan. 30, outside TechBoston Academy in Dorchester, authorities said. Deinte Wall, of Dorchester, was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapo…
liveboston617.org
BREAKING: Shooting Behind Boston Police Headquarters in Roxbury Leaves Man Hospitalized Monday
At approximately 17:00 hours today, Monday, January 30 2023, Boston police officers assigned to District B-2 responded to a call for shots fired in the area of Prentiss Street in Roxbury behind Boston police headquarters. As officers were responding to the scene Boston Police operations began receiving additional 911 calls reporting that a man had been shot at that location.
whdh.com
‘Everybody in this city should be outraged’: Mother of 13-year-old fatally shot in Mattapan speaks out
BOSTON (WHDH) - The grief-stricken mother of a 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot in broad daylight in Mattapan on Sunday is calling on anyone who may know what happened to come forward and provide that information to police. As a memorial continues to grow in Babson Street where Tyler...
whdh.com
Boston police ask for help in search for missing 12-year-old
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help as they search for 12-year-old Adrian Nelson Gaines, of Dorchester. He is described as a Black male who is 5 feet tall and 80 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes. Adrian was last seen around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday leaving the Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School on Outlook Road in Mattapan.
‘Shot dead for no reason’: Grandmother of 13-year-old shot and killed questions motive
Loved ones said Lawrence was passionate about playing basketball and brought a smile wherever he went.
Man surrenders after barricading himself in Norwood hotel for hours, police say
A man who barricaded himself inside a room at the Hampton Inn in Norwood on Tuesday afternoon surrendered after an hours-long standoff with the police. At 10:21 p.m., the Norwood police tweeted that the man was transported to a local hospital and that there were no charges at the time. Police also said they recovered a gun.
whdh.com
Police searching for suspect in Mattapan assault
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect in connection with a case of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Mattapan. Police say incident happened around 3 p.m. on January 19 in the area of 1286 Blue Hill Avenue. Anyone with informationis asked to contact police...
17-year-old Adrian Isabel charged with murder in Methuen shooting
METHUEN – Seventeen-year-old Adrian Isabel has been charged with murder following a weekend Methuen murder.Isabel allegedly fatally shot 31-year-old Carlos Bello early Sunday morning. He is now charged with murder.The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Haverhill Street.A short time later, police learned a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at Lawrence General Hospital. Bello was identified as the shooting victim, and he later died at the hospital.Isabel turned himself into police on Tuesday."I commend the diligent work of State Police detectives assigned to our office, as well as the Methuen Police, who worked relentlessly to solve this crime," Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said. "We hope this brings some comfort to Carlos's family and friends."
Boston Police searching for assault and battery suspect
Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect wanted in connection with a violent attack in Mattapan on Thursday.
Authorities identify 13-year-old shot and killed in Boston on Sunday
Boston Police identify the young boy who was shot and killed in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood on Sunday.
liveboston617.org
Many Questions Remain Unanswered After Police Chase and multiple Crashes Across Hyde park Ends in Arrest
On Saturday, January 21 2023 at approximately 19:30 hours our photographer captured images of multiple people being taken into custody by Officers as well as Boston EMS following a crash in the area of River Street and West Street in Mattapan. On scene, a large crime scene tape perimeter had...
liveboston617.org
Armed Standoff Ends Peacefully in Norwood After Lengthy Negotiations
An 11-hour standoff at the Norwood Hampton Inn on Providence Hwy has ended peacefully overnight after lengthy negotiations with an armed man who was barricaded on the 6th floor. Police respond to the hotel after receiving a 911 call requesting a welfare check-up by the subject’s family. In their call to the police, they told officers that they believed he was in possession of a firearm and possibly wanted to harm himself.
whdh.com
3 arrested after attack on Red Line passenger, attempted robbery
BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people are facing multiple charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, following an attack on a passenger on the MBTA’s Red Line last week, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office announced. The DA said MBTA Transit Police first received reports of the...
Four Busted For Red Line Assault That Broke Rider's Nose During Robbery Attempt: DA
Police in Boston arrested two women and two men in connection with the attempted robbery and beating of a Red Line rider last week, authorities said. They broke his nose and cut his face during the assault. Ny-Jaya Monae Sampson, 19, of Boston, Seth Burns, 20, of Manchester, NH, and Sidney Ama…
universalhub.com
Four charged with slicing, tasing, beating man on the Red Line in robbery attempt; one also charged for crowbar beatings, robberies on the Green Line
Two men and two women face charges that they broke a Red Line rider's nose, sliced his jacket and tased him during a robbery attempt on a Red Line train in the tunnel between Broadway and South Station shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 25, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
Framingham Police Arrest 2 Individuals After 5 People Steal 4 Play Stations
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have arrested two individuals, after Walmart told Police that five males stole four Play Station consoles from the Framingham store. On Saturday, January 28 at 9:15 p.m. Police arrested Anthony C. Llenas, 20, of 251 Fuller Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny over...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest One Suspect after Recovering a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester
At about 7:20 PM, on Monday, January 30, 2023, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester), responded to the area of Quincy Street and Coleman Street for a call for a person with a gun. Upon arrival, officers observed the suspect, later identified as John Murrain, 22, of Dorchester, walking away...
Centre Daily
3 students stabbed after fight breaks out near prep school, Massachusetts cops say
Three students were stabbed when a fight erupted outside a Boston prep school, Massachusetts authorities say. Now two teenagers have been charged. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, shortly after classes let out at TechBoston Academy, according to the city’s police and news outlets. Officers arrived at the area near Washington and Armandine Streets and found “multiple victims” who had been stabbed.
whdh.com
Police responding to reported shooting in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are responding to a reported shooting in Roxbury on Monday. Officers could be seen gathering in a roped-off area of a housing project Prentiss Street. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay...
Teens Charged For Stabbing 3 People On Basketball Court Near Boston School
Two people were charged in connection with a triple stabbing that happened on a basketball court near a Boston school shortly after students were dismissed for the day, officials said. Police responded for a call about a person who was stabbed in the area of Armandine and Washington Stree…
Comments / 1