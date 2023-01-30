ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

Margaret Figlioli
3d ago

It just never ends! Every day shootings, standings. No respect for life anymore!! Crazy. I grew up in the 40’s, 50’s, we never had this craziness.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
liveboston617.org

BREAKING: Shooting Behind Boston Police Headquarters in Roxbury Leaves Man Hospitalized Monday

At approximately 17:00 hours today, Monday, January 30 2023, Boston police officers assigned to District B-2 responded to a call for shots fired in the area of Prentiss Street in Roxbury behind Boston police headquarters. As officers were responding to the scene Boston Police operations began receiving additional 911 calls reporting that a man had been shot at that location.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police ask for help in search for missing 12-year-old

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help as they search for 12-year-old Adrian Nelson Gaines, of Dorchester. He is described as a Black male who is 5 feet tall and 80 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes. Adrian was last seen around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday leaving the Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School on Outlook Road in Mattapan.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police searching for suspect in Mattapan assault

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect in connection with a case of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Mattapan. Police say incident happened around 3 p.m. on January 19 in the area of 1286 Blue Hill Avenue. Anyone with informationis asked to contact police...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

17-year-old Adrian Isabel charged with murder in Methuen shooting

METHUEN – Seventeen-year-old Adrian Isabel has been charged with murder following a weekend Methuen murder.Isabel allegedly fatally shot 31-year-old Carlos Bello early Sunday morning. He is now charged with murder.The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Haverhill Street.A short time later, police learned a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at Lawrence General Hospital. Bello was identified as the shooting victim, and he later died at the hospital.Isabel turned himself into police on Tuesday."I commend the diligent work of State Police detectives assigned to our office, as well as the Methuen Police, who worked relentlessly to solve this crime," Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said. "We hope this brings some comfort to Carlos's family and friends."
METHUEN, MA
liveboston617.org

Armed Standoff Ends Peacefully in Norwood After Lengthy Negotiations

An 11-hour standoff at the Norwood Hampton Inn on Providence Hwy has ended peacefully overnight after lengthy negotiations with an armed man who was barricaded on the 6th floor. Police respond to the hotel after receiving a 911 call requesting a welfare check-up by the subject’s family. In their call to the police, they told officers that they believed he was in possession of a firearm and possibly wanted to harm himself.
NORWOOD, MA
whdh.com

3 arrested after attack on Red Line passenger, attempted robbery

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people are facing multiple charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, following an attack on a passenger on the MBTA’s Red Line last week, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office announced. The DA said MBTA Transit Police first received reports of the...
BOSTON, MA
Centre Daily

3 students stabbed after fight breaks out near prep school, Massachusetts cops say

Three students were stabbed when a fight erupted outside a Boston prep school, Massachusetts authorities say. Now two teenagers have been charged. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, shortly after classes let out at TechBoston Academy, according to the city’s police and news outlets. Officers arrived at the area near Washington and Armandine Streets and found “multiple victims” who had been stabbed.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police responding to reported shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are responding to a reported shooting in Roxbury on Monday. Officers could be seen gathering in a roped-off area of a housing project Prentiss Street. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy