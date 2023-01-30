METHUEN – Seventeen-year-old Adrian Isabel has been charged with murder following a weekend Methuen murder.Isabel allegedly fatally shot 31-year-old Carlos Bello early Sunday morning. He is now charged with murder.The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Haverhill Street.A short time later, police learned a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at Lawrence General Hospital. Bello was identified as the shooting victim, and he later died at the hospital.Isabel turned himself into police on Tuesday."I commend the diligent work of State Police detectives assigned to our office, as well as the Methuen Police, who worked relentlessly to solve this crime," Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said. "We hope this brings some comfort to Carlos's family and friends."

METHUEN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO